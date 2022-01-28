OECD: Romania must boost productivity, human capital to foster economic growth

Stiri Recomandate

Un bloc întreg din România se vinde la prețul unui apartament. Ce ascunde proprietarul

Un bloc întreg din România se vinde la prețul unui apartament. Ce ascunde proprietarul

În orașul Anina din județul Caraș-Severin, 13 blocuri au fost scoase la vânzare cu doar 49.000 de euro fiecare. Blocurile au fost abandonate de mai bine de 30 de ani, dar proprietarul speră că va găsi doritori să le cumpere…

Ro - ALERT demontează ÎNCĂ o INFOMAȚIE FALSĂ: vaccinurile Pfizer NU sunt contaminate cu oxid de grafen

Ro - ALERT demontează ÎNCĂ o INFOMAȚIE FALSĂ: vaccinurile Pfizer NU sunt contaminate cu oxid de grafen

Specialiștii susțin că vaccinurile împotriva Covid-19 nu conțin oxid de grafen. Informația a pornit în urma unui studiu cu erori, realizat în Spania, anunță RO Vaccinare. Informația privind…

Health Ministry: 31.41pct of tests done for COVID-19 detection are positive

Health Ministry: 31.41pct of tests done for COVID-19 detection are positive

No less than 31.41 per cent of the COVID-19 tests carried out in the past 24 hours came out positive, the Ministry of Health informed on Tuesday. "As many as 31,724 people resulted to be positive out of a total of 109,900 RT-PCR and antigen tests carried…

Lavrov, despre propunerile NATO şi SUA privind soluţionarea crizei ruso-ucrainene: „Putin va decide răspunsul". Avertismentul lui Biden

Lavrov, despre propunerile NATO şi SUA privind soluţionarea crizei ruso-ucrainene: „Putin va decide răspunsul”. Avertismentul lui Biden

Vladimir Putin va decide cu privire la felul în care va răspunde propunerilor în scris primite din partea NATO şi SUA…

Produsul de la LIDL, vândut de 400 de ori mai ieftin decât în alte magazine. A fost bătaie pe el

Produsul de la LIDL, vândut de 400 de ori mai ieftin decât în alte magazine. A fost bătaie pe el

Produsul de la LIDL, vândut de 400 de ori mai ieftin decât în alte magazine. A fost bătaie pe el Profită acum : Ofertă de nerefuzat Ofertă de nerefuzat . Cum facem un concediu reușit cu bani puțini! Oferta…

Scântei între Nemerenco și Partidul lui Stratulat: Ați pus în scenă un spectacol indecent, cu insulte pe Facebook. Coborâți la realitățile de aici

Scântei între Nemerenco și Partidul lui Stratulat: Ați pus în scenă un spectacol indecent, cu insulte pe Facebook. Coborâți la realitățile de aici

Declarațiile tensionate între ministra Sănătății și pediatrul Mihai Stratulat nu se domolesc.…

De ce sunt pisicile înnebunite după cutii, de fapt. Ce se întâmplă în corpul lor când se ascund în ele

De ce sunt pisicile înnebunite după cutii, de fapt. Ce se întâmplă în corpul lor când se ascund în ele

La fel ca multe alte lucruri foarte ciudate pe care le fac pisicile, știința nu a descifrat pe deplin acest mister specific felinelor. Există avantajul evident al prădătorilor pe care…

Rafael Nadal declară că o calificare în finala de la Melbourne poate fi mai mare decât un titlu de Grand Slam

Rafael Nadal declară că o calificare în finala de la Melbourne poate fi mai mare decât un titlu de Grand Slam

Spaniolul Rafael Nadal, numărul 5 ATP, a opinat că victoria din semifinalele turneului Australian Open, contra italianului Matteo Berrettini, are o importanţă mai mare decât…

Defecţiune majoră a serverului Serviciul Regim Permise de Conducere şi Înmatriculare a Vehiculelor Buzău: Examenele de obţinere a permisului au fost amânate

Defecţiune majoră a serverului Serviciul Regim Permise de Conducere şi Înmatriculare a Vehiculelor Buzău: Examenele de obţinere a permisului au fost amânate

Zeci de persoane programate vineri, la Buzău, să susţină proba practică a…

Razie în rândul taximetriștilor la Câmpia Turzii. S-a lăsatcu amenzi

Razie în rândul taximetriștilor la Câmpia Turzii. S-a lăsatcu amenzi

Polițiștii au verificat la Câmpia Turzii modul în care se face transportul persoanelor și legalitatea documentelor deținute de taximetriști.Vineri dimineața,, 28 ianuarie, în intervalul orar 08.00 - 11.00, polițiștii rutieri și de ordine publică din cadrul…


OECD: Romania must boost productivity, human capital to foster economic growth

Publicat:
OECD: Romania must boost productivity, human capital to foster economic growth

for -operation and Development (OECD) said on Friday that boosting productivity and human capital in Romania will foster economic growth, more jobs and higher income in the country, according to . "Accelerating the pace of structural reform, investing EU funds effectively while ensuring good fiscal management will help strengthen the recovery […]

Romania ends 2021 with 6.7%/GDP budget gap

10:25, 28.01.2022 - Romania‘s consolidated budget deficit declined to 6.7% of the projected gross domestic product (GDP) in 2021, from 9.79% of GDP a year earlier, finance minister Adrian Caciu said on Thursday, according to See News. Caciu stated that Romania will further lower the deficit in 2022. Romania planned a deficit…

EC approves Romania’s E2.7bln restructuring plan for CE Oltenia

12:35, 27.01.2022 - The European Commission (EC) said on Wednesday it has approved Romania’s plan to grant up to E2.66bln in restructuring aid to energy company Complexul Energetic Oltenia (CE Oltenia), according to See News. “The measure, approved under EU state aid rules, will enable the company to finance its restructuring…

Russia wants NATO forces to leave Romania, Bulgaria

12:11, 21.01.2022 - The security guarantees that Russia seeks from the West include provisions requiring NATO forces to leave Romania and Bulgaria, the Russian foreign ministry said on Friday, according to Reuters. Moscow has demanded legally binding guarantees from NATO that the bloc will stop its expansion and return…

World Bank lowers Romania’s 2022 GDP growth projection to 4.3%

13:25, 12.01.2022 - Romania‘s economy is expected to grow by 4.3% in 2022, the World Bank said, cutting its June forecast by 0.2 percentage points, according to SeeNews.  The World Bank estimates Romania’s economic growth in 2021 at 6.3%, higher than the 6% increase forecast in June, it said in its January 2022 Global…

Romanian president endorses 2022 budget projecting 5.84% deficit, 4.6% GDP growth

12:55, 29.12.2021 - Romania‘s president Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday evening endorsed the 2022 state budget, which projects a cash deficit equivalent to 5.84% of gross domestic product (GDP) and 4.6% economic growth, his office said, according to See News. The parliament approved the budget last week with 294 votes in favour…

Aurescu: Romania is firmly committed to strengthen Eastern partners’ resilience

15:41, 10.12.2021 - Romania‘s Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu announced at the Bucharest Forum on Friday, that Romania is committed to supporting joint efforts that are aimed to strengthen the resilience of Eastern partners, with the common interest to facilitate a climate of security and democratic stability in…

Romania’s Libra Internet Bank lists E40mln bond on BVB

14:05, 03.12.2021 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Friday that Romania‘s Libra Internet Bank lists its second bond issue, worth E40mln on BVB’s main market, under the ticker LIBRA28E. The first Libra Internet Bank bonds issue, worth E4.29mln is traded on the Multilateral Trading System under the ticker…

Romania’s Central Bank raises key rate to 1.75% per annum

17:41, 09.11.2021 - The National Bank of Romania (BNR) announced on Tuesday that it will increase its monetary policy rate to 1.75% from 1.50% as of November 10, according to See News.  “BNR decided to keep the deposit facility rate to 1% per year and raise the lending facility rate to 2.50% from 2%,” the bank said in…


