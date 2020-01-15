Official Stefan on rehabilitation of Constanta Casino: We are ready to provide financial and logistic support

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Chairman of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE), Calin Popescu-Tariceanu, expressed his concern at the loans raised by the Ministry of Public Finance from the Romanian banking market, stating that in his opinion they will bring the development projects at a halt and slow down the economic…

- Prime Minister Ludovic Orban stated on Wednesday that he prefers the assumption of responsibility by the Government instead of the issuing of emergency ordinances, because this modality - the assumption of responsibility - "is substantially superior from the point of view of democratic standards.""I…

- The Minister of Foreign Affairs (MAE), Bogdan Aurescu, had on Wednesday a meeting with his counterpart in Estonia, Urmas Reinsalu, in the context of his participation in the NATO ministerial reunion in Brussels, both dignitaries manifesting their interest to continue cooperation in the realm of security…

- The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, had a bilateral meeting on Wednesday with his Croatian counterpart, Gordan Grlic Radman, on the sidelines of the meeting of the NATO ministers of foreign affairs. Minister Aurescu hailed the very good coordination under the Trio Presidencies of the…

- Deputy Prime Minister Raluca Turcan will coordinate the activity of seven ministries, among which Education and Research, Health, Public Works, Development and Administration, according to a decision by Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, published on Wednesday in the Official Journal. Raluca Turcan will…

- Romania's state of finance is very bad, as its previous government failed the revenue collection plans, freshly sworn in Prime Minister Ludovic Orban told a news conference at the Finance Ministry on Wednesday. "I am today at the Ministry of Public Finance to officially install the new Minister…

- The price to acquire pork, the main raw material for producing Sibiu Salami, has grown by 15 pct over the last year, but the price for the final product registered an advance of under 10 pct, stated, on Friday, Carmen Gavrilescu, chair of the Association of Sibiu Salami Producers (APSS) in a press…

- The government and the unions of the national defense industry signed on Friday a major agreement containing legislative and financial support measures for the national defense industry for the next 5 years, the Ministry of Economy said in a release. The agreement was signed in the presence of acting…