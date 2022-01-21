Only 3,815 get first shot of anti-COVID vaccine, in last 24 hours As many as 17,067 vaccine doses from Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson&Johnson were administered in the last 24 hours, including 3,815 which represent the first dose, 2,064 - the second dose and 11,188 received the third dose, the Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informed on Friday. According to CNCAV, since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, on December 27, 2020, a number of 16,282,491 vaccine doses were administered to 8,044,776 persons, 7,942,560 receiving the full scheme and 2,276,112 being immunized with the third dose, Agerpres.ro informs. Two… Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

