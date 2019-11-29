Official Danca: Gov't approved the recall of Romania's Consul General in New York Catalin Dancu

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Guvernul a schimbat din functie, joi, un prim lot de cinci prefecti. Premierul Ludovic Orban anunta inca de saptamana trecuta ca toti prefectii si subprefectii numiti in timpul guvernarii PSD vor fi schimbati dupa turul al doilea al alegerilor prezidentiale. Ionel Danca, seful cancelariei premierului,…

- Guvernul Romaniei anunta ca prefectul judetului Arad a demisionat din functie, in timp ce prefectii din alte patru judete au fost eliberati din functie, in sedinta de joi, decizia fiind luata ca urmare a "reconsiderarii" de catre Executiv a reprezentantilor sai in teritoriu, potrivit news.ro.Seful…

- The Government has an economic forecast "much more cautious" and "more realistic" for the end of 2019 and for 2020, chief of the Prime Minister's Chancellery Ionel Danca argued after the National Commission for Strategy and Prognosis (CNSP) has revised downwards the estimations regarding the economic…

- The minimum wage nationally for the year 2020 will increase in gross terms by 150 RON, and in net terms by 83 RON, stated the head of the Chancellery of the Prime Minister, Ionel Danca. (1 euro=4.7765 RON) "The result of the analysis conducted at the level of the Chancellery of the Prime Minister…

- The Agency for Digital Agenda of Romania (A.A.D.R.) will be reorganized and transformed into the Authority for the Digitization of Romania, announced on Monday the Prime Minister's Chancellery head, Ionel Danca, specifying that there are several European regulations and directives at this agency's…

- A fost lansat primul hub antidepresie din țara noastra – este un proiect național prin care romanii se pot testa gratuit sa vada daca sufera de depresie. Exista și un numar de telefon (0800 0800 20), unde oamenii pot suna in situații de criza emoționala. In general, oamenii nu știu simptomele depresiei…

- Peste 20 la suta dintre produsele comercializate in Romania și verificate recent de Protecția Consumatorului prezentau diferențe fața de versiunea comercializata in Vestul Europei. Au fost constatate compoziții și ingrediente diferite. Mai exact, 22,78% din totalul produselor verificate prezinta diferente…

- Timpii de asteptare la vama Nadlac II, din judetul Arad, au depasit, duminica dimineata, 60 de minute, pe sensul de iesire din tara. In zona s-a format o coloana de masini, informeaza romania24.ro. Potrivit aplicatiei de monitorizare a traficului la granitele din Romania, dezvoltata de Politia de Frontiera,…