OECD: Romania must boost productivity, human capital to foster economic growth

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Romania‘s consolidated budget deficit declined to 6.7% of the projected gross domestic product (GDP) in 2021, from 9.79% of GDP a year earlier, finance minister Adrian Caciu said on Thursday, according to See News. Caciu stated that Romania will further lower the deficit in 2022. Romania planned a deficit…

- The European Commission (EC) said on Wednesday it has approved Romania’s plan to grant up to E2.66bln in restructuring aid to energy company Complexul Energetic Oltenia (CE Oltenia), according to See News. “The measure, approved under EU state aid rules, will enable the company to finance its restructuring…

- The security guarantees that Russia seeks from the West include provisions requiring NATO forces to leave Romania and Bulgaria, the Russian foreign ministry said on Friday, according to Reuters. Moscow has demanded legally binding guarantees from NATO that the bloc will stop its expansion and return…

- Romania‘s economy is expected to grow by 4.3% in 2022, the World Bank said, cutting its June forecast by 0.2 percentage points, according to SeeNews. The World Bank estimates Romania’s economic growth in 2021 at 6.3%, higher than the 6% increase forecast in June, it said in its January 2022 Global…

- Romania‘s president Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday evening endorsed the 2022 state budget, which projects a cash deficit equivalent to 5.84% of gross domestic product (GDP) and 4.6% economic growth, his office said, according to See News. The parliament approved the budget last week with 294 votes in favour…

- Romania‘s Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu announced at the Bucharest Forum on Friday, that Romania is committed to supporting joint efforts that are aimed to strengthen the resilience of Eastern partners, with the common interest to facilitate a climate of security and democratic stability in…

- The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Friday that Romania‘s Libra Internet Bank lists its second bond issue, worth E40mln on BVB’s main market, under the ticker LIBRA28E. The first Libra Internet Bank bonds issue, worth E4.29mln is traded on the Multilateral Trading System under the ticker…

- The National Bank of Romania (BNR) announced on Tuesday that it will increase its monetary policy rate to 1.75% from 1.50% as of November 10, according to See News. “BNR decided to keep the deposit facility rate to 1% per year and raise the lending facility rate to 2.50% from 2%,” the bank said in…