Biofarm, net profit of 65.7 million RON in the first nine months, up 20 pct

Biofarm recorded a turnover of 208.9 million RON, up 17%, and a net profit of 65.7 million RON, up 20%, compared to the same period of last year, according to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday.