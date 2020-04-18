Orban: May the symbol of love, of the spirit of sacrifice give us the strength to be reborn together

Orban: May the symbol of love, of the spirit of sacrifice give us the strength to be reborn togetherPublicat:
In a message on Easter Eve, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban voices hope that the Easter symbols - "of love, of the spirit of sacrifice and, above all, the symbol of rebirth - give us the strength to be reborn together." "Dear Orthodox and Greek Catholics, this year we celebrate the Resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ in a totally different way from the way we celebrate each year. This year we will have to stay at home, we cannot go to church to attend the church for Easter. We will be with those close to us, family, but we will be away from many of those who are dear to us and with whom we…
Crown Custodian's Palm Sunday message: A sunny, soul-warming day
13:37, 12.04.2020 - Custodian of the Crown of Romania, Princess Margareta, addressed a video message of hope and soul-warming experiences to all those who bear flower-derived names and who by tradition celebrate name day on Palm Sunday. "Today is Palm Sunday, the day our Lord Jesus Christ entered Jerusalem. Despite…
President Iohannis's Easter, Palm Sunday message:Power of faith gives us hope we will soon be together again
15:28, 11.04.2020 - In a video message delivered on Saturday for the faithful who celebrate the Resurrection of Jesus tonight, but also for the Orthodox community that celebrates Palm Sunday tomorrow, President Klaus Iohannis speaks of the hope of "being together again." "I wish the Roman Catholic, Reformed, Unitarian…
President Iohannis urges Romanians to stay home for Easter
15:19, 08.04.2020 - President Klaus Iohannis urges Romanians to stay home for Easter and says he will celebrate this Christian holiday on Sunday with his wife Carmen, without going to church."I will stay home with my wife Carmen. It will be just the two of us," Iohannis showed. The head of state urged…
TITU MAIORESCU - TRUP, SPIRIT SI SUFLET PENTRU TARA.
15:35, 12.02.2020 - Prezint foarte sumar cateva idei din activitatea patriotica si lingvistica a ilustrului carturar Titu Maiorescu, o personalitate remarcabila a Romaniei sfarsitului secolului al XIX -lea si inceputul secolului XX, in preajma aniversarii la 15 februarie 2020 a 180 de ani de la nastere. ...
Jazz in Church: Patru zile de muzica și interpreți din toata lumea
11:26, 04.02.2020 - Festivalul Jazz in Church va avea loc in perioada 23 - 26 aprilie, la Biserica Lutherana din București, unde sunt așteptați 20 de artisti din toata lumea, care vor interpreta jazz, muzica medievala, compozitii de muzica contemporana si improvizatii, informeaza un comunicat al Asociatiei Jazz.ro transmis…
PM Orban calls initiators of censure motion politicians having proved their worthlessness
15:33, 30.01.2020 - Bucharest, Jan 30 /Agerpres/ - Those who have tabled the censure motion are politicians who "have proved their worthlessness" by the way they governed for the last three years, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Thursday, adding that he is prepared for any outcome.Asked if he is prepared…
Iohannis: I think it is right for the private, public systems to provide healthcare services together
20:19, 27.01.2020 - President Klaus Iohannis supports a project released by the Ministry of Health that allows privately operated hospitals in Romania access to national healthcare programmes. "The government has to provide all healthcare services, but in Romania there is also a private system that operates up to good…
Education minister on International Holocaust Remembrance Day: Owning up to history is our responsibility
12:34, 27.01.2020 - Education minister Monica Anisie says that educational programs to raise awareness of the Holocaust horrors are necessary to enhance youth sensitivity to this subject, because they must grow in the spirit of tolerance. "I consider it is our responsibility to own up to history, to pay homage and keep…