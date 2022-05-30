Oil prices climb above $120 a barrel ahead of EU meeting

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- European Union officials are due to meet Monday morning to try to break an impasse over a proposed embargo on Russian oil imports amid continued resistance from Hungary, according to Bloomberg. The EU failed to strike a deal on Sunday despite a push to get an agreement before a two-day meeting of the…

- Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Monday introducing visa restrictions for citizens of countries that Moscow deems “unfriendly” in response to sanctions over Ukraine, according to Reuters. The decree, which comes into force on Monday, suspends Russia’s simplified visa issuance regime…

- Air raid sirens sounded across Ukraine before dawn on Tuesday as Ukrainian and Russian negotiators met in Turkey for the first face-to-face talks in nearly three weeks, with Kyiv seeking a ceasefire without compromising on territory or sovereignty, according to Reuters. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan…

- The arrival of hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian refugees in Republic of Moldova is putting huge pressure on its health care system and it has appealed for help from the European Union and U.N. agencies, the country’s health minister said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. More than 331,000 refugees…

- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said late on Monday that it would not be possible to negotiate an end to the war in his country without meeting Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, according to Reuters. Zelenskiy told European public television networks such a meeting could discuss the future of occupied…

- Oil prices dropped to their lowest in almost three weeks on Tuesday as Russia indicated it is in favour of the Iran nuclear deal resuming as soon as possible, according to Reuters. Ceasefire talks between Russia and Ukraine further eased fears of supply disruptions and surging COVID-19 cases in China…

- Ukraine said it would seek to discuss a ceasefire, immediate withdrawal of troops and security guarantees with Russia on Monday after both sides reported rare progress at the weekend, despite fierce Russian bombardments, according to Reuters. Previous rounds of talks have had similar aims but have ended…

- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged the European Union on Tuesday to prove that it sided with Ukraine in its war with Russia, one day after signing an official request to join the bloc, according to Reuters. “We are fighting to be equal members of Europe,” Zelenskiy told an emergency session…