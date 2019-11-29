Official Danca: Gov't approved the recall of Romania's Consul General in New York Catalin Dancu

Official Danca: Gov't approved the recall of Romania's Consul General in New York Catalin DancuPublicat:
The Government has approved, through a decision, the recall of Romania's Consul General in New York Catalin Dancu, Prime Minister's Chancellery chief Ionel Danca announced. In the Government meeting also approved through government decisions were a series of removals from office and appointments of some prefects and sub-prefects, he mentioned.
Thus, Ionel Danca announced that it has been ordered the termination of the temporary exercise by secondment, according to the law, of the public position as prefect for the following: Danut-Emil Halalai (Alba), Florentina Horgea (Arad), Jean-Andrei…
