Nearly 1,000 Romanian, foreign servicemen, at Special Operations Forces 'Junction Strike 21' Exercise

Horeca, îngrijorată de noile restricții din sănătate, cere autorităților să vină cu măsuri de suport: Afacerile tot mor

Asociația Națională a restaurantelor și a localurilor de agrement din Republica Moldova (MĂR) își manifestă îngrijorarea față de noile măsuri restrictive… [citeste mai departe]

Doza booster pentru persoanele vaccinate cu Johnson&Johnson și Moderna: Noi precizări de la CNCAV

DE CE nu poate Primăria Bistrița să achiziționeze Stadionul Jean Pădureanu:

Bistrițenii cer Primăriei Bistrița să achiziționeze Stadionul Jean Pădureanu. Deși acest aspect a fost intens discutat ieri, în ședința de Consiliu Local, răspunsul final a fost: NU se poate. CARE este motivul: Stadionul Jeasn Pădureanu as… [citeste mai departe]

Creșterile mărețe de pensii o să fie de 2 sau 3 lei. Șeful Casei de Pensii: Unii pensionari vor rămâne cu pensiile la acelaşi nivel

Creşterile de pensii anunţate de Guvern, după mare recalculare, vor putea fi şi de doar doi, trei sau cinci lei. Mulţi dintre… [citeste mai departe]

Covidul bate în retragere în județul Suceava. Doar 141 de cazuri noi în ultimele 24 de ore

Grupul de Comunicare Strategică a transmis că în ultimele 24 de ore, în județul Suceava au fost înregistrate 141 de noi îmbolnăviri cu virusul Sars-Cov-2. Numărul acestora a scăzut semnificativ comparativ cu cel… [citeste mai departe]

Halucinant! Gherila primarului Fritz primește până la 5.000 de lei per postare! Dezvăluire făcută de Nicolae Robu

Fostul primar Nicolae Robu a făcut o dezvăluire de senzație. El susține că Dominic Fritz ar avea în spate o gherilă USR, fiecare persoană având o mulțime de conturi… [citeste mai departe]

UDMR îi taie aripile lui Cîțu

UDMR îi taie aripile lui Cîțu dar le dă peste nas și parlamentarilor de la AUR. Liderul maghiar Kelemen Hunor nu vede de unde ar putea veni cele 234 de voturi pentru învestirea guvernului minoritar PNL-UDMR. ”Dacă fiecare se gândeşte doar la orgoliul lezat şi la interesul de partid, atunci nu va trece”, a declarat Kelemen Hunor la DigiFM.… [citeste mai departe]

ULTIMA ORĂ! Focșănean de 39 de ani – unul dintre cei 13 vrânceni care au murit de Covid în ultimele 24 de ore. Printre ei, doi bărbați erau vaccinați cu schema completă

  În județul Vrancea, în data de 29 octombrie… [citeste mai departe]

Noutăți de la Gheorghiță: Ce trebuie să știe cei care fac doza booster

Valeriu Gheorghiță, coordonatorul campaniei de vaccinare, a făcut vineri precizări cu privire la doza booster pentru persoanele care s-au vaccinat inițial cu vaccinuri poduse de Moderna sau Johnson&Johnson, transmite Mediafax. Astfel, persoanele care… [citeste mai departe]

Alexandru Rafila: „E nevoie de sprijinirea vaccinării. Studiile arată că oamenii au mai mare încredere în angajator decât în medic”

„Ieri a avut loc la sediul PSD întâlniri cu principalele organizații sindicale, asociații de elevi, de părinți, studenți… [citeste mai departe]


Nearly 1,000 Romanian, foreign servicemen, at Special Operations Forces 'Junction Strike 21' Exercise

Publicat:
Nearly 1,000 Romanian, foreign servicemen, at Special Operations Forces 'Junction Strike 21' Exercise

Over 800 Romanian servicemen, with approximately 100 vehicles, vessels and aircraft, together with 150 foreign servicemen from allied or partner countries (Georgia, Greece, , Republic of Moldova, Poland, Portugal, and USA) will train, in the November 1 - 12 period, in training facilities of the , where the Special Operations Forces "Junction Strike 21" Exercise (JUST 21) is taking place, informs a release of the Ministry of Defense (MApN) sent on Friday to AGERPRES. The servicemen will train both in Army facilities, as well as in the areas around the towns of Reghin,…

