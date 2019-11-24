Orban, at MAI: Voting is running well

Stiri Recomandate

O delegație a Primăriei Berchișești a fost prezentă la hramul comunei Ruseștii Noi din ...

O delegație a Primăriei comunei Berchișești a fost prezentă, joi, în Republica Moldova, la invitația primarului comunei Ruseștii Noi, Raionul Ialoveni, Valentina Meșină, de a participa la evenimentele prilejuite… [citeste mai departe]

Viorica Dăncilă: Am votat pentru o România care să meargă înainte, nu înapoi. Dacă nu câștig, îmi voi da demisia

Candidatul PSD la alegerile prezidențiale, Viorica Dăncilă, a votat, duminică dimineață, în Capitală. ”Am votat pentru o Românie care să meargă înainte, nu… [citeste mai departe]

Orașele din Alba cu cea mai mare prezență la vot, la ora 10:00. Unde s-au mobilizat cel mai bine oamenii

În județul Alba, până la ora 10.00, doar 7 procente din numărul total de alegători au ieșit la vot. Cea mai ridicată prezență este înregistrată la Alba Iulia, iar pe locul al doilea se află… [citeste mai departe]

1 Decembrie la Timișoara: defilare, concerte, foc de artificii și aprinderea luminițelor de sărbători

De 1 Decembrie, Ziua Națională a României, la Timișoara va avea loc o defilare a forțelor armate și se vor depune coroane în memoria eroilor care au căzut pe câmpul de luptă. Va fi și o ceremonie… [citeste mai departe]

Bătaie cu macete la un centru comercial din Birmingham

O bătaie în care au fost implicate mai multe persoane înarmate cu macete a avut loc sâmbătă seara la un centru comercial din Birmingham. Mai mulți polițiști au fost răniți, potrivit BBC, citat de Mediafax. Agenții de poliție au fost informați că la un centru comercial din Birmingham un grup… [citeste mai departe]

Trei unități școlare din Fălticeni se modernizează prin proiecte cu fonduri europene

Primarul din Fălticeni, Cătălin Coman, a anunțat că în momentul de față se află în implementare trei proiecte cu fonduri europene, în valoare totală de 9,3 milioane de lei, pentru modernizarea infrastructurii școlare din acest… [citeste mai departe]

Alegeri locale în Hong Kong, pe fundalul protestelor prodemocraţie

În Hong Kong au loc alegeri locale, pe fundalul marilor proteste prodemocraţie izbucnite în iunie, în apărarea principiului „o ţară, două siseme” politice din fosta colonie britanică, retrocedată Chinei în 1997. Până acum, votul local în care se aleg cei 452 de membri… [citeste mai departe]

Germania: O persoană suspectată de apartenenţă la gruparea teroristă Stat Islamic a fost repatriată

O femeie germană suspectată de apartenenţă la gruparea teroristă Stat Islamic a fost repatriată împreună cu cei trei copii ai săi şi cu o fetiţă cu cetăţenie americană ce se află de asemenea… [citeste mai departe]

Ganz i-a cerut lui Netanyahu să demisioneze

Gantz a cerut ca Netanyahu "să respecte deciziile sistemului juridic din Israel, în fruntea căruia se află oameni numiţi chiar de el, şi să respecte voinţa majorităţii poporului de a-şi da demisia din funcţie şi de a lupta pentru nevinovăţia sa".Netanyahu a devenit primul şef de guvern israelian care se confruntă… [citeste mai departe]

Mobilizare MASIVĂ în Diaspora, comparativ cu primul tur - Câți români au votat până la ora 10.00

Aproape 400.000 de români au votat în străinătate până duminică la ora 10.00, în cel de-al doilea tur al alegerilor prezidențiale, potrivit datelor Biroului Electoral Central (BEC). Comparativ,… [citeste mai departe]


Orban, at MAI: Voting is running well

Publicat:
The voting process is running well, stated on Sunday, at the for of the Ministry of Interior (MAI), where he received assurance that all manpower is "ready to intervene in any situation."  He said only a small number of incidents were recorded up to this hour - seven - but not of the kind to affect the voting

"The only incident was that the electoral campaign continued in one polling station, but the rest were only minor incidents, the voting otherwise running smoothly, and we also received firm assurance that all manpower

