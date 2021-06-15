Official Orban: Child allowances to increase as of Jan 1 2022 by 20pct, and in-line with inflation

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Leaders of the opposition Social Democratic Party (PSD ) and Alliance for Romanian Unity (AUR) in the Chamber of Deputies claimed on Tuesday that a simple motion against Minister of European Investment and Projects Cristian Ghinea was adopted by the plenary sitting of the chamber because the electronic…

- The simple motion initiated by Social Democratic Party (PSD) against the Minister of Investments and European Projects, Cristian Ghinea, was rejected on Tuesday by the plenum of the Chamber of Deputies. There were 143 votes in favor, 171 against and one abstention. On Monday, the deputies…

- The simple motion against the Minister of Investments and European Projects, Cristian Ghinea, submitted by PSD (Social Democratic Party) is being debated on Monday in the Chamber of Deputies, and the vote will be cast on Tuesday, agerpres reports. The motion, titled "Cristian Ghinea - from zero to…

- The Social Democratic Party (PSD) announced, on Tuesday, that it opposes the governing coalition's decision to cancel the tranches to increase children's allowances and will vote to maintain the increase provided for July 1, 2021, and will shortly submit a legislative proposal to force the Government…

- Over 600,000 farmers in subsistence agriculture own around 50 pct of the agricultural area of the country, but achieve 10-15 pct of the agricultural production, said, on Tuesday, the chair of the Committee for Agriculture of the Chamber of Deputies, Adrian Chesnoiu. "Romania is a country that is…

- Romania "is not facing a migration crisis", and the migration pressure at Romania's borders has no "significant" variations in the first four months of this year, compared to 2020, the Minister of Internal Affairs (MAI), Lucian Bode, said on Tuesday in a joint meeting of the Defense Committees of…

- Romania's objective needs to be local integration, as much as possible, of military equipment production, in the context of trans-Atlantic commitments, said, on Tuesday, the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Ludovic Orban, after a meeting with a delegation of the Israel Aerospace Industries company.…

- The judiciary and defence committees of the Chamber of Deputies okayed on Tuesday a report on a bill on electronic monitoring in judicial and criminal proceedings. The bill, to which the committees brought technical amendments to the form adopted by the Senate in 2020, regulates the establishment,…