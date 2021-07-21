No more survivors likely to be found in German flood zone says relief official

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Europe‘s drug regulator on Wednesday refrained from making any recommendations on mixing shots of COVID-19 vaccines from different drugmakers and said it was too early to confirm if and when an additional booster dose would be needed, according to Reuters. The European Medicines Agency (EMA), however,…

- The European Union is set to propose measures on Wednesday, as part of a broad climate package, that signal the end of petrol (gasoline) and diesel car sales within 20 years, and accelerate a switch to electric propulsion, according to Reuters. Many carmakers have already announced huge investments…

- U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed on Wednesday to begin cybersecurity and arms control talks at a summit in Geneva, that highlighted their discord on those issues including human rights and Ukraine, according to Reuters. In their first meeting since he took office…

- The European Commission took Poland and the Czechia to court on Wednesday over their laws that ban citizens from other EU countries from joining a political party and standing in local or European elections in the two EU countries, according to Reuters. “As a result of this restriction, citizens from…

- Germany‘s Foreign Minister said on Monday that the European Union should abolish the right of individual member states to veto foreign policy measures as the 27-nation bloc could not allow itself to be “held hostage,” according to Reuters. His comments, which came days after a more junior official…

- Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Wednesday accused the West of trying to use the diversion of a Ryanair plane at the weekend to wage hybrid war against him and said it had falsely portrayed his handling of the incident, according to Reuters. In his first comments after what some European…

- Bitcoin fell 3% on Friday, giving up gains as its recovery from this week’s plunge shows signs of faltering, according to Reuters. Bitcoin fell to $39,262 on the Bitstamp exchange. That is roughly 30% above its Wednesday low, but just below its 200-day moving average. Rival cryptocurrency ether also…

- Milan prosecutor Tiziana Siciliano said on Wednesday that Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi is seriously ill and his trial on charges of bribing witnesses should be temporarily suspended, according to Reuters. Berlusconi, 84, has been in and out of hospital this year after contracting…