Official Lipa: European Rowing Championships will be extremely hard, as it is also a dress rehearsal for Olympics

Nicole Scherzinger și-a luat iubitul și au fugit în Paradis. Unde se ascunde cântăreața de la Pussycat Dolls de pandemie

Nicole Scherzinger și-a luat iubitul și au fugit în Paradis. Unde se ascunde cântăreața de la Pussycat Dolls de pandemie

Nicole Scherzinger, 42 de ani, a fugit de pandemie în paradis. Nicole a postat recent un grupaj de fotografii din Hawaii în care apare alături de viitorul…

Constanta: 12 decese, inregistrate la persoane infectate cu COVID-19

Constanta: 12 decese, inregistrate la persoane infectate cu COVID-19

12 persoane confirmate pozitiv cu COVID 19 au murit, la nivelul judetului Constanta.Astfel, numarul deceselor ajunge la 1.019.Deces 1.008: Barbat, 82 de ani, Constanta, comorbiditati hipertensiune arteriala, fibrilatie atriala, insuficienta cardiaca cronica, sechele…

Abandonul școlar. Inspectoratul Școlar Argeș a pasat pisica moartă în cârca profesorilor, spune Avocatul Poporului

Abandonul școlar. Inspectoratul Școlar Argeș a pasat pisica moartă în cârca profesorilor, spune Avocatul Poporului

  Avocatul Poporului, prin Biroul Teritorial Pitești a realizat o anchetă cu privire la elevii din județul Argeș care au absentat de la orele online pentru că nu…

Exclusiv RRA: Bogdan Aurescu despre extinderea proiectelor româno-italiene

Exclusiv RRA: Bogdan Aurescu despre extinderea proiectelor româno-italiene

Exclusiv RRA: Bogdan Aurescu despre extinderea proiectelor româno-italiene Ministrul afacerilor externe Bogdan Aurescu (stânga) s-a întâlnit la Roma cu omologul sau italian, Luigi Di Maio. Foto: mae.ro Ministrul afacerilor externe Bogdan…

Guvernul a aprobat miercuri ajutorul de minimis pentru susţinerea crescătorilor de porci de reproducţie din rasele Bazna şi Mangaliţa, pentru perioada 2020-2022. Anul acesta ajutorul va fi de 700.000 de lei

Guvernul a aprobat miercuri ajutorul de minimis pentru susţinerea crescătorilor de porci de reproducţie din rasele Bazna şi Mangaliţa, pentru perioada 2020-2022. Anul acesta ajutorul va fi de 700.000 de lei

“În… [citeste mai departe]

EduMin Cimpeanu: There are currently no occupational standards in Romania for cybersecurity specialists

EduMin Cimpeanu: There are currently no occupational standards in Romania for cybersecurity specialists

Standards for occupations such as cybersecurity specialist or virtual identity protection specialist do not currently exist, but there are standards for occupations such as film developer or printer,…

Romania ranks 6th in potato production, 4th in cultivated area in EU, in 2020

Romania ranks 6th in potato production, 4th in cultivated area in EU, in 2020

Romania had a potato production of 2.68 million tonnes last year, ranking 6th in the European Union, Germany ranking first with 11.55 million tonnes, according to provisional data issued by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). France followed…

„Jupiter's Legacy" se va lansa pe 7 mai, pe Netflix – VIDEO

„Jupiter’s Legacy” se va lansa pe 7 mai, pe Netflix – VIDEO

Jupiter's Legacy va avea premiera globală pe Netflix pe 7 mai. După aproape un secol în care au avut grijă ca omenirea să fie în siguranță, supereroii din prima generație sunt nevoiți să privească spre copiii lor care trebuie să continue tradiția. Tensiunile cresc atunci…

PM Citu: Govt to extend alert state on Thursday; We will decide also on Orthodox Easter

PM Citu: Govt to extend alert state on Thursday; We will decide also on Orthodox Easter

The Government will approve on Thursday the extension of the alert state, and the decision that will be adopted will include also traffic restrictions regarding the Orthodox Easter, announced the Prime Minister Florin Citu. "Tomorrow…

Au crescut vânzările de imobile din România. Care este evoluția tranzacțiilor imobiliare în Alba și în țară

Au crescut vânzările de imobile din România. Care este evoluția tranzacțiilor imobiliare în Alba și în țară

Numărul de imobile vândute în România a crescut față de luna anterioară cu aproape 13.000 de unități. Creșterea este similară și față de luna martie 2020. Un număr de…


Official Lipa: European Rowing Championships will be extremely hard, as it is also a dress rehearsal for Olympics

Publicat:
Official Lipa: European Rowing Championships will be extremely hard, as it is also a dress rehearsal for Olympics

Chair of the (FRC) told AGERPRES on Wednesday that this year's edition of the , scheduled for April 9-11 in Varese, Italy, will be a difficult one because in addition to competing for medals, the competition is also a dress rehearsal before the , May 15-17, a qualification event, agerpres.ro confirms.

"From what I saw from the registrations, the competition will be very fierce at these Europeans. In a month's time there are the qualifications and everyone is testing, trying to line…

Elisabeta Lipa, inainte de CE: „Sa ne luam medaliile si sa venim acasa“

16:41, 07.04.2021 - Presedintele Federatiei Romane de Canotaj (FRC), Elisabeta Lipa, a declarat, miercuri, ca editia din acest an a Campionatelor Europene, programata intre 9 si 11 aprilie la Varese (Italia), va fi una dificila, deoarece in afara de lupta pentru medalii, competitia reprezinta si o ultima repetitie inaintea…

LabMin Turcan: Incentive to reinsert mothers instead of parental leave, worth 1,500 lei

16:30, 07.04.2021 - The Minister of Labour and Social Protection, Raluca Turcan, announced on Tuesday evening that an ordinance will be adopted at the meeting of the Government on Wednesday, April 7, encouraging parents to return to work by the age of six months of the child, by offering a reinsertion incentive of 1,500…

Canotaj: Elisabeta Lipa - Batalia la Europene va fi extrem de grea, in afara de medalii va fi si o ultima repetitie pentru calificarile la JO

16:20, 07.04.2021 - Presedinta Federatiei Romane de Canotaj (FRC), Elisabeta Lipa, a declarat, miercuri, pentru AGERPRES, ca editia din acest an a Campionatelor Europene, programata intre 9 si 11 aprilie la Varese (Italia), va fi una dificila deoarece in afara de lupta pentru medalii competitia reprezinta si o ultima…

Balotesti, Mogosoaia, Snagov and Stefanestii de Jos under quarantine

13:30, 25.03.2021 - Four communes in Ilfov county, Balotesti, Mogosoaia, Snagov and Stefanestii de Jos,  were placed under quarantine starting Wednesday, March 24, according to Romania-Insider.  The four communes will remain under quarantine for two weeks until April 7, at 22:00. Any trips outside the house in the four…

Two regular flights to Italy to be operated from Arad International Airport

16:01, 10.03.2021 - Two regular flights to Italy, to Forli and Perugia, respectively, will be launched from the Arad International Airport, starting in June, the representatives of the Arad County Council and a Greek operated announced on Wednesday, according to AGERPRES. The head of the Arad County Council,…

PM Citu: In no country has the PNRR been voted in Parliament, it is Government attribute

14:31, 10.03.2021 - The National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) is an attribute of the Government, and the Social-Democrats will have to explain to those in Italy, Spain, France "the "blackmail" on this subject, Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Wednesday, accordin to AGERPRES. "Such blackmail doesn't work…

COVID-19 vaccination appointment scheduling platform to get waiting list function

17:45, 09.02.2021 - Chairman of the National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCV) Valeriu Gheorghita says a waiting list function will be added to Romania's COVID-19 vaccination appointment scheduling platform, and from Wednesday people can sign up with 180 new vaccination offices that will administer…

Light industry's Pasculescu: No facemasks from Romanian companies ordered by state, we export to Germany, France, Italy

15:36, 03.02.2021 - The Romanian companies from the textile industry, certified to produce protection masks, have not received any order from the Romanian state for such products, thus being exported in countries such as Germany or France, the chairman of the Employer's Federation of the Light Industry, Mihai Pasculescu,…


