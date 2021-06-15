Official Orban: Child allowances to increase as of Jan 1 2022 by 20pct, and in-line with inflation

Official Orban: Child allowances to increase as of Jan 1 2022 by 20pct, and in-line with inflationPublicat:
Child allowances will increase by 20pct from January 1, 2022, plus in-line with inflation, the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Liberal Ludovic Orban, states on Tuesday. "Allowances will increase from January 1, 2022. This is the governing coalition's decision, no matter what modification has been approved today. From January 1, 2022, allowances will increase by 20pct, plus the increase in-line with inflation, according to the law," Orban said.
"A legislative solution will be found so that from January 1, 2022, the allocations will increase by 20pct. (...) The increase is provided…
