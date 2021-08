Romania’s Banca Transilvania net profit jumps 48% y/y in H1

Romania’s Banca Transilvania announced on Monday that its net profit rose by 48.3% year-on-year in the first half of 2021 to RON 901 mln (€183 mln), according to See News. The bank’s operating income rose to RON 2.169 bln in the first half of 2021 compared with RON 1.858 bln in… [citeste mai departe]