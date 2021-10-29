Nearly 1,000 Romanian, foreign servicemen, at Special Operations Forces 'Junction Strike 21' Exercise

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Minister of National Defense Nicolae Ciuca participated on Thursday in the Distinguished Visitors Day of the 'Cetatea 2021' military exercise, an event organized at the headquarters of the Communications and IT Command in Bucharest. This year, the exercise takes place between October 4 and…

- The new ordinary session of the Romanian Parliament will begin next week with a meeting to which the chairman of the Parliament of Moldova is invited, and the legislative priorities considered by the Senate are in line with the government agenda, Chair of the Romanian Senate Anca Dragu said on Friday.…

- Romania supports the modernization of the Army of the Republic of Moldova, Minister of National Defence, Nicolae Ciuca reaffirmed during a meeting with his counterpart from the Republic of Moldova, Anatolie Nosatii. Nicolae Ciuca, together with President Klaus Iohannis, participated on Friday…

- Romania is reaffirming its strong and broad commitment to supporting the reform and European integration undertaken by Moldova, Romania's President Klaus Iohannis said on Friday. "I am especially happy to return to Chisinau at this time of celebration, on the 30th anniversary of the proclamation…

- President Klaus Iohannis, in Chisinau, on Friday, had discussions with the counterparts from the Republic of Moldova, Poland and Ukraine on the regional security topic, agerpres reports. The Romanian head of state pointed out that the discussions also aimed at protracted conflicts, as well as the…

- Romania's men's handball national team was assigned to Group 3, along with Israel, Cyprus and the Republic of Moldova, in the first phase of the 2023 World Cup qualifiers, on Thursday in Vienna.Team Romania, to be coached again by Spaniard Xavi Pascual, must end on one of the first two places to…

- The Emergency Situation Department (DSU) informs that on Thursday morning, starting with 08:00, the Romanian firefighters' actions for putting out the fires continue, in the Spathari and Kalivia areas in Greece, with 6 fire engines, two tanks and a drone. Furthermore, six firefighters will…

- Prime Minister Florin Citu conveyed much success to the new Government of the Republic of Moldova, invested on Friday, and assured the head of the Executive in Chisinau, Natalia Gavrilita, that the authorities in Bucharest will support all her efforts and of the Cabinet she leads, aimed at deepening…