Official Stefan on rehabilitation of Constanta Casino: We are ready to provide financial and logistic support
The Minister of Public Works, Development and Administration, Ion Stefan, stated in Constanta on Wednesday that the consolidation and rehabilitation of the Casino on the city's cliff will be completed in the next 30 months, by Romanian entrepreneurs, professionals in the field, and the Government is ready to provide the necessary financial and logistical support. "We are committed and we will complete this work. Why do I have so much courage to commit to this? Because I discussed with them, I know how experienced these people are, and we, the Ministry of Public Works, are ready to offer all…
