Oil companies give assurances no risk of major increase in fuel prices Oil companies have given reassurances that there is no risk of a significant increase in prices or a decrease in fuel stockpiles, according to a press statement released by Romania's National Consumer Protection Authority (ANPC), Agerpres reports.

