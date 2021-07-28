Olympics: Romania wins gold and silver in rowing competitions

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Simon Radiș și Ancuța Bodnar au terminat primele dupa o cursa fenomenala, miercuri noapte, in finala de dublu vasle feminin de la Tokyo. Este prima medalie de aur pentru canotajul romanesc la aceste Jocuri Olimpice. Bodnar si Radis, vicecampioane mondiale, au condus cursa de la un capat la altul. Sportivele…

- Romania took its first gold medal at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, on Wednesday, in rowing, in women's double sculls, through Ancuta Bodnar and Simona Radis, who have won outright Final A at the Sea Forest Waterway. Bodnar and Radis, world vice champions (2019, Linz), led the race from start…

- One of the largest online retailers of furniture and decorations in Central and Eastern Europe, Vivre Deco started trading its second bond issue worth E7mln on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) on Wednesday under the ticker VIV26E. In total, the company attracted from the capital market E10,45mln through…

- Cryptocurrency exchange Binance will temporarily suspend euro bank deposits from one of Europe’s key payments networks, it said in an email sent to users on Tuesday, according to Reuters. The email said that from 8 a.m. universal coordinated time on Wednesday, customers would no longer be able to deposit…

- The statistical office of the European Union, Eurostat said that in 2019, Romania had the smallest number of computer tomography (CT) scanners in hospitals relative to the number of inhabitants with 0.9 CT scanners per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by France (1.1), the Netherlands, Poland and Slovakia…

- The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) said in a press release that the market value of the Romanian companies listed on BVB reached new highs in April and broke the RON 120 billion ceiling following a 20% increase in 2021. BVB explained that the value is almost RON 10 billion above the level registered…