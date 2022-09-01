Nine contracts signed for nurseries to be built on PNRR money

Stiri Recomandate

Se apropie weekendul si a început din nou sa crească traficul de refugiați ucraineni în vama Siret

Se apropie weekendul si a început din nou sa crească traficul de refugiați ucraineni în vama Siret

În data de 31 august 2022, în intervalul orar 00.00 – 23.59, pe sensul de intrare în P.T.F. Siret, s-au înregistrat următoarele valori de trafic: 4.784 persoane din care 3.805 au fost cetățeni ucraineni… [citeste mai departe]

Taiwanul a doborât, pentru prima oară, o dronă care i-a încălcat spațiul aerian, venind din direcția Chinei

Taiwanul a doborât, pentru prima oară, o dronă care i-a încălcat spațiul aerian, venind din direcția Chinei

Armata Taiwanului a doborât pentru prima oară o dronă care a pătruns în spațiul său aerian, joi, după ce administrația democratică care guvernează insula s-a angajat să ia… [citeste mai departe]

Captarea și stocarea emisiilor de carbon „nu reprezintă o soluție climatică”, arată un raport

Captarea și stocarea emisiilor de carbon „nu reprezintă o soluție climatică”, arată un raport

Schemele de captare și stocare a carbonului, o strategie cheie din planurile multor guverne de reducere a emisiilor, „nu este o soluție climatică”, a spus autorul unui nou raport important despre… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO Volodimir Zelenski, apariție surpriză în deschiderea Festivalului de la Veneția

VIDEO Volodimir Zelenski, apariție surpriză în deschiderea Festivalului de la Veneția

Cea de-a 79-a ediţie a Festivalului de Film de la Veneţia, cel mai vechi dintre festivalurile de cinema, s-a deschis miercuri seară cu mare fast cu Catherine Deneuve ca invitat de onoare şi cu preşedintele ucrainean Volodimir… [citeste mai departe]

Ucraina şi Rusia se acuză din nou reciproc de manevre în apropierea centralei nucleare Zaporojie

Ucraina şi Rusia se acuză din nou reciproc de manevre în apropierea centralei nucleare Zaporojie

Autorităţile ucrainene au acuzat joi Rusia că a întreprins lovituri de artilerie asupra oraşului Energodar, unde se află centrala nucleară Zaporojie, chiar în ziua în care o misiune a Agenţiei Internaţionale… [citeste mai departe]

Proces în masă intentat statului român, împotriva campaniei de vaccinare anticoronavirus! Ce acuzaţii sunt aduse

Proces în masă intentat statului român, împotriva campaniei de vaccinare anticoronavirus! Ce acuzaţii sunt aduse

404 români au intentat statului un proces în masă, din cauza campaniei de vaccinare anticoronavirus. Motivul evocat: „serurile sunt experimentale şi nu ar fi trebuit… [citeste mai departe]

A pus felii de castraveți în găleata pentru mop și a observat ceva surprinzător. Trucul pe care îl vei aplica și tu imediat

A pus felii de castraveți în găleata pentru mop și a observat ceva surprinzător. Trucul pe care îl vei aplica și tu imediat

Atunci când faci curățenie generală, apelezi la tot felul de trucuri, care mai de care mai inedite, pentru a-ți ușura munca și a-ți face viața… [citeste mai departe]

3.000 de lei pentru mașini vechi de 15 ani. De când se pot cere banii și de unde

3.000 de lei pentru mașini vechi de 15 ani. De când se pot cere banii și de unde

Administrația Fondului pentru Mediu (AFM) a anunțat de când se pot cere bani pentru mașinile mai vechi de 15 ani. Astfel, conform AFM primăriile își vor putea face, începând din 23 septembrie, conturi de utilizator pentru înscrierea în… [citeste mai departe]

Ce nu face Guvernul când se apropie crizele financiare. Analist: ”Toate cifrele atrag atenția asupra unui pericol imens”

Ce nu face Guvernul când se apropie crizele financiare. Analist: ”Toate cifrele atrag atenția asupra unui pericol imens”

Analistul economic Nicolae Taranu spune ca in curand ne vom lovi de o criza care vine cu o problema care nu a fost luata prea in serios in ultima perioada:… [citeste mai departe]

Argeșul, sub COD GALBEN de ploi și furtuni. Vreme urâtă în aproape toată țara

Argeșul, sub COD GALBEN de ploi și furtuni. Vreme urâtă în aproape toată țara

ANM a emis o nouă avertizare meteo de ploi și furtuni. Astfel avem COD GALBEN, valabil între 1 septembrie, ora 10:00 – 02 septembrie, ora 21:00 Fenomene vizate: instabilitate atmosferică temporar accentuată. Zone afectate: conform textului… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Nine contracts signed for nurseries to be built on PNRR money

Publicat:
Nine contracts signed for nurseries to be built on PNRR money

Nine financing contracts through the and (PNRR) for the construction of nurseries, in total value of 155.56 million lei, were signed on Thursday morning, at the .

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro ×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

× NEWSLETTER ×

Am citit și sunt de acord cu
Politica de confidențialitate

BACK TO TOP DESPRE

Exclusivitați…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

PM Ciuca urging ministers to prioritise recovery, resilience targets, OECD roadmap

15:01, 18.08.2022 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca on Thursday asked the ministers to continue to prirotise the targets and milestones in the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) that Romania has to meet moving forward. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…

PM Ciuca: Romania stands in solidarity with France, proves its ability to be a reliable partner

21:20, 11.08.2022 - Romania stands in solidarity with France, a country that is currently facing extensive wildfires, thus proving its ability to be "a reliable partner to its allies," Romania's Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Thursday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

Three-month interbank offered rate advances to 7.85 ppa on Thursday

12:25, 28.07.2022 - Romania's three-month interbank offered rate ROBOR, which is used for pricing floating rate consumer loans in RON, climbed on Thursday to 7.85 ppa from 7.71 ppa on the day before, the National Bank of Romania informed. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe…

Ministry of Research releases call for Marie Sklodowska-Curie fellowships

19:55, 27.07.2022 - Romania's Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digital Transformation (MCID) on Wednesday released a call for individual Marie Sklodowska-Curie fellowships worth 8 million euros under the country's National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR). Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…

'Stefan cel Mare' University of Suceava wins 4-million-euro project for digitization, with PNRR funding

19:41, 25.07.2022 - The "Stefan cel Mare" University of Suceava (USV) won a project worth a total of approximately 4 million euros for the digitization of the institution, financing provided by the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR). Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

PM Ciuca: Developments in fulfillment of PNRR milestones and targets will be reported weekly

11:26, 06.07.2022 - The milestones and targets in Romania's National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) for the next quarter will have to be completed by the middle of the last month in the quarter, and the developments in their fulfillment will have to be reported weekly, according to Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca.…

Health Ministry: 6th monkeypox case diagnosed in Romania

00:20, 24.06.2022 - The Ministry of Health informs that a sixth case of monkeypox was diagnosed in Romania on Thursday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania! Share this article on Facebook…

PNRR Monitoring Committee: Prime Minister calls for revitalization of calls and project guides

12:06, 20.06.2022 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca called for revitalization of the launch of calls and project guides from the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) on Monday, at the meeting of the PNRR Monitoring Committee. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 01 septembrie 2022
Bucuresti 17°C | 28°C
Iasi 15°C | 24°C
Cluj-Napoca 14°C | 25°C
Timisoara 15°C | 26°C
Constanta 21°C | 28°C
Brasov 13°C | 23°C
Baia Mare 14°C | 25°C
alte orase..

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 31 august 2022
USD 4.8707
EUR 4.8605
CHF 4.9747
GBP 5.6662
CAD 3.7133
XAU 267.998
JPY 3.5095
CNY 0.7061
AED 1.3261
AUD 3.3385
MDL 0.2514
BGN 2.4851

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec