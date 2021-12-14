NATO’s Stoltenberg seeks to become Norway’s central bank governor NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg is among the applicants seeking to become Norway’s next central bank Governor, the country’s finance ministry said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. “The finance ministry contacted me in November and asked whether I would consider applying for the position. I’ve done that now and this is a job I’m very motivated […] The post NATO’s Stoltenberg seeks to become Norway’s central bank governor appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The Romanian government will ease some COVID-19 restrictions from Wednesday, eliminating a night curfew and the obligation to wear face masks outdoors ahead of the winter holidays, officials said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. Shops and restaurants can close at 10 p.m., one hour later than at present.…

- The European Union’s statistics agency, Eurostat announced on Tuesday that the eurozone‘s inflation rate has risen to a record high in November to 4.9%, prompting further questions about what the European Central Bank will do next with its monetary policy, according to CNBC. Eurostat indicated that…

- The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Thursday that Romania‘s Ministry of Finance is carrying out a new public offer for the sale of Fidelis government bonds for individual investors between November 18 and December 10, under the sticker R2212A, according to a press release. BVB stated…

- The price of natural gas surged again in Europe on Wednesday after a delay in the approval process for a major new pipeline from Russia exacerbated worries about whether the continent will have enough gas this winter, according to Reuters. Germany’s energy regulator suspended the process on Tuesday…

- The Republic of Moldova‘s (RM) Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita said that the government is unable to agree on a new energy deal with Russia‘s Gazprom and will ask the parliament on Friday to approve a state of emergency to try to ease gas shortages, according to Reuters. The state of emergency could…

- The European Parliament on Thursday urged the EU to step up its diplomatic outreach to secure tougher commitments to fight climate change at the upcoming COP26 summit and backed the bloc’s negotiating position for the talks, according to Reuters. The United Nations summit, which runs from October 31…

- Romania reported the highest daily record of COVID-19 infections of 18,863 cases on Tuesday and 574 deaths, a record high number since the start of the pandemic, the government announced on Tuesday, according to Reuters. The Romanian government said it processed a number of 81,054 tests over the past…

- Romania could start offering a third COVID-19 vaccine dose to medical staff and at-risk people as early as next week as the number of new daily cases was rising sharply, the head of the national vaccination committee said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. Romania is trailing European Union vaccination…