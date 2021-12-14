NATO’s Stoltenberg seeks to become Norway’s central bank governor

Stiri Recomandate

ANRE desemnează furnizori de energie electrică de ultimă instanță, care vor prelua clienții companiilor care ies de pe piață

ANRE desemnează furnizori de energie electrică de ultimă instanță, care vor prelua clienții companiilor care ies de pe piață

Pentru asigurarea continuității în furnizarea cu gaze naturale, Autoritatea Națională de Reglementare în Domeniul Energiei (ANRE) a desemnat… [citeste mai departe]

6 motive pentru care bijuteriile inteligente sunt cadouri ideale de Crăciun

6 motive pentru care bijuteriile inteligente sunt cadouri ideale de Crăciun

Se apropie sezonul sărbătorilor de iarnă, iar asta înseamnă că suntem din ce în ce mai aproape de febra cadourilor. Iar dacă ai început deja să te gândești că nu ai idei pentru cadourile celor dragi, venim cu o sugestie: ce zici de bijuterii inteligente?… [citeste mai departe]

Stelian Ion, atac dur: Prin sancționarea lui Dănileț se încearcă reducerea la tăcere a magistraților

Stelian Ion, atac dur: Prin sancționarea lui Dănileț se încearcă reducerea la tăcere a magistraților

"Este vorba de acest judecători care lua atitudine față de nenorocirile petrecute în perioada 2018-2019, față de modificările legislative toxice și de modificări ale Codului de Procedură… [citeste mai departe]

Cât ajută VACCINAREA? Cu peste 80% cetățeni vaccinați cu prima doză, Spania intră în valul ȘASE al pandemiei

Cât ajută VACCINAREA? Cu peste 80% cetățeni vaccinați cu prima doză, Spania intră în valul ȘASE al pandemiei

Ministerul spaniol al Sănătăţii a raportat luni 49.802 de contagieri cu noul coronavirus şi 103 decese în acest sfârşit de săptămână, ceea ce ridică incidenţa la 381… [citeste mai departe]

Startup-ul românesc Humans.ai a ridicat 1.170.000 $ în mai puțin de 30 min., stabilind un nou record

Startup-ul românesc Humans.ai a ridicat 1.170.000 $ în mai puțin de 30 min., stabilind un nou record

Tokenul nativ Humans.ai, $HEART, este deja listat pe unul dintre cele mai importante exchange-uri de criptomonede din lume – KuCoin Humans.ai, startup-ul românesc de deep-tech, care dezvoltă prima… [citeste mai departe]

A fost predat amplasamentul la Pasajul Solventul. Lucrările pot începe. Costurile proiectului: 132,2 milioane de lei

A fost predat amplasamentul la Pasajul Solventul. Lucrările pot începe. Costurile proiectului: 132,2 milioane de lei

A fost predat amplasamentul la Pasajul Solventul. Lucrările pot începe. Costurile proiectului: 132,2 milioane de lei Primăria Municipiului Timișoara a predat astăzi,… [citeste mai departe]

Centrul pentru Jurnalism Independent: Mai multi profesori pornesc intr-o noua incursiune in educatie media

Centrul pentru Jurnalism Independent: Mai multi profesori pornesc intr-o noua incursiune in educatie media

Un numar de 22 de profesori pornesc zilele acestea intr o noua incursiune in educatie media, un curs in care ne sunt reamintite lucruri invatate dar si lucruri noi, crescand premisele pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Viorel Bumbu: Ilegalitățile și ipocrizia primarului Pleșa ”revarsă paharul” fostei administrații

Viorel Bumbu: Ilegalitățile și ipocrizia primarului Pleșa "revarsă paharul" fostei administrații

Viorel Bumbu: Ilegalitățile și ipocrizia primarului Pleșa ”revarsă paharul” fostei administrații Viorel Bumbu: Ilegalitățile și ipocrizia primarului Pleșa ”revarsă paharul” fostei administrații… [citeste mai departe]

Cazul judecătorului Dănileț ajunge până la Comisia Europeană

Cazul judecătorului Dănileț ajunge până la Comisia Europeană

USR va sesiza Comisia Europeană în legătură cu decizia pe care aceștia o consideră „absurdă”, a Consiliului Superior al Magistraturii de a-l elimina din sistem pe judecătorul Cristi Danileţ, anunţă vicepreşedintele Uniunii Dan [citeste mai departe]

Nou studiu despre varianta Omicron: Imunizarea cu două doze de vaccin Pfizer oferă o protecție de 70% împotriva spitalizării

Nou studiu despre varianta Omicron: Imunizarea cu două doze de vaccin Pfizer oferă o protecție de 70% împotriva spitalizării

Două doze de vaccin Pfizer-BioNTech oferă o protecție de 70% împotriva spitalizării în Africa de Sud în ultimele săptămâni, potrivit unui studiu… [citeste mai departe]


NATO’s Stoltenberg seeks to become Norway’s central bank governor

Publicat:
NATO’s Stoltenberg seeks to become Norway’s central bank governor

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg is among the applicants seeking to become Norway’s next central bank Governor, the country’s finance ministry said on Tuesday, according to Reuters.  “The finance ministry contacted me in November and asked whether I would consider applying for the position. I’ve done that now and this is a job I’m very motivated […] The post NATO’s Stoltenberg seeks to become Norway’s central bank governor appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Romanian government to ease some COVID-19 restrictions

08:01, 08.12.2021 - The Romanian government will ease some COVID-19 restrictions from Wednesday, eliminating a night curfew and the obligation to wear face masks outdoors ahead of the winter holidays, officials said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. Shops and restaurants can close at 10 p.m., one hour later than at present.…

Inflation across eurozone hits a record high of 4.9%

14:00, 30.11.2021 - The European Union’s statistics agency, Eurostat announced on Tuesday that the eurozone‘s inflation rate has risen to a record high in November to 4.9%, prompting further questions about what the European Central Bank will do next with its monetary policy, according to CNBC.  Eurostat indicated that…

Romania’s Ministry of Finance launches the 6th issue of Fidelis government bonds

11:36, 18.11.2021 -   The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Thursday that Romania‘s Ministry of Finance is carrying out a new public offer for the sale of Fidelis government bonds for individual investors between November 18 and December 10, under the sticker R2212A, according to a press release.  BVB stated…

Natural gas prices in Europe soar on pipeline setback

15:11, 17.11.2021 - The price of natural gas surged again in Europe on Wednesday after a delay in the approval process for a major new pipeline from Russia exacerbated worries about whether the continent will have enough gas this winter, according to Reuters. Germany’s energy regulator suspended the process on Tuesday…

Republic of Moldova govt to ask parliament to back emergency energy moves

13:30, 22.10.2021 - The Republic of Moldova‘s (RM) Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita said that the government is unable to agree on a new energy deal with Russia‘s Gazprom and will ask the parliament on Friday to approve a state of emergency to try to ease gas shortages, according to Reuters. The state of emergency could…

Lawmakers ask EU to act as ‘bridge builder’ between countries at COP26

17:16, 21.10.2021 - The European Parliament on Thursday urged the EU to step up its diplomatic outreach to secure tougher commitments to fight climate change at the upcoming COP26 summit and backed the bloc’s negotiating position for the talks, according to Reuters.  The United Nations summit, which runs from October 31…

Romania reports highest daily COVID-19 cases, deaths on record

14:45, 19.10.2021 - Romania reported the highest daily record of COVID-19 infections of 18,863 cases on Tuesday and 574 deaths, a record high number since the start of the pandemic, the government announced on Tuesday, according to Reuters. The Romanian government said it processed a number of 81,054 tests over the past…

Romania could offer third Covid-19 vaccine dose from next week

17:05, 21.09.2021 - Romania could start offering a third COVID-19 vaccine dose to medical staff and at-risk people as early as next week as the number of new daily cases was rising sharply, the head of the national vaccination committee said on Tuesday, according to Reuters.  Romania is trailing European Union vaccination…


