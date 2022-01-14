New orders in processing industry increase 18.5% in first 11 months

Stiri Recomandate

Ministrul australian al Imigraţiei, Alex Hawke, i-a anulat viza lui Novak Djokovici, el precizând că a luat decizia ţinând cont de interesul public, potrivit unui comunicat, scrie GSP.Ministrul Imigrării din Australia și-a folosit puterea excepțională de decizie și a dictat anularea vizei lui… [citeste mai departe]

176.500 doze de vaccin Moderna au sosit in tara176.500 doze de vaccin Moderna au ajuns in Bucuresti si au fost stocate la Institutul National de Cercetare Dezvoltare Medico Militara "Cantacuzino".Transportul este asigurat de firma producatoare, iar dozele de vaccin au fost aduse in Bucuresti pe… [citeste mai departe]

Bursa japoneză a închis şedinţa de vineri în scădere cu 1,28%, pe fondul temerilor privind creşterea numărului de cazuri de COVID-19 în Japonia, transmite Kyodo. Indicele principal Nikkei-225 a ajuns la valoarea… [citeste mai departe]

Un atac cibernetic de proporţii a avut loc noaptea trecută asupra site-urilor guvernamentale din Ucraina. Hackerii au reuşit să spargă serverele Ministerului… [citeste mai departe]

Puţinii ani de viaţă ai lui Mihai Eminescu i-au fost de ajuns să străbată veacurile, iar ziua naşterii sale să fie aceeaşi cu Ziua Culturii Naţionale,… [citeste mai departe]

Cosmin Seleși nu mai prezintă Te cunosc de Undeva, spre surprinderea și întristarea fanilor. Carismaticul prezentatorul va fi schimbat de către o altă vedetă, de același calibru. Cosmin Seleși a decis să se mute… [citeste mai departe]

Rata anuală a inflaţiei a urcat la 8,19% în luna decembrie 2021, de la 7,8% în noiembrie, în condiţiile în care mărfurile nealimentare s-au scumpit cu 10,73%, mărfurile alimentare cu 6,69%, iar serviciile cu… [citeste mai departe]

Ministrul australian al Imigraţiei, Alex Hawke, a anulat viza liderului ATP Novak Djokovici, el precizând că a luat decizia ţinând cont de interesul public. Ministrul şi-a anunţat decizia printr-un comunicat dat publicităţii vineri.Decizia ministrului poate fi contestată… [citeste mai departe]

Iarina Demian are 83 de ani și o carieră spectaculoasă în actorie. Dincolo de scenă, ea este mama lui Tudor Chirilă și a lui Ionuț, dar și bunica a trei nepoți. Într-un interviu… [citeste mai departe]

Fostul primar al Sectorului 5 Marian Vanghelie a fost retinut, joi seara, de procurorii Directiei Nationale Anticoruptie. Fostul edil a fost retinut in dosarul in care este acuzat de constituire de… [citeste mai departe]


New orders in processing industry increase 18.5% in first 11 months

Publicat:
New orders in processing industry increase 18.5% in first 11 months

New orders in the processing industry increased, in nominal terms, by 18.5%, between January 1 and November 30, 2021, compared to the same period in 2020, according to the of Statistics (INS), Agerpres reports. The evolution of new orders in the processing industry, during the first 11 months of the last year, was determined by increases registered in the intermediary goods (+35.9%), durable goods industry (+21.6%), the capital goods industry (+12.0%) . The current goods industry decreased by 0.9%.

According to the INS, new orders in the processing industry, in November

Industrial production increases by 7.5 pct in first 11 months of 2021

10:06, 12.01.2022 - Industrial production increased both as unadjusted series (+7.5%), as well as working-day and seasonal adjusted series (+8.2%), in the January 1 - November 30, 2021 period, compared to the similar period of 2020, the National Institute for Statistics (INS) announced on Wednesday, Agerpres reports.…

Romania's trade deficit goes up by 4.93 billion euros, in first 11 months of 2021

10:06, 10.01.2022 - Romania's trade balance deficit (FOB / CIF) amounted to 21.369 billion euros in the first 11 months of 2021, up by 4.929 billion euros compared to the same period in 2020, show data from the National Institute of Statistics (INS), published on Monday, Agerpres reports. According to the INS, in November…

Turnover in wholesale trade up by 21.4 pct in first ten months

11:55, 17.12.2021 - The turnover in the wholesale trade (excluding the trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles), in nominal terms, increased in the first ten months, both as a gross series and as a series adjusted by the number of working days and seasonality by 21.4 pct and 19.5 pct, respectively, compared to the same…

Turnover in industry increases by 18.8 in first ten months

11:06, 13.12.2021 - Turnover in industry in total (internal and external market), in nominal terms, has increased by 18.8 pct, in January 1 - October 31, 2021 period, compared to the corresponding period of 2020, the National Institute for Statistics (INS). The advance of turnover in the industry was due to increases…

Consistent increases in wholesale trade in Romania in first nine months of 2021

10:46, 16.11.2021 - Wholesale trade (except for trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles) increased by 20.5% as unadjusted series in the first nine months of the current year, compared to the same period in 2020, and by almost 18%, as workday and seasonally adjusted series, shows the data published on Tuesday by the…

INS: Industry turnover increased by 20.8% in the first 9 months

11:00, 12.11.2021 - Total industry turnover (internal market and external market), in nominal terms, increased by 20.8%, between January 1 and September 30, 2021, compared to the corresponding period of 2020, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) announced on Friday, agerpres reports. Thus, the turnover in the…

New orders in Romania's manufacturing industries, up 22.3pct Jan.-Sept. 2021

10:35, 12.11.2021 - New orders in Romania's manufacturing industries increased in nominal terms by 22.3%, between January 1 and September 30, 2021, as against the same period in 2020, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) announced on Friday, agerpres reports. Thus, manufacturers' new orders in the first nine months…

Wholesale turnover value goes up by 14.7%, during first 7 months (statistics)

11:21, 18.10.2021 - Wholesale has registered overall, during the first 7 months of this year, a turnover that is higher by 17.4% from the similar interval of 2020, due to the activity of specialized commerce of other products (22.4%) and consumer goods, other than food items (21.9%), according to the data published…


