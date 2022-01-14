New orders in processing industry increase 18.5% in first 11 months New orders in the processing industry increased, in nominal terms, by 18.5%, between January 1 and November 30, 2021, compared to the same period in 2020, according to the National Institute of Statistics (INS), Agerpres reports. The evolution of new orders in the processing industry, during the first 11 months of the last year, was determined by increases registered in the intermediary goods (+35.9%), durable goods industry (+21.6%), the capital goods industry (+12.0%) . The current goods industry decreased by 0.9%.



