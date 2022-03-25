New rules for U.S tech giants to come into force in October says EU’s Vestager

Stiri Recomandate

Femeia care conducea autoturismul a pierdut controlul direcției, sunt concluziile trase de ...

O femeie de 43 de ani murit, iar tânăra aflată în dreapta ei a ajuns în stare gravă la spital, după ce autoturismul în care se aflau cele două a intrat în coliziune cu un autotren. Accidentul s-a petrecut joi seara… [citeste mai departe]

Germania s-a decis să se desprindă de Rusia: Vom fi aproape independenți energetic până la sfârșitul lui 2022

Ministerul german al economiei vrea să reducă la jumătate importurile de petrol din Rusia în timpul verii, iar cărbunele urmează să fie înlocuit din toamnă, potrivit unui… [citeste mai departe]

S-a semnat contractul prin care Alstom va livra 20 de trenuri electrice în România. Cum arată și pe unde vor circula

Alstom și Autoritatea pentru Reformă Feroviară din România (ARF) au semnat vineri un contract pentru livrarea a 20 de trenuri inter-regionale de lung parcurs Coradia… [citeste mai departe]

Aplicația care arată alertele pentru siguranța alimentelor la nivelul UE

Aplicaţia InfoCons arată alertele rapide în timp real pentru siguranţa alimentelor la nivelul Uniunii Europene, astfel consumatorii pot evita achiziţionarea/consumarea unui produs regăsit în alertele pentru siguranţa alimentară. Consumatorii pot afla,… [citeste mai departe]

Bilanț COVID 25 martie 2022: Scădere ușoară a numărului de pacienți cu SARS-COV-2 în țară, dar și în Timiș

În ultimele 24 de ore au fost înregistrate 3.725 cazuri noi de persoane infectate cu SARS – CoV – 2 (COVID – 19), cu 363 mai puține față de ziua anterioară. 405 dintre… [citeste mai departe]

Porsche va înlocui cele 1000 de exemplare pierdute după scufundarea navei Felicity Ace

Oliver Blume, șeful Porsche, a anunțat că marca din Zuffenhausen va construi 1000 de exemplare în plus pentru a le înlocui pe cele pierdute în nava Felicity Ace, care a luat foc și s-a scufundat în largul Oceanului Atlantic.… [citeste mai departe]

Sute de refugiaţi din Ucraina, ajutaţi de voluntarii din Linia portocalie

Circa 150 de refugiaţi din Ucraina au fost cazaţi în judeţul Tulcea în ultima lună, cu ajutorul voluntarilor din Linia portocalie, un grup civic înfiinţat la punctul de trecere a frontierei din oraşul Isaccea, care a procesat în total circa 500 de cereri… [citeste mai departe]

Ziua Poliției Române, sărbătorită la Reșița

REȘIȚA – Ora 10.00 a dat startul, astăzi, manifestărilor dedicate Zilei Poliției Române, în Piața Tricolorului din Reșița, unde polițiștii au fost înconjurați de grupuri numeroase de copii, veseli și curioși, alături de cadre didactice și părinți! „Bucuria de a fi împreună se simte și se transmite din… [citeste mai departe]

Tricolorii şi-au ales numerele pentru amicalul cu Grecia - Maxim va evolua cu 10 - Ce numere vor purta Drăguşin şi Octavian Popescu

"Tricolorii" şi-au ales numerele pentru meciul amical cu Grecia, care se va disputa în această seară, de la ora 20.15, pe Stadionul… [citeste mai departe]

Ciucă: Astăzi va fi aprobată HG prin care vor fi consolidate măsurile luate pentru sprijinirea populaţiei

Premierul a spus că că astăzi va fi aprobată Hotărârea de Guvern prin care vor fi consolidate măsurile luate pentru sprijinirea populaţiei faţă de crelterea preţurilor la energie şi… [citeste mai departe]


New rules for U.S tech giants to come into force in October says EU’s Vestager

Publicat:
Tough new rules targeting U.S. tech giants agreed late on Thursday are expected to come into force in October, EU antitrust chief said on Friday, according to Reuters. The rules, which Vestager proposed a year ago, are called the (DMA) which set out a list of dos and don’ts for […] The post New rules for U.S tech giants to come into force in October says EU’s Vestager appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Ukraine’s president asks NATO for more military support against Russia

14:40, 24.03.2022 - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy appealed to NATO leaders on Thursday to increase military support for his country against Russian forces that he warned would next target alliance members in eastern Europe including Poland, according to Reuters. Addressing a NATO summit in Brussels, Zelenskiy…

Almost 11,000 Ukrainians entered Romania on first day of Russian invasion – minister

13:45, 25.02.2022 - A total of 10,624 Ukrainians entered Romania through its six border checkpoints on Thursday as Russia invaded Ukraine by land, sea and air, Romanian Interior Minister Lucian Bode said on Friday, according to Reuters. Bode said 3,660 of them passed through Romania on their way to Bulgaria and Hungary.…

European bank shares rise as bankers wrestle with sanctions

11:45, 25.02.2022 - European bank shares rebounded early Friday from steep falls a day earlier, even as bankers wrestle with the impact of a slew of sanctions following Russia‘s invasion of Ukraine, according to Reuters. Shares of leading banks rose with the European banking sector trading up 1.3%. That is only a partial…

U.S. denounces Bolsonaro’s ‘solidarity’ with Russia as Ukraine crisis brews

07:25, 18.02.2022 - The United States on Thursday criticized Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro‘s declaration of “solidarity” with Russia during a visit there this week as it amassed troops near Ukraine’s borders, raising fears it is planning to invade, according to Reuters. “The timing of the president of Brazil expressing…

France hopes to seal Romania E1.2 bln warship deal quickly

13:45, 03.02.2022 - France hopes a deal to sell four warships to Romania for E1.2 bln ($1.35 bln) will be concluded soon, as the two sides look to ensure security in the Black Sea, Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Thursday, according to Reuters.  Defence firm Naval Group won the contract to build four Gowind…

EU to propose microchips law in early February

15:30, 20.01.2022 - The European Commission will propose a draft legislation for the regulation of microchips in Early February, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday, as the EU’s need for chips is set to double in the next decade, according to Reuters.  “Most of supplies come from a handful…

Tesla recalls almost half a million electric cars over safety issues

12:20, 31.12.2021 - Tesla Inc is recalling more than 475,000 of its Model 3 and Model S electric cars to address rearview camera and trunk issues that increase the risk of crashing, the U.S. road safety regulator said on Thursday, according to Reuters. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has been…

‘Serious’ talk between Biden and Putin sets stage for diplomacy

10:46, 31.12.2021 - U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday exchanged warnings over Ukraine but conveyed some optimism that diplomatic talks in January could ease spiralling tensions, according to Reuters. In a 50-minute call, their second conversation this month, Biden said he needed…


