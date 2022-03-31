Stiri Recomandate

Oil prices dive as U.S. weighs record reserves release

Publicat:
Oil prices dive as U.S. weighs record reserves release

Oil prices plunged more than $5 a barrel on Thursday on news the was considering the release of up to 180 million barrels from its strategic petroleum reserve, the largest in the near 50-year history of the SPR, according to Reuters. Brent futures for May fell $5.47, or 4.8%, to $107.98 a barrel […] The post Oil prices dive as U.S. weighs record reserves release appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

New rules for U.S tech giants to come into force in October says EU’s Vestager

11:50, 25.03.2022 - Tough new rules targeting U.S. tech giants agreed late on Thursday are expected to come into force in October, EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager said on Friday, according to Reuters. The rules, which Vestager proposed a year ago, are called the Digital Markets Act (DMA) which set out a list of dos…

Russia warns United States: we have the might to put you in your place

12:45, 17.03.2022 - Russia warned the United States on Thursday that Moscow had the might to put the world’s pre-eminent superpower in its place and accused the West of stoking a wild Russophobic plot to tear Russia apart, according to Reuters. Dmitry Medvedev, who served as president from 2008 to 2012 and is now deputy…

Oil prices fall as Russia seeks resumption of Iran nuclear deal

14:25, 15.03.2022 - Oil prices dropped to their lowest in almost three weeks on Tuesday as Russia indicated it is in favour of the Iran nuclear deal resuming as soon as possible, according to Reuters.  Ceasefire talks between Russia and Ukraine further eased fears of supply disruptions and surging COVID-19 cases in China…

Oil price surges to $130 as U.S., Europe consider Russian oil import ban

11:35, 07.03.2022 - Brent crude soared near $130 a barrel on Monday, its highest since 2008, as the United States and European allies mull a Russian oil import ban and delays in the potential return of Iranian crude to global markets fueled tight supply fears, according to Reuters.  Brent crude futures jumped $10.88, or…

Oil rises above $105 after Russia attacks Ukraine

13:55, 24.02.2022 - Oil prices increased on Thursday, with Brent rising above $105 a barrel for the first time since 2014, after Russia’s attack on Ukraine exacerbated concerns about disruptions to global energy supply, according to Reuters.  Russia launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine by land, air and sea in the biggest…

Russian forces launch invasion of Ukraine with strikes on defences

10:56, 24.02.2022 - Russian forces fired missiles at several cities in Ukraine and landed troops on its coast on Thursday, officials and media said, after President Vladimir Putin authorized what he called a special military operation in the east, according to Reuters. Shortly after Putin spoke in a televised address on…

Eastern Europe braces for refugees as Russia-Ukraine conflict simmers

16:35, 14.02.2022 - Countries in Eastern Europe are making preparations for potentially hundreds of thousands of people fleeing Ukraine if the crisis with Russia escalates, with some Polish towns already listing places available and Romania considering refugee camps, according to Reuters.  Russia has more than 100,000…

‘No ultimatums’: Russia sets out security demands at NATO meeting

16:05, 12.01.2022 - Russia laid out its demands for security guarantees in Europe to NATO‘s 30 allies on Wednesday but insisted they were not ultimatums following intense talks with the United States in Geneva that failed to break the deadlock, according to Reuters.  NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg received Russian…


