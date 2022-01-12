‘No ultimatums’: Russia sets out security demands at NATO meeting

Stiri Recomandate

Florin Roman: Primăriile și consiliile județene vor primi 80% din redevențele din exploatări. Ce poate face Alba cu acești bani

IPJ Bacau: Comunicat de presa - 12.01.2022

POLITISTII ALATURI DE STUDENTI Politistii bacauani desfasoara activitati de informare a studentilor anului I din cadrul Universitatii "George Bacovia" din Bacau . Politistii Compartimentului de Analiza si Prevenire a Criminalitatii au participat la seminarul de sociologie al studentilor anului I din cadrul Universitatii

Medicii de familie pot testa persoanele suspecte de infectare

Medicii de familie pot testa persoanele suspecte de infectare       Foto: Arhivă RRA Medicii de familie pot testa atât persoanele suspecte de infectare cu virusul SARS-CoV-2 înscrise în lista proprie, cât şi oricare alte persoane

Simona Halep, dezvăluiri despre căsnicia cu Toni Iuruc. Ce le-a spus australienilor fostul lider mondial

Simona Halep, dezvăluiri despre căsnicia cu Toni Iuruc. Numărul 15 WTA a debutat cum nu se putea mai bine în noul sezon. Românca a câștigat turneul Melbourne Summer Set 1 și așteaptă cu încredere

Sinaia și Azuga au intrat în scenariul roșu. Se alătură Capitalei și altor trei județe

Staţiunile Sinaia şi Azuga au intrat în scenariul roşu, rata de infectare cu noul coronavirus depăşind pragul de trei cazuri la mia de locuitori. Restricţiile care se aplică în această situaţie urmează să intre în

Ministrul Economiei: Consumatorii nu pot fi deconectați de la rețeaua de gaze și electricitate în perioada măsurilor de sprijin

Ministrul Economiei: Consumatorii nu pot fi deconectați de la rețeaua de gaze și electricitate în perioada măsurilor de sprijin Consumatorii… [citeste mai departe]

Satmareanca ucisa de Covid

În ultimele 24 de ore, în judet s-a înregistrat un deces. Este vorba despre o pacientă de 52 de ani la Spitalul Județean de Urgență Satu Mare, persoană cu multiple comorbidități. Până în prezent au fost efectuate 217646 teste, din care 886 realizate în cursul zilei precedente (232 teste RT-PCR si 654 teste rapide antigen).

FABULOS Cum se protejează artiștii multimilionari de COVID-19: La ce apelează Rolling Stone sau Metallica

Mai multe trupe cunoscute precum Rolling Stone sau Metallica şi-au mărit echipa cu câini care anunţă prezenţa coronavirusului. În mijlocul unui nou val de infectări în toată lumea cu COVID-19

La o poveste cu Andrei Enyedi, despre fotbal și iar fotbal

Fotbalul are poveștile sale frumoase, multe din ele fiind asimilate mai degrabă trecutului decât prezentului, la cum se prezintă azi fotbalul românesc. Dar mai sunt și excepții, de foști jucători care încearcă să facă performanță cu noile generații de jucători. Un astfel de exemplu


‘No ultimatums’: Russia sets out security demands at NATO meeting

Publicat:
'No ultimatums': Russia sets out security demands at NATO meeting

Russia laid out its demands for security guarantees in Europe to NATO's 30 allies on Wednesday but insisted they were not ultimatums following intense talks with the in Geneva that failed to break the deadlock, according to Reuters.  NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg received Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko at allied headquarters to try

Russia says it's not optimistic on U.S. talks, won't let them drag on

14:25, 11.01.2022 - Russia said on Tuesday it was not optimistic after the first round of talks with the United States on the Ukraine crisis and would not allow its demands for security guarantees from the West to become mired in tortuous negotiations, according to Reuters.   Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it was

Swedish company Northvolt rolls out Europe's first car battery

21:55, 29.12.2021 - Swedish battery maker Northvolt announced Wednesday it has produced its first lithium-ion battery cell at its factory in Skelleftea, meeting its deadline to start production at the plant before the end of 2021. Northvolt, which competes with Tesla's battery-making division and was valued at $12 billion

Borrell: 'EU must be involved' in US-Russia talks on Ukraine

12:35, 29.12.2021 - The EU should play an active role in the upcoming U.S.-Russia talks over security concerns around Ukraine, the bloc's top diplomat told German media on Wednesday, according to Politico. "If Moscow, as announced, wants to talk about the security architecture in Europe and security guarantees from January

Europe's missteps stoke gas price, says Russia, as fuel flows east

15:00, 24.12.2021 - Europe is paying record gas prices because of its failure to sign long-term supply contracts and could ease the pressure by ending delays to the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline that runs from Russia to Germany, a top Russian official said on Friday, according to Reuters. Europe's benchmark gas price climbed

U.S. opens investigation into 580,000 Tesla vehicles over game feature

19:40, 22.12.2021 - U.S auto safety regulators said Wednesday they have opened a formal safety investigation into 580,000 Tesla vehicles sold since 2017 over the automaker's decision to allow games to be played on the front center touchscreen, according to Reuters. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA)

Natural gas prices in Europe soar on pipeline setback

15:11, 17.11.2021 - The price of natural gas surged again in Europe on Wednesday after a delay in the approval process for a major new pipeline from Russia exacerbated worries about whether the continent will have enough gas this winter, according to Reuters. Germany's energy regulator suspended the process on Tuesday

Eurozone October inflation confirmed at 4.1% y/y on energy spike

14:11, 17.11.2021 - Eurozone inflation surged to more than twice the European Central Bank's target in October, the European Union's statistics office Eurostat confirmed on Wednesday, with more than half of the jump due to a spike in energy prices, according to Reuters. Eurostat said inflation in the 19 countries sharing

Romanian president steps in as pandemic gets out of control

12:55, 20.10.2021 - Romania's President Klaus Iohannis will attend a meeting on Wednesday at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace as the COVID-19 pandemic gets out of control, according to Euractive. The meeting will include government officials and health authorities involved in the management of the COVID-19 pandemic as


