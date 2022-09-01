Nine contracts signed for nurseries to be built on PNRR money

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca on Thursday asked the ministers to continue to prirotise the targets and milestones in the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) that Romania has to meet moving forward. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…

- Romania stands in solidarity with France, a country that is currently facing extensive wildfires, thus proving its ability to be "a reliable partner to its allies," Romania's Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Thursday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

- Romania's three-month interbank offered rate ROBOR, which is used for pricing floating rate consumer loans in RON, climbed on Thursday to 7.85 ppa from 7.71 ppa on the day before, the National Bank of Romania informed. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe…

- Romania's Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digital Transformation (MCID) on Wednesday released a call for individual Marie Sklodowska-Curie fellowships worth 8 million euros under the country's National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR). Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…

- The "Stefan cel Mare" University of Suceava (USV) won a project worth a total of approximately 4 million euros for the digitization of the institution, financing provided by the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR). Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

- The milestones and targets in Romania's National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) for the next quarter will have to be completed by the middle of the last month in the quarter, and the developments in their fulfillment will have to be reported weekly, according to Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca.…

- The Ministry of Health informs that a sixth case of monkeypox was diagnosed in Romania on Thursday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania! Share this article on Facebook…

- Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca called for revitalization of the launch of calls and project guides from the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) on Monday, at the meeting of the PNRR Monitoring Committee. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…