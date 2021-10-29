Nearly 1,000 Romanian, foreign servicemen, at Special Operations Forces 'Junction Strike 21' Exercise

Nearly 1,000 Romanian, foreign servicemen, at Special Operations Forces 'Junction Strike 21' ExercisePublicat:
Over 800 Romanian servicemen, with approximately 100 vehicles, vessels and aircraft, together with 150 foreign servicemen from allied or partner countries (Georgia, Greece, United Kingdom, Republic of Moldova, Poland, Portugal, and USA) will train, in the November 1 - 12 period, in training facilities of the Romanian Army, where the Special Operations Forces "Junction Strike 21" Exercise (JUST 21) is taking place, informs a release of the Ministry of Defense (MApN) sent on Friday to AGERPRES. The servicemen will train both in Army facilities, as well as in the areas around the towns of Reghin,…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
