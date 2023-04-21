New Finnish government urged to improve trade routes other than Baltic Sea

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Finland will become a member of NATO on Tuesday, completing a historic security policy shift triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, while Sweden is kept waiting, according to Reuters. The military alliance will welcome Finland as its 31st member in a flag-raising ceremony at NATO headquarters on…

- Hungary is holding up Sweden’s admission to NATO because of grievances over criticism by Stockholm of Prime Minister Viktor Orban‘s policies, the Hungarian government spokesman said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. Bridging the gap will require effort on both sides, spokesman Zoltan Kovacs said.…

- Romania’s government is looking to adopt the euro by 2026, far earlier than the current plan to join the euro area by 2029, announced Finance Minister Adrian Caciu, adding that for this to happen the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (NRRP) must be fully implemented, according to Euractiv. While…

- Farmers in countries neighbouring Ukraine, including grain-producing Romania, need help to compete with the proliferation of cheap grain from the war-torn state, according to Euractiv. Ukraine, a major global grain producer and exporter, received EU aid after the outbreak of Russia’s war and created…

- The Lithuanian government wants the parliament to pass a separate law restricting the travel of Russian and Belarusian citizens, something which is now imposed under a state of emergency resolution that needs to be periodically extended, according to Euractiv. The cabinet is asking the parliament to…

- The Polish government will continue using TikTok, including for electoral purposes said the ruling party PiS, which has also asked the European Commission to provide further justification for its recent decision to ban the social media app from staff devices, according to Euractiv. In the last week,…

- The U.S. Congress cannot support the $20 billion sale of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey until Ankara ratifies the NATO memberships of Sweden and Finland, a bipartisan group of senators said on Thursday, according to Reuters. Sweden and Finland applied last year to join the trans-Atlantic defense pact after…

- Finland may need to reconsider whether to move jointly with Sweden toward membership in NATO after fresh objections to Sweden from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, according to Finland’s Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto, Bloomberg reports. The “primary option” is still for the two countries to…