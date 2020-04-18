Orban: May the symbol of love, of the spirit of sacrifice give us the strength to be reborn together

Stiri Recomandate

Horoscop 19 aprilie 2020. Vărsătorii rezolvă o parte din conflicte

Horoscop 19 aprilie 2020 - Citește previziunile pentru toate zodiile:Horoscop 19 aprilie 2020 - BerbecAi parte de finalul unei perioade deosebit de agitate și ar fi bine să înțelegi corect mesajul acesta și să te oprești și tu din tot ce te agită sau te întoarce… [citeste mai departe]

Johnny Depp şi-a lansat contul de Instagram şi un cover al piesei ‘Isolation’ a lui John Lennon înregistrat cu Jeff Beck

Johnny Depp a strâns peste 1,6 milioane de fani în mai puțin de 14 ore de când ‘a debutat’ pe Instagram, iar într-un video de opt minute le-a mulțumit… [citeste mai departe]

Coronavirus: Turcia înregistrează cel mai mare număr de contaminări din Orientul Mijlociu, depăşind Iranul

Numărul de contaminări cu noul tip de coronavirus a ajuns în Turcia la 82,329 de cazuri, a anunţat sâmbătă ministrul turc al sănătăţii Fahrettin Koca, iar noua cifră face ca Turcia… [citeste mai departe]

Trei pompieri din Suceava au ajutat o femeie să nască. Mama şi bebeluşul sunt în stare bună

Femeia a născut acasă, în localitatea Siminicea, apoi, odată cu sosirea ambulanţei, a fost dusă, împreună cu nou-născutul, la spitalul din Fălticeni. Atât mama, cât şi copilul sunt într-o stare bună. „Minunea… [citeste mai departe]

Se anunţă măsuri severe: „Carantină chiar de un an”

Premierul Scott Morrison  a explicat adresându-se cetăţenilor săi că: „E o chestiune cu care trebuie să ne obişnuim” într-un interviu radiofonic la canalul 3AW: „Nu vreau să fac speculaţii privind blocajul impus mişcărilor oamenilor, dar acesta ar putea dura şi un an”. Întrebat despre… [citeste mai departe]

DINAMO. EXCLUSIV Ionuț Negoiță a decis să vândă Dinamo! Marți se vor semna actele

Ionuț Negoiță, finanțatorul lui Dinamo a declarat în mai multe rânduri că este dispus să cedeze cele 82 la sută din acțiunile deținute la Dinamo. De fapt, deținute de George Drăghia, fiindcă omul de afaceri i-a pasat acestuia… [citeste mai departe]

Andrei Năstase: Paștele nu e în vorbe, ci în simțire și tocmai ea ne va ajuta să depășim distanțele

Liderul Platformei DA a venit cu mesaj de felicitare de Paște, pe pagina sa de Facebook, alături de fiica lui. Andrei Năstase a îndemnat creștinii să sărbătorească acasă, pentru că „Paștele… [citeste mai departe]

Covid-19 în Europa. Spania trece pragul de 20.000 de decese, numărul de morți din Marea Britanie depășește 15.000

Peste 2,3 milioane de oameni din întreaga lume s-au îmbolnăvit, până astăzi, cu noul coronavirus, dintre care 158 de mii de oameni au murit, în timp ce alții 588… [citeste mai departe]

O călătorie pe rîul Larga (FOTO)

Am continuat să călătorim de-a lungul rîurilor şi de această dată vrem să vă povestim despre un rîuleţ de la nordul ţării ‒ Larga, care curge prin raionul Briceni al Republicii Moldova. Chiar dacă e de dimensiuni mici, acest rîu ocupă un loc aparte în istoria Moldovei, căci anume pe malurile lui în apropiere de satul Larga, în timpul… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO - Poliția a intrat peste oameni în case, după scandalul de la Hunedoara: au căzut victime femei și copii

La Hunedoara a avut loc un scandal monstru între cetățeni și polițiști. Totul a degenerat în momentul în care polițiștii au vrut să ridice o serie de persoane care făceau… [citeste mai departe]


Orban: May the symbol of love, of the spirit of sacrifice give us the strength to be reborn together

Publicat:
In a message on , voices hope that the Easter symbols - "of love, of the spirit of sacrifice and, above all, the symbol of rebirth - give us the strength to be reborn together."  " and , this year we celebrate the Resurrection of our in a totally different way from the way we celebrate each year. This year we will have to stay at home, we cannot go to church to attend the church for Easter. We will be with those close to us, family, but we will be away from many of those who are dear to us and with whom we…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Crown Custodian's Palm Sunday message: A sunny, soul-warming day

13:37, 12.04.2020 - Custodian of the Crown of Romania, Princess Margareta, addressed a video message of hope and soul-warming experiences to all those who bear flower-derived names and who by tradition celebrate name day on Palm Sunday. "Today is Palm Sunday, the day our Lord Jesus Christ entered Jerusalem. Despite…

President Iohannis's Easter, Palm Sunday message:Power of faith gives us hope we will soon be together again

15:28, 11.04.2020 - In a video message delivered on Saturday for the faithful who celebrate the Resurrection of Jesus tonight, but also for the Orthodox community that celebrates Palm Sunday tomorrow, President Klaus Iohannis speaks of the hope of "being together again." "I wish the Roman Catholic, Reformed, Unitarian…

President Iohannis urges Romanians to stay home for Easter

15:19, 08.04.2020 - President Klaus Iohannis urges Romanians to stay home for Easter and says he will celebrate this Christian holiday on Sunday with his wife Carmen, without going to church."I will stay home with my wife Carmen. It will be just the two of us," Iohannis showed. The head of state urged…

TITU MAIORESCU - TRUP, SPIRIT SI SUFLET PENTRU TARA.

15:35, 12.02.2020 - Prezint foarte sumar cateva idei din activitatea patriotica si lingvistica a ilustrului carturar Titu Maiorescu, o personalitate remarcabila a Romaniei sfarsitului secolului al XIX -lea si inceputul secolului XX, in preajma aniversarii la 15 februarie 2020 a 180 de ani de la nastere. ...

Jazz in Church: Patru zile de muzica și interpreți din toata lumea

11:26, 04.02.2020 - Festivalul Jazz in Church va avea loc in perioada 23 - 26 aprilie, la Biserica Lutherana din București, unde sunt așteptați 20 de artisti din toata lumea, care vor interpreta jazz, muzica medievala, compozitii de muzica contemporana si improvizatii, informeaza un comunicat al Asociatiei Jazz.ro transmis…

PM Orban calls initiators of censure motion politicians having proved their worthlessness

15:33, 30.01.2020 - Bucharest, Jan 30 /Agerpres/ - Those who have tabled the censure motion are politicians who "have proved their worthlessness" by the way they governed for the last three years, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Thursday, adding that he is prepared for any outcome.Asked if he is prepared…

Iohannis: I think it is right for the private, public systems to provide healthcare services together

20:19, 27.01.2020 - President Klaus Iohannis supports a project released by the Ministry of Health that allows privately operated hospitals in Romania access to national healthcare programmes. "The government has to provide all healthcare services, but in Romania there is also a private system that operates up to good…

Education minister on International Holocaust Remembrance Day: Owning up to history is our responsibility

12:34, 27.01.2020 - Education minister Monica Anisie says that educational programs to raise awareness of the Holocaust horrors are necessary to enhance youth sensitivity to this subject, because they must grow in the spirit of tolerance. "I consider it is our responsibility to own up to history, to pay homage and keep…


