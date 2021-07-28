Olympics: Romania wins gold and silver in rowing competitions

Stiri Recomandate

Copilaș de un an, mort după ce s-a înecat cu o bomboană. Cum s-a răzbunat familia pe medici după ce au declarat decesul

Părinții unui copilaș de un an au trăit momente de groază după ce micuțul s-a înecat cu o bomboană. Speriați când au văzut că băiețelul mai respiră, părinții… [citeste mai departe]

Cum au probat procurorii moartea soției lui Vasile Lavric, chiar dacă nu au găsit cadavrul

Ancheta în cazul lui Vasile Lavric, personaj cunoscut și sub denumirea de „mâncătorul de femei", a fost una extrem de complexă, asta și pentru că nu s-a găsit nici până acum cadavrul victimei. În aceste condiții, procurorul… [citeste mai departe]

A murit Doina Moţ, fostă campioană naţională la volei, prezentă la JO de la Tokyo 1964

Doina Moţ s-a stins din vaţă, acasă la Timişoara. Fosta campioană naţională la volei a condus de la înfiinţare, din 1995, şi până în 2013, filiala Academiei Olimpice Române din Timiş. Doina Moţ a fost şi cadru universitar… [citeste mai departe]

Taina Sfântului Maslu de obște, duminică, 8 august, la Mănăstirea „Sfântul Ioan cel Nou”

Vă așteptăm cu bucurie duminică, 8 august 2021, începând cu ora 17:00, la Mănăstirea „Sfântul Ioan cel Nou" – Catedrala Arhiepiscopală din municipiul Suceava, pentru a fi împreună la Taina Sfântului Maslu de… [citeste mai departe]

Managerul Spitalului „Victor Babeș”, avertisment fără precedent cu privire la numărul cazurilor Covid-19 pe zi. Din păcate, autoritățile nu spun tot

Medicul Emilian Imbru lansează un avertisment înfiorător cu privire la valul patru… [citeste mai departe]

Claudia Nechita pierde în sferturi la Jocurile Olimpice

Claudia Nechita a fost învinsă miercuri, în sferturile de finală ale turneului de box feminin de la Jocurile Olimpice de la Tokyo, de japoneza Sena Irie, și a ratat șansa unei medalii olimpice. În optimi, Nechita a obținut o victorie istorică după ce a învins-o pe somaleza Ramla Ali, în… [citeste mai departe]

Claudia Nechita s-a oprit în sferturile de finală la Jocurile Olimpice

Sportiva Maria Claudia Nechita a ratat, miercuri, calificarea în semifinalele turneului de box din cadrul Jocurilor Olimpice de la Tokyo, la categoria -57 kilograme.Claudia Nechita a fost învinsă în sferturile de finală pe japoneza Sena Irie, decizie 3-2.… [citeste mai departe]

Cristian Mungius RMN - top funding recipient at National Cinematography Centers pitch funding competition

The co-production RMN directed by Cristian Mungiu is the recipient of the largest grant - 3 million lei - in the Fiction Feature Film section of the 2021 session of the pitch funding competition… [citeste mai departe]

Modificări la Codul Penal: Sunt vizați funcționarii publici. Infractorii pot deveni martori. Pedepse mai mari pe Codul Rutier

Ministerul Justiţiei a lansat, marţi, în dezbatere publică proiectul de lege de modificare a Codului penal, după ce mai multe articole au fost declarate… [citeste mai departe]

Ministrul Economiei anunță desființarea altor două posturi de administratori speciali

Ministrul Economiei, Claudiu Năsui, anunță eliberarea din funcție a administratorilor speciali pentru privatizare de la Tohan și Carfil. „În teorie, acești administratori speciali ar fi trebuit să preg [citeste mai departe]


Olympics: Romania wins gold and silver in rowing competitions

Publicat:
Ancuța Bodnar and Simona Radiș won gold in the women’s double sculls on Wednesday, bringing the first Olympic title for the Romanian team. rowing continued after a two-day hiatus at Tokyo’s , picked up silver and the Netherlands earned bronze. In the male coxless fours competition, the Romanian team […] The post Olympics: Romania wins gold and silver in rowing competitions appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

