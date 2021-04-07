Official Lipa: European Rowing Championships will be extremely hard, as it is also a dress rehearsal for Olympics

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The Minister of Labour and Social Protection, Raluca Turcan, announced on Tuesday evening that an ordinance will be adopted at the meeting of the Government on Wednesday, April 7, encouraging parents to return to work by the age of six months of the child, by offering a reinsertion incentive of 1,500…

- Presedinta Federatiei Romane de Canotaj (FRC), Elisabeta Lipa, a declarat, miercuri, pentru AGERPRES, ca editia din acest an a Campionatelor Europene, programata intre 9 si 11 aprilie la Varese (Italia), va fi una dificila deoarece in afara de lupta pentru medalii competitia reprezinta si o ultima…

- Four communes in Ilfov county, Balotesti, Mogosoaia, Snagov and Stefanestii de Jos, were placed under quarantine starting Wednesday, March 24, according to Romania-Insider. The four communes will remain under quarantine for two weeks until April 7, at 22:00. Any trips outside the house in the four…

- Two regular flights to Italy, to Forli and Perugia, respectively, will be launched from the Arad International Airport, starting in June, the representatives of the Arad County Council and a Greek operated announced on Wednesday, according to AGERPRES. The head of the Arad County Council,…

- The National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) is an attribute of the Government, and the Social-Democrats will have to explain to those in Italy, Spain, France "the "blackmail" on this subject, Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Wednesday, accordin to AGERPRES. "Such blackmail doesn't work…

- Chairman of the National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCV) Valeriu Gheorghita says a waiting list function will be added to Romania's COVID-19 vaccination appointment scheduling platform, and from Wednesday people can sign up with 180 new vaccination offices that will administer…

- The Romanian companies from the textile industry, certified to produce protection masks, have not received any order from the Romanian state for such products, thus being exported in countries such as Germany or France, the chairman of the Employer's Federation of the Light Industry, Mihai Pasculescu,…