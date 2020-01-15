Official Stefan on rehabilitation of Constanta Casino: We are ready to provide financial and logistic support

Stiri Recomandate

(update) Femeia traumatizată în accidentul din centrul capitalei, în comă. Medicii luptă pentru viața ei

Femeia de 42 de ani, care traversa strada în momentul impactului celor două automobile, se află în stare extrem de gravă la Spitalul de Urgență din Chișinău. În acest moment, femeia… [citeste mai departe]

Cristian Bușoi: Rezoluția adoptată astăzi în Parlamentul European, un pas înainte. Temerile privind eliminarea energiei nucleare și a gazului, nejustificate

Europarlamentarul PNL, Cristian Bușoi, președintele Comisiei ITRE din Parlamentul… [citeste mai departe]

Jurgen Klinsmann ar putea rata meciul cu Bayern Munchen deoarece nu a prezentat dovada că are o licenţă de antrenor valabilă

Tehnicianul echipei Hertha Berlin, Jurgen Klinsmann, ar putea rata meciul cu Bayern Munchen, programat duminică, în Bundesliga, deoarece nu a prezentat… [citeste mai departe]

Se schimbă criteriile pentru StartUp Nation. Ministrul Economiei: Firme finanţate prin program se vând pe OLX

Mai multe companii finanţate prin programul guvernamental Start-Up Nation au ajuns să fie scoase la vânzare pe platforma de anunţuri OLX, ceea ce reprezintă „un risc reputaţional… [citeste mai departe]

VITEZA MELCULUI: La jumătate de an de la Cazul Caracal, STS anunță că telefoanele pot fi LOCALIZATE: deocamdată doar cele cu Android

Apelurile la 112 din zona București-Ilfov, efectuate de pe telefoanele cu sistem de operare Android, sunt localizate cu ajutorul… [citeste mai departe]

Ambasadorul Ucrainei la ONU susține că Rusia ar fi încălcat regimul de sancţiuni, vânzând Iranului sisteme de rachete cu care a fost doborât avionul ucrainean

Ambasadorul Ucrainei la ONU, Vladimir Ielcenko, nu exclude ca Rusia… [citeste mai departe]

Cristian Terhes a acuzat legarea MCV de Schengen in cazul Romaniei

Europarlamentarul Cristian Terhes a transmis ca Romania nu a fost primita in Schengen din cauza discutiilor despre justitie.„Acceptarea Romaniei in Schengen a fost principala tema de discutie pe care am avut-o in cadrul unei intalniri restranse de lucru cu comisara Ylva… [citeste mai departe]

Un tânăr și-a omorât mama, pentru că aceasta nu se înțelegea cu nora

Un tânăr de 25 de ani, din localitatea Seleuș, județul Arad, a fost reținut, miercuri, acuzat că și-a omorât mama, o femeie de 45 de ani. Surse din anchetă arată că între cei doi ar fi izbucnit un scandal deoarece femeia nu se înțelegea cu concubina… [citeste mai departe]

Anchetă la Parchet! Fostul director al Penitenciarului ar fi fost plătit pentru zeci de zile în care n-a fost la serviciu

În timp ce gardienii Penitenciarului Oradea au adunat peste 103.000 de ore suplimentare muncite, dar neplătite, fostul director al Penitenciarului Oradea,… [citeste mai departe]

INFP: Cutremur la graniţa cu România

În ziua de 15 Ianuarie 2020 la ora 18:32:33 (ora locală a României) s-a produs în SERBIA un cutremur cu magnitudinea ml 3.9, la adâncimea de 4km. Cutremurul s-a produs în apropierea următoarelor oraşe: 71km NV de Pristina, 99km N de Prizren, 115km V de Nis, 143km NV de Skopje, 189km S de Belgrade, 193km SE de Sarajevo, 194km… [citeste mai departe]


Official Stefan on rehabilitation of Constanta Casino: We are ready to provide financial and logistic support

Publicat:
of , Development and Administration, , stated in Constanta on Wednesday that the consolidation and rehabilitation of the Casino on the city's cliff will be completed in the next 30 months, by Romanian entrepreneurs, professionals in the field, and the Government is ready to provide the necessary financial and logistical support. "We are committed and we will complete this work. Why do I have so much courage to commit to this? Because I discussed with them, I know how experienced these people are, and we, the Ministry of , are ready to offer all…

ALDE's Tariceanu: Halt of development projects - medium-term effect of MFP's draining Romanian banks' resources

20:46, 03.01.2020 - Chairman of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE), Calin Popescu-Tariceanu, expressed his concern at the loans raised by the Ministry of Public Finance from the Romanian banking market, stating that in his opinion they will bring the development projects at a halt and slow down the economic…

PM Orban says he prefers assuming responsibility instead of issuing emergency ordinances: It's substantially superior

17:20, 11.12.2019 - Prime Minister Ludovic Orban stated on Wednesday that he prefers the assumption of responsibility by the Government instead of the issuing of emergency ordinances, because this modality - the assumption of responsibility - "is substantially superior from the point of view of democratic standards.""I…

ForMin Aurescu discusses with Estonian, Norwegian counterparts in context of participation in NATO ministers reunion in Brussels

09:46, 21.11.2019 - The Minister of Foreign Affairs (MAE), Bogdan Aurescu, had on Wednesday a meeting with his counterpart in Estonia, Urmas Reinsalu, in the context of his participation in the NATO ministerial reunion in Brussels, both dignitaries manifesting their interest to continue cooperation in the realm of security…

ForMin Aurescu, Croatian counterpart discuss topical issues on the European agenda

23:14, 20.11.2019 - The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, had a bilateral meeting on Wednesday with his Croatian counterpart, Gordan Grlic Radman, on the sidelines of the meeting of the NATO ministers of foreign affairs. Minister Aurescu hailed the very good coordination under the Trio Presidencies of the…

Deputy PM Raluca Turcan, in charge of coordinating seven ministries

15:12, 13.11.2019 - Deputy Prime Minister Raluca Turcan will coordinate the activity of seven ministries, among which Education and Research, Health, Public Works, Development and Administration, according to a decision by Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, published on Wednesday in the Official Journal.  Raluca Turcan will…

PM Orban says Romania in very bad financial shape

16:03, 06.11.2019 - Romania's state of finance is very bad, as its previous government failed the revenue collection plans, freshly sworn in Prime Minister Ludovic Orban told a news conference at the Finance Ministry on Wednesday.  "I am today at the Ministry of Public Finance to officially install the new Minister…

Price for pork 15 pct higher than compared to 2018 (association)

15:54, 01.11.2019 - The price to acquire pork, the main raw material for producing Sibiu Salami, has grown by 15 pct over the last year, but the price for the final product registered an advance of under 10 pct, stated, on Friday, Carmen Gavrilescu, chair of the Association of Sibiu Salami Producers (APSS) in a press…

Romanian Gov't, defense industry unions sign 5-year financial support agreement

21:52, 18.10.2019 - The government and the unions of the national defense industry signed on Friday a major agreement containing legislative and financial support measures for the national defense industry for the next 5 years, the Ministry of Economy said in a release. The agreement was signed in the presence of acting…


