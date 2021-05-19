Stiri Recomandate

VIDEO | A lovit un polițist în timpul arestării, dar a fost lăsat în libertate

Polițiști din cadrul Secției 2 de Poliție Craiova au observat un autoturism care se deplasa sinuos motiv pentru care polițiștii au pornit în urmărirea acestuia, folosindu-se semnalele acustice și luminoase. "Ulterior, pe aceeași stradă… [citeste mai departe]

New passenger car registrations in EU27 soar 218.6% in April

Erste Group Research announced on Wednesday that the EU27 saw its year-on-year growth of new passenger car registrations jump to 218.6% in April, following last year’s low base of -76.3% y/y due to strict lockdowns introduced across the continent. “Despite this big percentage increase… [citeste mai departe]

Dăncilă, angajata BNR. Florin Cîțu: Nu comentez politica de resurse umane a BNR. Am încredere în independența politicii sale monetare

Premierul Florin Cîțu a spus miercuri că nu comentează politica de resurse umane a Băncii Naționale, care i-a angajat pe… [citeste mai departe]

Interzis cu flori artificiale la cimitir, de la 1 iunie: decizie a autorităților locale din Oradea

Coroanele cu flori din plastic, legate cu sârmă, vor fi interzise, de la 1 iunie, în cimitirul municipal din Oradea, producătorii fiind îndemnaţi să lucreze doar cu flori naturale şi materiale vegetale,… [citeste mai departe]

Alerta in Ploiesti. Pompierii intervin pasajul de la Omnia. Vezi ce s-a intamplat

Un miros puternic de gaze i-a alertat pe comerciantii din pasajul subteran din centrul Ploiestiului. Pompierii au sosit la fata locului si fac verificari. Comunicatul ISU PRAHOVA: Pompierii prahoveni asigura masurile specifice de protectie… [citeste mai departe]

Nicolette Orghidan: Buni zori, d-nule Avramescu! Nu trimiteți d-nei Rădulescu-Pintilie alte răspunsuri

Buni zori, d-nule Avramescu! Și ca să fie pe deplin buni, nu trimiteți d-nei Rădulescu-Pintilie alte răspunsuri . Adevărul și sinceritatea (care întotdeauna au făcut pereche minunată, sigură!),… [citeste mai departe]

Proiectul de suflet al Andreei Esca. În ce a investit o parte din banii de la Pro TV: Măruță a fost uimit

Andreea Esca este una dintre cele mai apreciate și cunoscute vedete de la noi din țară, așa că succesul ei uriaș i-a adus foarte multe surprize plăcute. Pentru că se află la pupitrul… [citeste mai departe]

Un nou Cod Galben de ploi a fost emis pentru întreg județul Suceava

Administrația Națională de Meteorologie a emis un nou Cod Galben de ploi pentru întreg județul Suceava. Avertizarea este valabilă de miercuri, ora 17.00, și expiră vineri, 21 mai, la ora 11.00. Potrivit meteorologilor ne putem aștepta la ploi însemnate cantitativ… [citeste mai departe]

Mihai Mitoșeru, reîntâlnire cu fosta soție: ‘Am plâns’. Unde au mers cei doi

Mihai Mitoșeru și fosta lui soție, Noemi, au fost surprinși din nou împreună! Cei doi au divorțat după 13 ani de căsnicie, dar se pare că evenimentele bune, dar și cele mai puțin frumoase din viața lor îi fac să petreacă timp unul… [citeste mai departe]

Despre Programul „Noua Casă”

Un număr de circa 5.000 garanţii au fost acordate de la operaţionalizarea programului Noua casă, la sfârşitul lui martie 2021, şi până în prezent, cu o valoare de aproximativ 646 mil. lei, care susţin credite de circa 1,26 mld. lei. Guvernul a decis să aloce un plafon de garantare de 1,5 mld. lei în 2021 pentru Noua casă, program prin… [citeste mai departe]


New passenger car registrations in EU27 soar 218.6% in April

Publicat:
Erste Group Research announced on Wednesday that the EU27 saw its year-on-year growth of new passenger car registrations jump to 218.6% in April, following last year's low base of -76.3% y/y due to strict lockdowns introduced across the continent. "Despite this big percentage increase (218.6%), last month's sales volume was almost 300,000 units lower than

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


