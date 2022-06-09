NATO’s Stoltenberg diagnosed with shingles, working from home NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has been diagnosed with shingles and will therefore hold talks scheduled in Germany and Romania only remotely, a NATO official said on Thursday, according to Reuters. “The Secretary-General will conduct his planned visit to Germany and Romania remotely rather than in person,” the official told Reuters. “He has been diagnosed with […] The post NATO’s Stoltenberg diagnosed with shingles, working from home appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The European Central Bank (ECB) will pull the plug on years of stimulus on Thursday and signal a string of rate hikes to fight surging inflation, leaving markets only to guess the size and speed of policy tightening, according to Reuters. With inflation at a record-high 8.1% and broadening quickly,…

- French diplomats went on strike on Thursday for the first time in 20 years in protest at a perceived lack of recognition, fewer means, and reforms pushed by President Emmanuel Macron that they say could hurt France‘s global standing, according to Reuters. Hundreds of diplomatic staff at home and abroad,…

- Romania and Bulgaria will continue putting in a common effort to keep providing humanitarian support for Ukraine, Romania’s President Klaus Iohannis informed, on Wednesday, via Twitter. Iohannis had a phone conversation with his Bulgarian counterpart Rumen Radev about the situation in Ukraine. „I had…

- Compania nationala de cai ferate Ukrainian Railways a restrictionat, temporar, livrarile pentru anumite produse agricole prin punctele de trecere a frontierei spre Romania și Polonia, a anuntat, sambata, compania de consultanta agricola APK-Inform, informeaza Reuters. Exporturile din Ucraina se faceau…

- Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu reiterated while attending the conference in Skopje, on Thursday, Romania’s support for North Macedonia’s accession to the European Union. ”Romania firmly supports North Macedonia’s accession to the European Union. I believe your country is fully prepared for…

- Germany and partners including the European Union, France and Romania, will explore ways of reducing Republic of Moldova‘s exposure to Russia, the neighbour on which Europe’s poorest country relies for energy supplies, Germany’s foreign minister said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. “Together with…

- Oil prices plunged more than $5 a barrel on Thursday on news the United States was considering the release of up to 180 million barrels from its strategic petroleum reserve, the largest in the near 50-year history of the SPR, according to Reuters. Brent futures for May fell $5.47, or 4.8%, to $107.98…

- Invoking the fall of the Berlin Wall, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday urged German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to tear down what he called a wall between “free and unfree” Europe and stop the war in Ukraine, according to Reuters. Speaking to the Bundestag by videolink, Zelenskiy appealed…