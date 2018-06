Simona Halep further WTAs top-ranked player, holds comfortable lead

Romania's Simona Halep further tops the WTA ranking, 1,225 points clear of world No. 2, Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark. This is Halep's 33rd week at the top of the world ranking (17 weeks straight) and next Monday will see her overcoming Germany's Angelique Kerber,… [citeste mai departe]