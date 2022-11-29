NATO2022 Bucharest/ Blinken: Romania can count on America being by its side

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

The Black Sea region is a critical component of NATO's defence, of NATO's strategy, but it is not an independent element, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told a joint press conference with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, in Bucharest on Tuesday.

President Klaus Iohannis welcomed on Tuesday U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the Cotroceni Palace.

President Klaus Iohannis will receive US secretary of state Antony Blinken at the Cotroceni Palace on Tuesday, at 10:30 a.m., according to the Presidential Administration.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will be in Romania November 28 - 30 to attend the NATO Foreign Ministers' Meeting, the U.S. Embassy in Bucharest informs.

A truck carrying 10 tonnes of furniture and electronic equipment waste was stopped at the entrance to the country at the Petea customs office, informs, on Tuesday, the Sighetu Marmatiei Border Police Territorial Inspectorate (ITPF), told Agerpres.

Vice-President of the European Commission for Democracy and Demography Dubravka Suica is paying an official visit to Romania, Thursday to Saturday, the European Commission Representation in Bucharest announced.

The National Weather Administration (ANM) on Monday issued a code yellow warning for heavy downpours valid throughout Tuesday evening in 14 Romanian counties.

Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky on Wednesday suggested to his Romanian counterpart Bogdan Aurescu that Finland and Sweden should participate as guests in the Bucharest 9 (B9) format.