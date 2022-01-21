Only 3,815 get first shot of anti-COVID vaccine, in last 24 hours

Stiri Recomandate

Cele mai multe paturilor Covid ocupate din țară, în Cluj. Incidența în Cluj-Napoca, cea mai mare între muncipii

Cele mai multe paturilor Covid ocupate din țară, în Cluj. Incidența în Cluj-Napoca, cea mai mare între muncipii

Județul Cluj are cel mai mare grad de ocupare al paturilor Covid-19 din spitale din România, iar Cluj-Napoca se situează pe primul loc între municipiile cu cea mai ridicată… [citeste mai departe]

Handbal feminin: Broch (CSM Bucureşti): Suntem obosite, dar vom da totul şi în meciul cu Borussia Dortmund

Handbal feminin: Broch (CSM Bucureşti): Suntem obosite, dar vom da totul şi în meciul cu Borussia Dortmund

Handbalista echipei CSM Bucureşti, Yvette Broch, a declarat, vineri, că ea şi colegele ei sunt obosite după meciurile disputate în ultima perioadă, dar a precizat că vor da totul pe… [citeste mai departe]

Avertisment ANCRETI: Companiile de comunicații, obligate să blocheze sursele care „promovează știri false ce afectează securitatea națională”

Avertisment ANCRETI: Companiile de comunicații, obligate să blocheze sursele care „promovează știri false ce afectează securitatea națională”

Agenția Națională pentru Reglementare în Comunicații Electronice și Tehnologia Informației (ANRCETI)… [citeste mai departe]

Scrisoarea polițistului care a accident mortal o fetiță de 11 ani, către familia îndurerată: „Sper ca în viitor să nu mă mai percepeți ca pe un criminal”

Scrisoarea polițistului care a accident mortal o fetiță de 11 ani, către familia îndurerată: „Sper ca în viitor să nu mă mai percepeți ca pe un criminal”

Scrisoarea polițistului care a accident mortal o fetiță de 11 ani,… [citeste mai departe]

Întâlnirea Blinken-Lavrov: Nu s-a ajuns la o ieșire diplomatică categorică din criză ucraineană, dar s-a făcut «un pas» către înțelegerea reciprocă a preocupărilor fiecăreia din părți

Întâlnirea Blinken-Lavrov: Nu s-a ajuns la o ieșire diplomatică categorică din criză ucraineană, dar s-a făcut «un pas» către înțelegerea reciprocă a preocupărilor fiecăreia din părți

Șefii… [citeste mai departe]

Suceava: Control judiciar pentru bărbatul care a ameninţat un activist de mediu

Suceava: Control judiciar pentru bărbatul care a ameninţat un activist de mediu

Bărbatul care l-a ameninţat public pe activistul de mediu Daniel Bodnar şi a fost reţinut pentru 24 de ore noaptea trecută va fi pus în libertate sub măsura controlului judiciar, la expirarea ordonanţei, a informat, vineri, purtătorul de… [citeste mai departe]

Louie Anderson, comediant premiat cu Emmy, cunoscut pentru serialul „Viața cu Louie”, a murit la 68 de ani

Louie Anderson, comediant premiat cu Emmy, cunoscut pentru serialul „Viața cu Louie”, a murit la 68 de ani

Louie Anderson a murit, vineri, într-un spital din Las Vegas, la vârsta de 68 de ani, în urma unor complicații survenite din cauza bolii incurabile de care suferea, scrie The New… [citeste mai departe]

Too Much lansează Take You – un cântec ce-și așteaptă dansatorii

Too Much lansează Take You – un cântec ce-și așteaptă dansatorii

Too Much aduce în vederea ascultâtorilor noua lui piesă – Take You. Melodia este o explozie de ritm, stări de bine și dans. Versurile au fost scrise de Mert Can Kılıç, iar muzica a fost compusă de Too Much. Producția piesei a fost făcută de Too Much Master.… [citeste mai departe]

Scenariu-bombă la Culisele Statului Paralel. Ce ar negocia George Simion cu Ilie Bolojan și Emil Boc

Scenariu-bombă la Culisele Statului Paralel. Ce ar negocia George Simion cu Ilie Bolojan și Emil Boc

Chiar dacă mai este timp până la alegrile prezidențiale din 2024, din ce în ce mai multe nume din politica românească încep să se gândească cum le-ar sta în fotoliul de la Cotroceni.Potrivit "Strict… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Only 3,815 get first shot of anti-COVID vaccine, in last 24 hours

Publicat:
Only 3,815 get first shot of anti-COVID vaccine, in last 24 hours

As many as 17,067 vaccine doses from Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson&Johnson were administered in the last 24 hours, including 3,815 which represent the first dose, 2,064 - the second dose and 11,188 received the third dose, the Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informed on Friday.

According to CNCAV, since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, on December 27, 2020, a number of 16,282,491 vaccine doses were administered to 8,044,776 persons, 7,942,560 receiving the full scheme and 2,276,112 being immunized with the third dose, Agerpres.ro informs.

Two…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

16,680 persons vaccinated against COVID in last 24 hours, 4,557 with first dose

18:25, 18.01.2022 - As many as 16,680 vaccine doses from Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson&Johnson were administered in the last 24 hours, including 4,557 which represent the first dose, 2,858 - the second dose and 9,265 with the third dose, Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informed…

As many as 11,539 people vaccinated against COVID-19 in last 24 hours, 2,861 with first dose

19:25, 24.12.2021 - As many as 11,539 doses of Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been administered in the last 24 hours, of which 2,861 the first dose, 4,049 - the second dose and 4,629 - the third dose, the National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informed on Friday.…

As many as 70,568 people get the COVID shot in past 24 hours, 17,879 as first-time recipients

18:25, 26.11.2021 - As many as 70,568 people have received the coronavirus jab with either the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca or Johnson&Johnson vaccine in the past 24 hours, the National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informs on Friday. As many as 17,879 people were given the first shot,…

As many as 66,171 people get Covid shot in past 24 hours, 16,807 as first-time recipients

18:11, 24.11.2021 - As many as 66,171 people have received the coronavirus jab with either the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca or Johnson&Johnson vaccine in the past 24 hours, of which 16,807 people received the first dose, 24,437 - the second dose and 24,927 - the third dose, the National COVID Vaccination Coordination…

As many as 97,711 people get the Covid shot in past 24 hours, 27,793 as first-time recipients

20:21, 12.11.2021 - As many as 97,711 people have received the coronavirus jab with either the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca or Johnson&Johnson vaccine in the past 24 hours, the National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informs on Friday. As many as 27,793 people were given the first shot,…

71,605 people vaccinated against COVID in last 24 hours, including 25,607 with first dose

18:45, 10.11.2021 - As many as 71,605 vaccine doses from Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson&Johnson were administered in the last 24 hours, including 25,607 with the first dose, 22,776 - the second dose and 23,222 with the third dose, Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informed…

As many as 67,874 people get the Covid shot in past 24 hours, 26,762 as first-time recipients

18:40, 09.11.2021 - As many as 67,874 people have received the coronavirus jab with either the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca or Johnson&Johnson vaccine in the past 24 hours, the National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informs on Tuesday. As many as 26,762 people were given the first shot,…

As many as 69,900 people get Covid shot in past 24 hours, 28,612 as first-time recipients

20:15, 08.11.2021 - As many as 69,900 people have received the coronavirus jab with either the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca or Johnson&Johnson vaccine in the past 24 hours, of whom 28,612 were given the first shot, the National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informs on Thursday. According…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru maine 22 ianuarie 2022
Bucuresti -6°C | 3°C
Iasi -4°C | 2°C
Cluj-Napoca -6°C | -1°C
Timisoara -9°C | 1°C
Constanta -3°C | 2°C
Brasov -8°C | -2°C
Baia Mare -9°C | -1°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 20.01.2022

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 282.760,80 5.684.664,16
II (5/6) 5 18.850,72 -
III (4/6) 374 252,01 -
IV (3/6) 6.280 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 6.061.571,36

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 21 ianuarie 2022
USD 4.3614
EUR 4.9449
CHF 4.7821
GBP 5.9178
CAD 3.4856
XAU 257.23
JPY 3.829
CNY 0.6878
AED 1.1874
AUD 3.1405
MDL 0.2416
BGN 2.5283

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec