Oil prices climb above $120 a barrel ahead of EU meetingPublicat:
Oil prices climbed above $120 a barrel on Monday, hitting their highest in more than two months, as traders waited to see whether a European Union meeting would reach an agreement on banning Russian oil imports, according to Reuters. The Brent crude futures contract for July, which will expire on Tuesday, was up 59 cents, […] The post Oil prices climb above $120 a barrel ahead of EU meeting appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
EU seeks elusive accord on Russian oil embargo
11:41, 30.05.2022 - European Union officials are due to meet Monday morning to try to break an impasse over a proposed embargo on Russian oil imports amid continued resistance from Hungary, according to Bloomberg. The EU failed to strike a deal on Sunday despite a push to get an agreement before a two-day meeting of the…
Russia imposes visa restrictions on citizens of ‘unfriendly countries’
16:31, 04.04.2022 - Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Monday introducing visa restrictions for citizens of countries that Moscow deems “unfriendly” in response to sanctions over Ukraine, according to Reuters. The decree, which comes into force on Monday, suspends Russia’s simplified visa issuance regime…
‘No handshake’ as Ukraine, Russia delegations meet for peace talks
12:15, 29.03.2022 - Air raid sirens sounded across Ukraine before dawn on Tuesday as Ukrainian and Russian negotiators met in Turkey for the first face-to-face talks in nearly three weeks, with Kyiv seeking a ceasefire without compromising on territory or sovereignty, according to Reuters. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan…
Refugee crisis strains Republic of Moldova’s healthcare system
16:25, 22.03.2022 - The arrival of hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian refugees in Republic of Moldova is putting huge pressure on its health care system and it has appealed for help from the European Union and U.N. agencies, the country’s health minister said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. More than 331,000 refugees…
Ukraine president Zelenskiy insists on meeting with Putin
12:10, 22.03.2022 - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said late on Monday that it would not be possible to negotiate an end to the war in his country without meeting Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, according to Reuters. Zelenskiy told European public television networks such a meeting could discuss the future of occupied…
Oil prices fall as Russia seeks resumption of Iran nuclear deal
14:25, 15.03.2022 - Oil prices dropped to their lowest in almost three weeks on Tuesday as Russia indicated it is in favour of the Iran nuclear deal resuming as soon as possible, according to Reuters. Ceasefire talks between Russia and Ukraine further eased fears of supply disruptions and surging COVID-19 cases in China…
Russia-Ukraine talks to resume as attacks on Kyiv ramp up
13:30, 14.03.2022 - Ukraine said it would seek to discuss a ceasefire, immediate withdrawal of troops and security guarantees with Russia on Monday after both sides reported rare progress at the weekend, despite fierce Russian bombardments, according to Reuters. Previous rounds of talks have had similar aims but have ended…
Ukraine’s Zelenskiy urges EU: Do prove that you are with us
15:01, 01.03.2022 - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged the European Union on Tuesday to prove that it sided with Ukraine in its war with Russia, one day after signing an official request to join the bloc, according to Reuters. “We are fighting to be equal members of Europe,” Zelenskiy told an emergency session…