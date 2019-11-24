Orban, at MAI: Voting is running well

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- A number of 146 notifications regarding electoral events have been registered since the opening of polling stations, but over 70 of them have not been confirmed, Monica Dajbog, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Internal Affairs announced on Sunday.Most reports of electoral incidents were…

- Spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior (MAI) Monica Dajbok informed on Sunday that the authorities received 17 notifications about possible electoral incidents recorded at national level since the opening of the polling stations this morning. "There were no such serious incidents likely to affect…

- Over 273,000 Romanians Romanians exercised their right to vote at polling stations abroad in the first round of the presidential elections until Sunday, at 07:00, Romania's time, when the second day of voting concluded in America as well, according to the data released on the Central Electoral Bureau…

- Approximately 20,000 police staff, gendarmes, border police staff, fire workers and staff in other operational structures will ensure, on Sunday, the safety and protection of the 18,748 polling stations in the country."Public order at the national level will be ensured by over 13,800 employees…

- Voting in the Diaspora has begun in New Zealand, the polling station in Auckland being the first one opened, out of the 835 set up for the presidential elections. As a first, this year Romanians abroad have three days to cast a vote at the ballot boxes.The polling stations in question are…

- Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Thursday that he had discussed with President Klaus Iohannis the situation at the Ministry of Finance, as well as endorsing Adina Valean's candidacy for European Commissioner. "The President, who is a responsible president, and who did not have a direct communication…

- PRO Romania leader Victor Ponta said on Sunday evening that this party's MPs will not go to Parliament on Monday, to vote on the new Government's investiture, if (Prime Minister-designate, ed. n.) Ludovic Orban will not replace the ministers who received negative opinion in the select committees. …

- The deadline for Romanians abroad to enroll for the voting in the presidential elections in November expired on Sunday, thus 38,944 electors chose to vote at the pooling stations, whereas 41,003 electors chose to vote by mail, according to the www.votstrainatate.ro website, opened by the Permanent…