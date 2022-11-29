NATO2022 Bucharest/ Blinken: Romania can count on America being by its side

NATO2022 Bucharest/ Blinken: Romania can count on America being by its sidePublicat:
Having proceeded down the long road to democracy and now standing up for democracy everywhere, Romania can count on America to continue to be by its side, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told a joint news conference with his Romanian counterpart Bogdan Aurescu in Bucharest on Tuesday.
Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.
Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebookstiripesurse.ro ×
Help your friends know more about Romania!
Share this article on Facebook
Share this article!× NEWSLETTER ×
Am citit și sunt de acord cu
Politica…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
NATO2022 Bucharest/ Blinken: Black Sea region - a critical component of NATO's defence
15:05, 29.11.2022 - The Black Sea region is a critical component of NATO's defence, of NATO's strategy, but it is not an independent element, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told a joint press conference with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, in Bucharest on Tuesday. Fii la curent cu cele…
President Iohannis welcomes U.S. Secretary of State Blinken at Cotroceni Palace
12:10, 29.11.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis welcomed on Tuesday U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the Cotroceni Palace. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania! Share this article…
NATO2022 Bucharest: US secretary of state Antony Blinken to be received Tuesday by president Klaus Iohannis
13:25, 28.11.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis will receive US secretary of state Antony Blinken at the Cotroceni Palace on Tuesday, at 10:30 a.m., according to the Presidential Administration. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help…
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to meet President Iohannis, PM Ciuca
10:25, 28.11.2022 - U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will be in Romania November 28 - 30 to attend the NATO Foreign Ministers' Meeting, the U.S. Embassy in Bucharest informs. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends…
Truck carrying 10 tonnes of paper waste turned away at Romanian border
14:10, 15.11.2022 - A truck carrying 10 tonnes of furniture and electronic equipment waste was stopped at the entrance to the country at the Petea customs office, informs, on Tuesday, the Sighetu Marmatiei Border Police Territorial Inspectorate (ITPF), told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…
EC Vice-President for Democracy and Demography Dubravka Suica to meet PM Ciuca
08:45, 13.10.2022 - Vice-President of the European Commission for Democracy and Demography Dubravka Suica is paying an official visit to Romania, Thursday to Saturday, the European Commission Representation in Bucharest announced. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…
Heavy downpours forecast for 14 counties, weather fluctuations in Bucharest
10:56, 26.09.2022 - The National Weather Administration (ANM) on Monday issued a code yellow warning for heavy downpours valid throughout Tuesday evening in 14 Romanian counties. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends…
Czech ForMin Lipavsky suggests Sweden, Finland participate in B9 meetings as guests
20:25, 07.09.2022 - Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky on Wednesday suggested to his Romanian counterpart Bogdan Aurescu that Finland and Sweden should participate as guests in the Bucharest 9 (B9) format. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro ×…