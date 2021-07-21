No more survivors likely to be found in German flood zone says relief official

Stiri Recomandate

Ce este boala de reflux gastroesofagian, care sunt simptomele și în ce constă tratamentul

Ce este boala de reflux gastroesofagian, care sunt simptomele și în ce constă tratamentul

Astăzi vorbim despre una dintre cele mai frecvente boli digestive, boala de reflux gastroesofagian. Simptome precum arsuri şi dureri în piept pot fi semnele acestei patologii întâlnite mai ales la tineri. Despre diagnostic… [citeste mai departe]

Traficul din București a fost PARALIZAT! Au defilat militarii care au luptat în Afganistan

Traficul din București a fost PARALIZAT! Au defilat militarii care au luptat în Afganistan

Ora 10.32: Președintele Klaus Iohannis: Succesul militarilor se datorează și familiilor rămase acasă. 27 de militari români și-au pierdut viața în Afganistan, alți 227 au fost răniți Sunt cu toții în inima noastră și… [citeste mai departe]

Primele reguli scrise ale fotbalului au fost vândute cu peste 65.000 de euro

Primele reguli scrise ale fotbalului au fost vândute cu peste 65.000 de euro

Unul dintre exemplarele foarte rare ale primelor reguli scrise ale fotbalului, stabilite de clubul englez din Sheffield în 1858, a fost vândut marţi pentru suma de 56.700 de lire sterline (aproximativ 65.500 euro), în cadrul unei licitaţii care a… [citeste mai departe]

Unde a fost găsită și ce a pățit adolescenta dată dispărută

Unde a fost găsită și ce a pățit adolescenta dată dispărută

Adolescenta dată dispărută ieri dimineață a fost găsită de polițiștii buzoieni. Minora de 15 ani, din Rușețu, a fost găsită în orașul Mizil, la domiciliul iubitului. Autoritățile au decis să o interneze pe adolescentă la un centru de orcotire minori din municipiul Buzău,… [citeste mai departe]

Anunț de ultimă oră despre Jocurile Olimpice. Ce pericol major amenință competiția din Tokyo

Anunț de ultimă oră despre Jocurile Olimpice. Ce pericol major amenință competiția din Tokyo

Jocurile Olimpice cunosc cea mai vitregită ediție din istoria lor. Amânată cu un an din cauza pandemiei, competiția va avea ceremonia de deschidere, vineri, 23 iulie. Deja, însă, unele întreceri debutează… [citeste mai departe]

Stoianoglo: „Plahotniuc se află în Turcia" VIDEO

Stoianoglo: „Plahotniuc se află în Turcia” VIDEO

Fugarul Vlad Plahotniuc se află actualmente în Turcia, acolo unde a încercat să obţină şi cetăţenia turcă, însă nu i-a reuşit. Anunţul a fost făcut de procurorul general, Alexandru Stoianoglo, la emisiunea „Puterea a patra", de la N4. [citeste mai departe]

Cum contribuie eficientizarea energetică a clădirilor la reducerea emisiilor de dioxid de carbon

Cum contribuie eficientizarea energetică a clădirilor la reducerea emisiilor de dioxid de carbon

Reducerea până în 2030 cu 55% a emisiilor de dioxid de carbon din Europa, propusă săptămâna trecută de Comisia Europeană, dă peste cap planurile statelor UE și le pune serios la treabă. În cazul României,… [citeste mai departe]

Astăzi s-au împlinit 200 ani de la nașterea marelui poet Vasile Alecsandri

Astăzi s-au împlinit 200 ani de la nașterea marelui poet Vasile Alecsandri

Astăzi s-au împlinit 200 de ani de la nașterea marelui poet, dramaturg, folclorist, politic, membru fondator al Academiei Române, Vasile Alecsandri. A fost o personalitate marcantă a Moldovei și apoi a României, scrie SHOK.md. [citeste mai departe]

Bărbat din Neamţ, diagnosticat cu hantavirus la Spitalul 'Dr.C.I.Parhon' din Iaşi; prognosticul este rezervat

Bărbat din Neamţ, diagnosticat cu hantavirus la Spitalul ‘Dr.C.I.Parhon’ din Iaşi; prognosticul este rezervat

Un bărbat în vârstă de 72 de ani, din judeţul Neamţ, a fost adus în stare foarte gravă la Spitalul 'Dr.C.I.Parhon' din Iaşi, unde a fost diagnosticat cu hantavirus, o boală… [citeste mai departe]

Bărbat găsit înecat în Siret – "Să nu mă căutați, nu mă mai veți vedea niciodată"

Bărbat găsit înecat în Siret – ”Să nu mă căutați, nu mă mai veți vedea niciodată”

Un bărbat care era dispărut de acasă de două zile a fost găsit mort în râul Siret, ultima care l-a văzut în viață fiind sora sa, căreia i-a spus ,,să nu mă căutați, eu plec și nu mă mai vedeți niciodată".… [citeste mai departe]


No more survivors likely to be found in German flood zone says relief official

Publicat:
No more survivors likely to be found in German flood zone says relief official

A senior for (THW) official said on Wednesday that rescue crews are unlikely to find any more survivors among the rubble of villages devastated by floods in western Germany, according to Reuters.  At least 170 people died in last week's flooding, Germany's worst natural disaster in more than half a century, […]

EU undecided on mix-and-match, boosters for COVID-19 shots

17:35, 14.07.2021 - Europe's drug regulator on Wednesday refrained from making any recommendations on mixing shots of COVID-19 vaccines from different drugmakers and said it was too early to confirm if and when an additional booster dose would be needed, according to Reuters. The European Medicines Agency (EMA), however,…

EU set to call time on combustion engine within two decades

11:20, 14.07.2021 - The European Union is set to propose measures on Wednesday, as part of a broad climate package, that signal the end of petrol (gasoline) and diesel car sales within 20 years, and accelerate a switch to electric propulsion, according to Reuters.  Many carmakers have already announced huge investments…

Biden and Putin agree to steps on cybersecurity, arms control after summit

11:10, 17.06.2021 - U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed on Wednesday to begin cybersecurity and arms control talks at a summit in Geneva, that highlighted their discord on those issues including human rights and Ukraine, according to Reuters. In their first meeting since he took office…

EU Commission sues Czechia and Poland over EU citizens' electoral rights

14:25, 09.06.2021 - The European Commission took Poland and the Czechia to court on Wednesday over their laws that ban citizens from other EU countries from joining a political party and standing in local or European elections in the two EU countries, according to Reuters. "As a result of this restriction, citizens from…

Germany aims to remove national veto on EU foreign policy measures

17:00, 07.06.2021 - Germany's Foreign Minister said on Monday that the European Union should abolish the right of individual member states to veto foreign policy measures as the 27-nation bloc could not allow itself to be "held hostage," according to Reuters.  His comments, which came days after a more junior official…

Belarus leader accuses West of using plane incident to try to undermine him

12:40, 26.05.2021 - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Wednesday accused the West of trying to use the diversion of a Ryanair plane at the weekend to wage hybrid war against him and said it had falsely portrayed his handling of the incident, according to Reuters.  In his first comments after what some European…

Bitcoin under pressure and slips below $40,000 as recovery fades

12:25, 21.05.2021 - Bitcoin fell 3% on Friday, giving up gains as its recovery from this week's plunge shows signs of faltering, according to Reuters.  Bitcoin fell to $39,262 on the Bitstamp exchange. That is roughly 30% above its Wednesday low, but just below its 200-day moving average. Rival cryptocurrency ether also…

Prosecutor: Former Italian Prime Minister Berlusconi seriously ill

15:20, 19.05.2021 - Milan prosecutor Tiziana Siciliano said on Wednesday that Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi is seriously ill and his trial on charges of bribing witnesses should be temporarily suspended, according to Reuters.  Berlusconi, 84, has been in and out of hospital this year after contracting…


