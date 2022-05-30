Oil prices climb above $120 a barrel ahead of EU meeting

Stiri Recomandate

Judoka Laura Bogdan, medalie de bronz la Campionatul Național de Seniori. O nouă performanță pentru sportiva din Alba Iulia

Judoka Laura Bogdan, medalie de bronz la Campionatul Național de Seniori. O nouă performanță pentru sportiva din Alba Iulia

Judoka Laura Bogdan, medalie de bronz la Campionatul Național de Seniori. O nouă performanță pentru sportiva din Alba Iulia Secția de judo a CS Unirea…

Video - Adrian Câciu, în plenul Parlamentului: Am moștenit deficite uriașe

Video - Adrian Câciu, în plenul Parlamentului: Am moștenit deficite uriașe

Ministrul Finanţelor, Adrian Câciu (PSD), a declarat luni, în plenul Camerei Deputaților, la o dezbatere pe tema situației economiei, că a moștenit „deficite imense" de la fosta guvernare PNL-USR-UDMR.

FNGCIMM a acordat, din 31 mai 2002 şi până în prezent, peste 443.000 de garanţii, care au susţinut finanţări de 147,467 miliarde lei

FNGCIMM a acordat, din 31 mai 2002 şi până în prezent, peste 443.000 de garanţii, care au susţinut finanţări de 147,467 miliarde lei

Fondul Naţional de Garantare a Creditelor pentru Întreprinderile Mici şi Mijlocii (FNGCIMM) a acordat, din 31 mai 2002 şi până în prezent, peste 443.000 de garanţii

Prince Charles, in Sibiu, participating in launch of largest project of reforestation in Europe

Prince Charles, in Sibiu, participating in launch of largest project of reforestation in Europe

Prince Charles participates on Monday in the launch event of the largest transnational reforestation project in Europe, which is hosted by the State Philharmonic in Sibiu.

Aranjamente florale: 3 materiale necesare pentru un DIY de succes

Aranjamente florale: 3 materiale necesare pentru un DIY de succes

Ideea de produse realizate manual continuă să ia amploare și în România, fie că vorbim decorațiuni interioare, bijuterii sau aranjamente florale. Așa a apărut și conceptul DIY, care vine de la englezescul "Do It Yourself" sau, în traducere "Fă-ți singur"

Robotul da Vinci Xi, cel mai avansat sistem de chirurgie robotică din lume, utilizat cu succes în Spitalul Euroclinic

Robotul da Vinci Xi, cel mai avansat sistem de chirurgie robotică din lume, utilizat cu succes în Spitalul Euroclinic

Medicii acreditați în chirurgie robotică din Spitalul Euroclinic au realizat cu succes 100 de intervenții robotice în primele 6 luni de zile, de la instalarea robotului

Cine cucerește parte își face!

Cine cucerește parte își face!

Regiunea ucraineană Herson, controlată de ruşi, a început să exporte în Rusia cereale recoltate anul trecut, a transmis luni agenţia de ştiri TASS, care a citat un oficial local de rang înalt, potrivit Reuters. „Avem loc pentru a depozita (noua recoltă), chiar dacă avem o mulţime de cereale aici. Acum oamenii o scot parţial

Ana Luciana Avramescu: „N-am să plec de tot, voi fi o piatră între miile de pietre"

Ana Luciana Avramescu: „N-am să plec de tot, voi fi o piatră între miile de pietre”

  Vorbeam cu el acum aproximativ șapte luni. Era ziua mea și din neputința de a se ridica și a petrece mai mult timp cu mine, mă calma că totul va fi bine și n-am de ce să-mi fac griji.

Concertul lui Filip Kirkorov care urma să aibă loc pe 5 iunie, anulat de primarul orașului Bălți

Concertul lui Filip Kirkorov care urma să aibă loc pe 5 iunie, anulat de primarul orașului Bălți

Primarul orașului Bălți, Nicolae Grigorișin, a interzis concertul lui Filip Kirkorov, programat să aibă loc la data de 5 iunie, în centrul orașului.

S-a pregătit degeaba. Ioan Gârboni rămâne fără funcţia de comisar pentru Timişoara Capitală Culturală Europeană

S-a pregătit degeaba. Ioan Gârboni rămâne fără funcţia de comisar pentru Timişoara Capitală Culturală Europeană

Poziţia de comisar general pentru Timişoara Capitală Culturală Europeană a fost scoasă din noul text al OUG privitoare la acest eveniment.


Oil prices climb above $120 a barrel ahead of EU meeting

Publicat:
Oil prices climb above $120 a barrel ahead of EU meeting

Oil prices climbed above $120 a barrel on Monday, hitting their highest in more than two months, as traders waited to see whether a meeting would reach an agreement on banning Russian oil imports, according to Reuters. crude futures contract for July, which will expire on Tuesday, was up 59 cents, […] The post Oil prices climb above $120 a barrel ahead of EU meeting appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

EU seeks elusive accord on Russian oil embargo

11:41, 30.05.2022 - European Union officials are due to meet Monday morning to try to break an impasse over a proposed embargo on Russian oil imports amid continued resistance from Hungary, according to Bloomberg. The EU failed to strike a deal on Sunday despite a push to get an agreement before a two-day meeting of the…

Russia imposes visa restrictions on citizens of ‘unfriendly countries’

16:31, 04.04.2022 - Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Monday introducing visa restrictions for citizens of countries that Moscow deems “unfriendly” in response to sanctions over Ukraine, according to Reuters. The decree, which comes into force on Monday, suspends Russia’s simplified visa issuance regime…

‘No handshake’ as Ukraine, Russia delegations meet for peace talks

12:15, 29.03.2022 - Air raid sirens sounded across Ukraine before dawn on Tuesday as Ukrainian and Russian negotiators met in Turkey for the first face-to-face talks in nearly three weeks, with Kyiv seeking a ceasefire without compromising on territory or sovereignty, according to Reuters.  Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan…

Refugee crisis strains Republic of Moldova’s healthcare system

16:25, 22.03.2022 - The arrival of hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian refugees in Republic of Moldova is putting huge pressure on its health care system and it has appealed for help from the European Union and U.N. agencies, the country’s health minister said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. More than 331,000 refugees…

Ukraine president Zelenskiy insists on meeting with Putin

12:10, 22.03.2022 - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said late on Monday that it would not be possible to negotiate an end to the war in his country without meeting Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, according to Reuters. Zelenskiy told European public television networks such a meeting could discuss the future of occupied…

Oil prices fall as Russia seeks resumption of Iran nuclear deal

14:25, 15.03.2022 - Oil prices dropped to their lowest in almost three weeks on Tuesday as Russia indicated it is in favour of the Iran nuclear deal resuming as soon as possible, according to Reuters.  Ceasefire talks between Russia and Ukraine further eased fears of supply disruptions and surging COVID-19 cases in China…

Russia-Ukraine talks to resume as attacks on Kyiv ramp up

13:30, 14.03.2022 - Ukraine said it would seek to discuss a ceasefire, immediate withdrawal of troops and security guarantees with Russia on Monday after both sides reported rare progress at the weekend, despite fierce Russian bombardments, according to Reuters. Previous rounds of talks have had similar aims but have ended…

Ukraine’s Zelenskiy urges EU: Do prove that you are with us

15:01, 01.03.2022 - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged the European Union on Tuesday to prove that it sided with Ukraine in its war with Russia, one day after signing an official request to join the bloc, according to Reuters.  “We are fighting to be equal members of Europe,” Zelenskiy told an emergency session…


