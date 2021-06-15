Official Orban: Child allowances to increase as of Jan 1 2022 by 20pct, and in-line with inflation

Stiri Recomandate

Telefonul Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra este disponibil în magazinele specializate

Mi 11 Ultra, cel mai nou și mai puternic telefon din portofoliul Xiaomi, este deja disponibil în magazinele specializate. Începând de azi, Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, în varianta 12GB+256GB, este disponibil la prețul recomandat de 6.999,00 lei, pe canalele oficiale… [citeste mai departe]

Hunedoara: Un pui de stârc cenuşiu a fost salvat de poliţişti

Un pui de stârc cenuşiu, aflat într-o stare precară de sănătate, a fost salvat de poliţiştii de la Biroul pentru Protecţia Animalelor, pasărea, protejată de lege, fiind găsită de o tânără lângă gardul unei case din comuna Lăpugiul de Jos, a informat marţi IPJ Hunedoara.… [citeste mai departe]

Studiu: A treia doză de vaccin anti Covid creşte nivelul anticorpilor la cei care au transplant de organe

A treia doză de vaccin anti Covid poate creşte nivelul anticorpilor la persoanele care au făcut transplant de organe. Este concluzia unui studiu publicat luni de revista medicală americană… [citeste mai departe]

George Simion îi pune două condiții lui Marcel Ciolacu ca să voteze pentru demiterea lui Florin Cîțu: Una este aproape IMPOSIBIL de realizat

Parlamentarii Alianţei pentru Unirea Românilor (AUR) vor vota moţiunea de cenzură a PSD cu două condiţii: să… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO Ludovic Orban nu se lasă și încearcă iar să o demită pe Renate Weber, după respingerea raporturilor de activitate chiar și de pe timpul lui Victor Ciorbea

Preşedintele Camerei Deputaţilor, Ludovic Orban, a afirmat că va… [citeste mai departe]

CEC a renunţat la ideea de a deschide trei secţii de votare în Transnistria

Comisia Electorală Centrală şi-a revizuit hotărârea cu privire la organizarea secţiilor de votare pentru alegătorii din localităţile din stânga Nistrului, municipiul Bender şi unele localităţi ale raionului Căuşeni, în cadrul alegerilor parlamentare… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO Ludovic Orban răspunde la acuzațiile lui Marcel Ciolacu de FURT la vot: Trebuie să numere mai bine

Ludovic Orban a afirmat că moţiunea simplă a PSD împotriva ministrului Investiţiilor şi Proiectelor Europene Cristian Ghinea a fost respinsă. Preşedintele Camerei Deputaţilor a adăugat că,… [citeste mai departe]

ANSP: Rata de vaccinare anti-COVID-19 s-a redus cu 40 la sută faţă de acum două săptămâni

Rata de vaccinare anti-COVID-19 s-a redus semnificativ în ultima perioadă. Potrivit Agenţiei Naţionale pentru Sănătate Publică, săptămâna trecută numărul de doze administrate s-a redus cu 40 la sută faţă de acum… [citeste mai departe]

Condiţii de „AUR”. George Simion i-a spus lui Marcel Ciolacu ce criterii trebuie să bifeze ca să-i voteze moţiunea de cenzură

Parlamentarii AUR le-au dat o veste bună şi una proastă social-democraţilor. Vor vota moţiunea de cenzură a PSD, dar cu două condiţii:… [citeste mai departe]


Official Orban: Child allowances to increase as of Jan 1 2022 by 20pct, and in-line with inflation

Official Orban: Child allowances to increase as of Jan 1 2022 by 20pct, and in-line with inflation

Child allowances will increase by 20pct 1, 2022, plus in-line with inflation, the president of the Chamber of Deputies, , states on Tuesday. "Allowances will increase 1, 2022. This is the governing coalition's decision, no matter what modification has been approved today. From January 1, 2022, allowances will increase by 20pct, plus the increase in-line with inflation, according to the law," Orban said.
"A legislative solution will be found so that 1, 2022, the allocations will increase by 20pct. (...) The increase is provided…

