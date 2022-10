NATO isi consolideaza securitatea instalatiilor-cheie, anunta secretarul general al Aliantei Nord-Atlantice, in urma atacurilor invaluiote in mister ale gazoductelor Nord Stream 1 si 2, la Marea Baltica. LIVE: NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg holds a briefing on Ukraine following Russian air strikes — Reuters (@Reuters) Nicio informatie nu a ajuns in public, in acest stadiu, despre originea unor explozii care au avariat gazoductele ce leaga Rusia si Germania. : Is concerned that it is depleting its own stock of defence weapons by sending them all to ? Jens Stoltenberg said the risk is measured,…