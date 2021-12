1.497 new cases of COVID-19 and 37 casualties in last 24 hours

As many as 1,497 new cases were registered of people infected with the SARS-CoV-2 in the last 24 hours and 37 casualties were reported, including one prior, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Thursday, agerpres reports. "According to the existing data at the… [citeste mai departe]