Number of companies running on foreign capital drops 4.6pct in first 2 months of 2020

- The Romanian capital market registered a 8.6 pct decline in the first two months of the year, after the BET index reached the maximum of the last 12 years, and the BET-TR index reached new historic highs, according to a press release of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB). At the end of February,…

- The number of newly registered companies with foreign capital dropped, in January 2020, by 10.8 pct, compared to January 2019, to 387 units, according to data centralized by the National Office of the Trade Register (ONRC). The 387 new companies had a social capital totalling 790.4 million dollars,…

- The annual inflation rate dropped to 3.6 percent in January this year, from 4 percent in December of last year, given that the food stuff prices went up by 4, 75 percent, services by 4.01 percent, and non-food goods by 2.68%, according to data released on Thursday by the National Institute of Statistics…

- The number of companies having suspended operations in 2019 decreased by 22.16 percent compared to 2018, reaching 14,040, according to data published by the National Trade Register Office (ONRC). In December 2019, as many as 1,198 companies ceased their activity.Most companies that suspended…

- At a meeting of February 7, 2020, the Administration Board of the National Bank of Romania (BNR) decided to cut the minimum reserve requirement ratio on foreign currency-denominated liabilities of credit institutions to 6 percent from 8 percent starting with the 24 February - 23 March 2020 maintenance…

- The number of deregistered companies grew in 2019 by 26.71 pct, compared to the previous year, reaching 101,601, according to data of the National Office of the Trade Register (ONRC) Most closures were recorded in Bucharest - 12,554 companies (3.68 pct less than 2018) and in the counties of Iasi…

- The number of companies and self-employed persons that entered insolvency went down 21.44 percent in 2019, as against the previous year, to 6,524 insolvencies, as shown by the data released on the website of the National Trade Register Office (ONRC) on Thursday.Most companies and self-employed…

- Foreign direct investments (FDI) increased in the first 11 months of 2019 by 2.55 pct over the similar period of last year, to 5.145 billion euro, according to data published on Monday by the National Bank of Romania (BNR). "Direct investments by non-residents in Romania totaled 5.145 billion euro…