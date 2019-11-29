Official Danca: Gov't approved the recall of Romania's Consul General in New York Catalin Dancu

Stiri Recomandate

Lenovo IdeaPad se situează pe aceeași treaptă cu Acer Aspire, Toshiba Satellite, HP Pavilion sau Dell Inspiron sau XPS. Primele laptop-uri IdeaPad au fost lansate în 2008, iar acestea au fost primele trei modele: Y710, Y510 și U110. Ideea era ca aceste laptop-uri să fie destinate… [citeste mai departe]

Ziarul Unirea După 30 de ani, azi începe… [citeste mai departe]

Nu se mai știe nimic de ei. Parcă i-a înghițit pământul. Este vorba despre cele 29 de persoane date dispărute în județul Arad. Numele, prenumele, fotografiile, semnalmentele lor, semnele particulare și locul unde au fost văzuți ultima dată, toate aceste date sunt pe site-ul Poliției Române, la categoria persoane dispărute. Dacă până acum la această… [citeste mai departe]

Ministrul Agriculturii şi Dezvoltării Rurale, Adrian Oros, va participa vineri dimineaţa la Forumul Internaţional al Marilor Fermieri - RALF 2019, eveniment dedicat agricultorilor… [citeste mai departe]

Președintele în exercițiu al OSCE pentru procesul de reglementare transnistreană, Franco Frattini, a propus o formulă de compromis pentru protocolul rundei de negocieri în formatul… [citeste mai departe]

Astfel, grupul liberalilor revine la 17 membri după ce, vreme de un an și jumătate coaliția PSD-UDMR-ALDE s-a împotrivit validării sale. Liberalii au rămas în 16 după ce, în 29 iunie 2018, Dacian Foncea a renunțat la demnitatea de consilier județean ca să preia managementul Spitalului Municipal, funcție… [citeste mai departe]

Şase producători de struguri din satul Sadîc, raionul Cantemir, se plâng că au fost traşi pe sfoară de un antreprenor din raionul Ialoveni. Anul trecut, agricultorii i-au dat acestuia… [citeste mai departe]

„Felicit echipa din Timișoara, s-a văzut încă din prima repriză că a venit pregătită și hotărâtă să câștige meciul. După prima repriză, nu pot să zic același lucru și despre noi. Am făcut zece greșeli tehnice doar în prima repriză și pot spune că i-am ajutat pe adversarii noștri să facă un meci bun. Am avut doar câteva momente… [citeste mai departe]

Serviciul Meteorologic de Stat a emis un avertisment Cod Galben de ceață, care se va menține şi astăzi. Potrivit specialiștiilor, în acest interval de timp, vizibilitatea la sol va fi redusă, de până la 200 de metri.Astăzi, în toată ţara vor… [citeste mai departe]

CHIȘINĂU, 29 nov – Sputnik. La cursul valutar al Băncii Naționale a Moldovei (BNM) pentru vineri, 29 noiembrie, un dolar american echivalează cu 17,44 lei, un euro – cu 19,19 lei, o hrivnă ucraineană – cu 72 de bani, un leu românesc – cu… [citeste mai departe]


Official Danca: Gov't approved the recall of Romania's Consul General in New York Catalin Dancu

Publicat:
Official Danca: Gov't approved the recall of Romania's Consul General in New York Catalin Dancu

has approved, through a decision, the recall of Romania's in , 's Chancellery chief announced.  In the Government meeting also approved through government decisions were a series of removals from office and appointments of some prefects and sub-prefects, he mentioned. 

Thus, announced that it has been ordered the termination of the temporary exercise by secondment, according to the law, of the public position as prefect for the following: Danut-Emil Halalai (Alba), (Arad), Jean-Andrei…

