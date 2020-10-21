OCTOBER 21 IN HISTORY

Stiri Recomandate

Una din cinci măşti folosite de români pentru protecţie mască fashion (AUDIO)

Asociaţia Pro Consumatori (APC) atrage atenţia Ministerului Sănătăţii că în România se vând măşti de protecţie care induc în eroare consumatorii în privinţa protecţiei asigurate de aceste produse împotriva SARS-CoV-2. ″În actualul context… [citeste mai departe]

BERGODI, RECOMANDARE PENTRU DÂMBOVIŢEANUL MIHĂILĂ

Cristiano Bergodi a recunoscut că italienii l-au sunat pentru a solicita informaţii despre Valentin Mihăilă, fotbalist originar din Finta (Dâmboviţa) pe care l-a antrenat în ultimele şase luni şi despre care a avut doar cuvinte de laudă. „La momentul respectiv, m-au sunat persoane din Italia pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Zâmbete… antigripale

Suntem in perioada în care toamna a adus cu ea, pe lângă bogăția de culori, riscul infectarii cu virusul gripei sezoniere.  Românii nu și-au pierdut umorul și, alături de un ceai fierbinte ăți întăresc imunitatea cu umor, așa că noi vă propunem să începeți ziua zâmbind, citind câteva glume amuzante despre gripă și raceală…   […] [citeste mai departe]

Gabriela Firea, avertisment dur către Ludovic Orban: „Măcar în ceasul al doisprezecelea înțelegeți că interesul primordial al românilor este sănătatea!”

Gabriela Firea a declanșat un nou atac la adresa premierului și a autorităților,… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO – Torță pe patru roți în Bună Ziua. Cauza probabilă

Două autospeciale au fost alertate, marți după-masă, pentru a stinge flăcările care au cuprins un autoturism, aflat în mișcare pe strada Bună Ziua din municipiul Cluj-Napoca. Ocupanții autovehiculului au reușit să se evacueze. În momentul sosirii pompierilor, autoturismul… [citeste mai departe]

SONDAJ - Se strânge lupta în SUA: Trump a micșorat decalajul față de Joe Biden

În preferinţele electoratului, Joe Biden îl devansează pe Donald Trump cu 9 procente (50% - 41% ), conform unui sondaj publicat marţi de New York Times şi Siena College. Sondajul specifică faptul că acest avantaj intervine pe teme centrale… [citeste mai departe]

Ștefan Mandachi construiește un spital la Rădăuți

Antreprenorul sucevean Ștefan Mandachi a anunțat pa pagina sa de socializare că va construi un spital în municipiul Rădăuți. El a anunțat că va contribui cu 500.000 euro, bani proveniți din strângerile de fonduri pe care le-a inițiat și pe care le conduce încă. Mandachi invită oamenii care vor… [citeste mai departe]

Primer Electro Centru de sticlă, soluții pentru locuințe moderne

Primer Electro – Centru de Sticlă este cel mai important centru de sticlă din județul Mureș și unul dintre principalii fabricanți din țară în privința diverselor utilizări ale sticlei. De la oglinzi din cele mai diverse, la sticlă termorezistentă, antiefracție, laminată,… [citeste mai departe]

Circulația tramvaielor 41 va fi suspendată timp de cinci zile începând de miercuri

Societatea de Transport Bucureşti suspendă linia de tramvai 41, începând de miercuri până duminică inclusiv, pentru a permite Metrorex să execute o serie de lucrări de deviere a liniei pe o porţiune din traseu, în scopul finalizării… [citeste mai departe]

Delir şi nebunie în perioada interbelică (LVIII) De la Rudolf Valentino la Adolf Hitler

de Gilbert Guilleminault, coordonator_Big Jim nici nu-şi dădea seama că, în realitate, Al Capone era în stare de mai mult decât bănuia el. Cu acest al doilea asasinat, Capone se gândea că a oferit destule garanţii că poate… [citeste mai departe]


OCTOBER 21 IN HISTORY

1754 - First schools, the core of the future seminary and gymnasium, are opened in Blaj, thus the town becoming the centre of the Romanian tuition in Transylvania

1871 - of Timisoara is born

1878 - First extraordinary envoy and plenipotentiary minister of Austro-Hungary to Bucharest, produces his credentials to Carol I

1884 - Birth of historian , corresponding member of the (d. July 26, 1971)

1891 - Birth of Perpessicius (Dimitrie S. Panaitescu), literary critic and historian, poet,…

