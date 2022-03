As many as 4,180 Ukrainians seeking asylum in Romania

Since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine, 4,180 Ukrainian citizens have applied for asylum in Romania, including 57 in the last 24 hours, the Interior Ministry said on Sunday, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro ×… [citeste mai departe]