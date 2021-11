Coronavirus Update: 5,293 cases, 273 official deaths, 3,847 COVID-19 fines

As many as 273 patients infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in in the last 24 hours, including 10 prior to the reference interval, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Sunday. The 10 deaths that occurred prior to the reference interval were… [citeste mai departe]