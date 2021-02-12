Official statistics: Romania's industrial production slumps 9.2 pct in 2020 Romania's industrial production slumped 9.2 percent in unadjusted terms in 2020 compared to the previous year due to the decline registered in all three industrial sectors - manufacturing, mining, and energy supply, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) said in a release on Friday, according to AGERPRES. Thus, the manufacturing industry decreased 10.2 percent in 2020, the mining industry was 9.9 percent down, and the production and supply of electricity and heat, gas, hot water and air conditioning dropped 2.7 percent. Industrial production in December 2020 was 8.8 percent… Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…

