Oil drops as OPEC+ agreement raises prospect of more supply

Stiri Recomandate

Româncă pedepsită cu închisoarea, după ce a fost acuzată că a părăsit locul de muncă din Italia fără preaviz. Ce a pățit femeia după această veste

Româncă pedepsită cu închisoarea, după ce a fost acuzată că a părăsit locul de muncă din Italia fără preaviz. Ce a pățit femeia după această veste

O bandată română a fost condamnată la 10 de luni de închisoare cu suspendare,… [citeste mai departe]

Opt judecători, care au examinat omorul de la Elizaveta, vizați de proceduri disciplinare, depuse de Procuratură la CSM

Opt judecători, care au examinat omorul de la Elizaveta, vizați de proceduri disciplinare, depuse de Procuratură la CSM

Procurorul General a intentat și înaintat Consiliului Superior al Magistraturii proceduri disciplinare în privința a 8 judecători, care au examinat dosarul… [citeste mai departe]

Hrănitul urșilor a devenit un fel de „sport național” printre turiști

Hrănitul urșilor a devenit un fel de „sport național” printre turiști

„O femeie în vârstă de 31 de ani din Bucureşti a fost sancţionată de jandarmi după ce a fost surprinsă în timp ce hrănea un urs. Femeia a primit o amendă în valoare de 500 de lei, iar celelalte persoane care se aflau în zonă au fost avertizate despre… [citeste mai departe]

Grav accident pe viaductul Bahna. Trei autovehicule, o autoutilitară și două tiruri, implicate

Grav accident pe viaductul Bahna. Trei autovehicule, o autoutilitară și două tiruri, implicate

Un grav accident a avut loc, în urmă cu puţin timp, pe Drumul Naţional 6, în zona viaductului Bahna, judeţul Mehedinţi. În impact au fost implicate trei autoturisme, o autoutilitară şi două tiruri. O persoană… [citeste mai departe]

Noua generație Audi RS3 Sportback și Sedan: 400 CP și sistem de vectorizare a cuplului

Noua generație Audi RS3 Sportback și Sedan: 400 CP și sistem de vectorizare a cuplului

După ce a publicat mai multe imagini cu prototipurile acoperite de camuflaj, Audi a lansat acum noua generație RS3, atât în variantă Sportback, cât și Sedan. În partea frontală, grila Singleframe a fost revizuită, farurile… [citeste mai departe]

Avertisment pentru românii care pleacă în Grecia: Ploi, furtună și grindină

Avertisment pentru românii care pleacă în Grecia: Ploi, furtună și grindină

Românii care merg în Grecia sunt avertizați că țara este sub alertă meteo de ploi puternice, furtună și grindină. Va fi afectată cea mai mare parte din centrul și nordul Greciei. Ministerul Afacerilor Externe informează cetățenii români care… [citeste mai departe]

Simona Bucura Oprescu (PSD) : „Amânarea PNRR, o lovitură puternică și pentru pensionari!”

Simona Bucura Oprescu (PSD) : „Amânarea PNRR, o lovitură puternică și pentru pensionari!”

Deputatul argeșean Simona Bucura Oprescu a transmis în mediul online un mesaj referitor la amânarea aprobării de către Comisia Europeană a Planului Național de Redresare și Reziliență, aceasta fiind o lovitură… [citeste mai departe]

Scumpirile la carburanți se țin lanț. Benzina AI95, a fost majorată cu +9 bani

Scumpirile la carburanți se țin lanț. Benzina AI95, a fost majorată cu +9 bani

După ce Agenția Națională pentru Reglementare în Energetică (ANRE) a majorat pe 16 iulie marja de comercializare angro și cu amănuntul a benzinei, motorinei și a gazului lichefiat pentru a preîntâmpina, potrivit instituției, penuria de… [citeste mai departe]

Cum ne influențează Lilith sau Luna Neagră în Gemeni

Cum ne influențează Lilith sau Luna Neagră în Gemeni

 Lilith sau Luna Neagră a intrat în casa Gemenilor, duminică, 18 iulie, și va rămâne aici, timp de 9 luni, până pe data de 14 aprilie 2022. Lilith e plină de surprize și va influența fiecare zodie în parte, în toată această perioadă. În această săptămână, Lilith este la gradul 29 în Taur,… [citeste mai departe]

ELECTROPLAST, BistriVET, ALTEX, AQUABIS fac angajări! TRANSMIXT școlarizează și angajează șoferițe pentru autobuze!

ELECTROPLAST, BistriVET, ALTEX, AQUABIS fac angajări! TRANSMIXT școlarizează și angajează șoferițe pentru autobuze!

Electroplast caută economist / contabil, inginer producție, reprezentant vânzări, sales support specialist, cost controller producție. Transmixt Bistrița își… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Oil drops as OPEC+ agreement raises prospect of more supply

Publicat:
Oil drops as OPEC+ agreement raises prospect of more supply

Oil prices recouped some losses on Monday but were still down after OPEC+ overcame internal divisions and agreed to boost output, which sparked concerns about a crude surplus as COVID-19 infections continue to rise in many countries, according to ReutersBrent crude was down 61 cents, or 0.8%, at $72.98 a barrel by 0617 GMT, […] The post Oil drops as OPEC+ agreement raises prospect of more supply appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Euro zone business activity soared in June as lockdowns lifted

12:15, 05.07.2021 - Eurozone businesses expanded activity at the fastest rate in 15 years in June as the easing of more COVID-19 restrictions brought life back to the bloc’s dominant service industry, a survey showed on Monday, according to Reuters.  The surge in growth had come at a cost as inflationary pressures mounted…

EU countries approve landmark climate change law

13:06, 28.06.2021 - European Union (EU) countries on Monday gave the final seal of approval to a law to make the bloc’s greenhouse gas emissions targets legally binding, as EU policymakers prepare a huge new package of policies to fight climate change, according to Reuters. Ministers from the 27 EU countries formally approved…

Germany launches bid to ban all British travellers from EU

11:00, 28.06.2021 - Germany will attempt to ban British travellers from the European Union regardless of whether or not they have had a COVID-19 vaccine, The Times reported on Monday, according to Reuters.  The German chancellor Angela Merkel wants to designate Britain as a “country of concern” because the Delta variant…

EU to blacklist 86 Belarus officials and companies

12:30, 21.06.2021 - The European Union’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell said the EU will impose travel bans and asset freezes on 86 Belarusian individuals and companies on Monday but will leave the decision on when to impose economic sanctions to leaders, according to Reuters.   In an attempt to put more pressure…

NATO to toughen G7 message on China despite Beijing’s cries of ‘slander’

11:41, 14.06.2021 - NATO leaders are expected to brand China a security risk to the Western alliance when they meet on Monday, a day after the G7 rich nations issued a statement on human rights in China and Taiwan that Beijing said slandered its reputation, according to Reuters.  NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg…

Biden to join Eastern European NATO states summit held in Bucharest

11:46, 10.05.2021 - U.S. President Joe Biden will join a virtual summit of Eastern European NATO states held in Bucharest on Monday with the focus on security in the Black Sea region and Ukraine, according to Reuters.  The summit of the Bucharest Nine, a group of European countries on the eastern edge of NATO, will be…

France’s Sanofi to help Moderna manufacture Covid shots

15:10, 26.04.2021 - French multinational pharmaceutical company, Sanofi said on Monday it will fill and pack millions of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines from September in an effort to help meet the demand for the U.S. drugmaker’s shots, according to Reuters.  Sanofi said it would help supply up to 200 million doses of Moderna’s…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 19 iulie 2021
Bucuresti 20°C | 34°C
Iasi 19°C | 32°C
Cluj-Napoca 18°C | 30°C
Timisoara 19°C | 29°C
Constanta 23°C | 32°C
Brasov 17°C | 31°C
Baia Mare 18°C | 30°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 18.07.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 408.214,80 2.352.258,40
II (5/6) 5 27.214,32 -
III (4/6) 451 301,71 -
IV (3/6) 7.322 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 2.844.061,60

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 19 iulie 2021
USD 4.1687
EUR 4.9274
CHF 4.5366
GBP 5.7641
CAD 3.3153
XAU 244.381
JPY 3.7856
CNY 0.6447
AED 1.1349
AUD 3.101
MDL 0.2316
BGN 2.5193

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec