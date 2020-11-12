Orban: We haven't closed markets, we have suspended for 30 days operation of indoor markets

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Monday that the closure of markets in closed spaces was decided because in these places the degree of compliance with health protection measures was the lowest, but stressed that the measure is temporary and that solutions are being sought to enable markets to…

- The Romanian government will support the European Commission fast-tracking the approval of regulations for the 2021 - 2027 multiannual financial framework and details of the European Council-endorsed Economic Recovery Programme, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Thursday, according to AGERPRES.He…

- Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said that in the localities where it will be found that the percentage of COVID infections has been exceeded, compared to the one established by the authorities, it will be decided that, for a while, the activity of restaurants will be restricted, according to Agerpres."In…

- Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Thursday in Focsani that the epidemiological situation in Romania is relatively stable and urged compliance with health protection rules."The epidemiological situation in Romania is relatively stable. The only worrying increase occurred after the decision…

- Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said in southeastern Constanta on Thursday that the Government will ensure the financing of investments and the completion of infrastructure projects to ensure the multimodal interconnection of the seaport with the European transport infrastructure."Whether we…

- Teachers need to adapt so that they can teach both the children in the classroom and those who follow the lessons online, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Wednesday. "Adaptation is needed, teachers need to understand that the situation we are in is a situation where we need to put children's…

- Ionel Danca, head of the Chancellery of the Prime Minister, will be notifying today the Constitutional Court (CCR) of the existence of a legal conflict of a constitutional nature between the government and Parliament over the possibility of tabling a motion of censure in an extraordinary session…

- Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Thursday that the National Liberal Party (PNL) has taken the decision to start a legal conflict of a constitutional nature between the government and Parliament over the Social Democratic Party (PSD) tabling a motion of censure against his cabinet. "We have taken…