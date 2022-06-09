NATO’s Stoltenberg diagnosed with shingles, working from home

Stiri Recomandate

Secretarul general al PMP, scrisoare deschisă către Klaus Iohannis: Respingeți promulgarea legii prin care Parlamentul vă mărește salariul

Ionuț Simionca, secretar general al Partidului Mișcarea Populară, îi trimite o scrisoare deschisă președintelui… [citeste mai departe]

Sute de cadavre sub ruinele de la Mariupol - Ucrainenii acuză forțele ruse că au renunțat să caute cadavre și demolează pur și simplu clădirile

Sute de cadavre au fost găsite sub dărâmăturile clădirilor distruse din Mariupol, potrivit unui… [citeste mai departe]

Uniunea Europeană pregătește un nou pachet de sancțiuni împotriva Rusiei: vor fi afectați rușii de rând

Uniunea Europeană lucrează la o posibilă interzicere a furnizării de servicii cloud către Rusia, ca parte a noilor sancţiuni împotriva Kremlinului pentru invadarea Ucrainei, a declarat… [citeste mai departe]

China este îngrijorată că vântul aduce COVID din Coreea de Nord şi le cere locuitorilor să închidă ferestrele

Oficialii din oraşul Dandong, situat la graniţa cu Coreea de Nord, sunt preocupaţi de numărul de infecţii de COVID, recent apărute şi nu îşi explică de unde provin. Presupun… [citeste mai departe]

Caserille RAJA, inchise a doua zi de Rusalii. Cand se va relua programul normal de lucru

RAJA S.A. aduce la cunostinta abonatilor din intreaga arie de operare ca luni 13 iunie 2022, a doua zi de Rusalii, casieriile si compartimentele care desfasoara activitati de lucru cu publicul vor fi inchise. In aceasta perioada,… [citeste mai departe]

31.700 de soldați ruși uciși de la începutul războiului, susține Ucraina

Forțele armate ucrainene au declarat joi, în cadrul unui briefing de război, că cel puțin 31.700 de soldați ruși au fost „lichidați” în Ucraina de la începutul războiului din data de 24 februarie. În plus, trupele de apărare au distrus și peste… [citeste mai departe]

Neamţ: Cinci persoane, arestate preventiv pentru trafic de droguri de mare risc; DIICOT a efectuat 9 percheziţii

Cinci persoane au fost arestate preventiv, pentru 30 zile, de judecători, fiind acuzate de procurorii DIICOT de trafic de droguri de mare risc. Decizia magistraţilor a fost… [citeste mai departe]

Primele vagoane cu cereale au plecat din Melitopol în direcţia Crimeea

Primele vagoane care transportă cereale au plecat din Melitopol în direcţia Crimeea, a declarat, miercuri, un lider al administraţiei militare pro-ruse din zona ocupată de Rusia din regiunea Zaporijjea, relatează CNN.   ”Vă informez cu mândrie şi bucurie că… [citeste mai departe]

Ion Iliescu ar putea să rămână fără certificatul de revoluționar. Motivul pentru care autoritățile cer anularea documentului

Comisia care a analizează certificatele de revoluționar din cadrul Secretariatul de stat pentru recunoaşterea meritelor luptătorilor împotriva… [citeste mai departe]

Indiferenţă care se putea sfîrşi tragic. Intervenţie a salvamontiştilor aproape de lăsarea întunericului

■ o femeie din Cluj, lăsată în urmă de grup, a suferit un traumatism grav la picior ■ salvamontiştii au găsit-o singură şi panicată pentru că nimeni din grup nu i-a avut grija… [citeste mai departe]


NATO’s Stoltenberg diagnosed with shingles, working from home

Publicat:
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has been diagnosed with shingles and will therefore hold talks scheduled in Germany and Romania only remotely, a NATO official said on Thursday, according to Reuters. “The Secretary-General will conduct his planned visit to Germany and Romania remotely rather than in person,” the official told Reuters. “He has been diagnosed with […] The post NATO’s Stoltenberg diagnosed with shingles, working from home appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Charting course out of stimulus, ECB to set stage for rate hikes

11:45, 09.06.2022 - The European Central Bank (ECB) will pull the plug on years of stimulus on Thursday and signal a string of rate hikes to fight surging inflation, leaving markets only to guess the size and speed of policy tightening, according to Reuters. With inflation at a record-high 8.1% and broadening quickly,…

French diplomats strike over reforms, cost cuts, lack of recognition

12:40, 02.06.2022 - French diplomats went on strike on Thursday for the first time in 20 years in protest at a perceived lack of recognition, fewer means, and reforms pushed by President Emmanuel Macron that they say could hurt France‘s global standing, according to Reuters. Hundreds of diplomatic staff at home and abroad,…

Romania, Bulgaria to continue working jointly to provide humanitarian support to Ukraine

20:45, 20.04.2022 - Romania and Bulgaria will continue putting in a common effort to keep providing humanitarian support for Ukraine, Romania’s President Klaus Iohannis informed, on Wednesday, via Twitter. Iohannis had a phone conversation with his Bulgarian counterpart Rumen Radev about the situation in Ukraine. „I had…

Ucraina a blocat exporturile de produse agricole spre Romania și Polonia

17:45, 16.04.2022 - Compania nationala de cai ferate Ukrainian Railways a restrictionat, temporar, livrarile pentru anumite produse agricole prin punctele de trecere a frontierei spre Romania și Polonia, a anuntat, sambata, compania de consultanta agricola APK-Inform, informeaza Reuters. Exporturile din Ucraina se faceau…

ForMin Bogdan Aurescu: ‘Romania firmly supports North Macedonia ‘s accession to EU’

18:31, 14.04.2022 - Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu reiterated while attending the conference in Skopje, on Thursday, Romania’s support for North Macedonia’s accession to the European Union. ”Romania firmly supports North Macedonia’s accession to the European Union. I believe your country is fully prepared for…

Germany: We want to reduce Republic of Moldova’s reliance on Russia

13:10, 05.04.2022 - Germany and partners including the European Union, France and Romania, will explore ways of reducing Republic of Moldova‘s exposure to Russia, the neighbour on which Europe’s poorest country relies for energy supplies, Germany’s foreign minister said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. “Together with…

Oil prices dive as U.S. weighs record reserves release

10:20, 31.03.2022 - Oil prices plunged more than $5 a barrel on Thursday on news the United States was considering the release of up to 180 million barrels from its strategic petroleum reserve, the largest in the near 50-year history of the SPR, according to Reuters. Brent futures for May fell $5.47, or 4.8%, to $107.98…

Zelenskiy urges Germany: tear down wall dividing free and unfree Europe

15:00, 17.03.2022 - Invoking the fall of the Berlin Wall, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday urged German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to tear down what he called a wall between “free and unfree” Europe and stop the war in Ukraine, according to Reuters. Speaking to the Bundestag by videolink, Zelenskiy appealed…


