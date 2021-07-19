Oil drops as OPEC+ agreement raises prospect of more supply Oil prices recouped some losses on Monday but were still down after OPEC+ overcame internal divisions and agreed to boost output, which sparked concerns about a crude surplus as COVID-19 infections continue to rise in many countries, according to Reuters. Brent crude was down 61 cents, or 0.8%, at $72.98 a barrel by 0617 GMT, […] The post Oil drops as OPEC+ agreement raises prospect of more supply appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Eurozone businesses expanded activity at the fastest rate in 15 years in June as the easing of more COVID-19 restrictions brought life back to the bloc’s dominant service industry, a survey showed on Monday, according to Reuters. The surge in growth had come at a cost as inflationary pressures mounted…

- European Union (EU) countries on Monday gave the final seal of approval to a law to make the bloc’s greenhouse gas emissions targets legally binding, as EU policymakers prepare a huge new package of policies to fight climate change, according to Reuters. Ministers from the 27 EU countries formally approved…

- Germany will attempt to ban British travellers from the European Union regardless of whether or not they have had a COVID-19 vaccine, The Times reported on Monday, according to Reuters. The German chancellor Angela Merkel wants to designate Britain as a “country of concern” because the Delta variant…

- The European Union’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell said the EU will impose travel bans and asset freezes on 86 Belarusian individuals and companies on Monday but will leave the decision on when to impose economic sanctions to leaders, according to Reuters. In an attempt to put more pressure…

- NATO leaders are expected to brand China a security risk to the Western alliance when they meet on Monday, a day after the G7 rich nations issued a statement on human rights in China and Taiwan that Beijing said slandered its reputation, according to Reuters. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg…

- U.S. President Joe Biden will join a virtual summit of Eastern European NATO states held in Bucharest on Monday with the focus on security in the Black Sea region and Ukraine, according to Reuters. The summit of the Bucharest Nine, a group of European countries on the eastern edge of NATO, will be…

- French multinational pharmaceutical company, Sanofi said on Monday it will fill and pack millions of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines from September in an effort to help meet the demand for the U.S. drugmaker’s shots, according to Reuters. Sanofi said it would help supply up to 200 million doses of Moderna’s…