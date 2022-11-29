NATO2022 Bucharest/ Blinken: Romania can count on America being by its side

Stiri Recomandate

Revocarea lui Bădălău, votată luni în Parlament

Conducerea Parlamentului a decis, marţi, să dea un termen pentru raport până luni, la ora 12.00, în comisiile reunite buget finanţe, iar plenul comun se va întruni de la ora 14.00, pentru a vota cererile depuse de PSD şi USR privind revocarea din funcţia de vicepreşedinte al Curţii de Conturi a… [citeste mai departe]

Patru cazuri de rabie la câini în 10 zile - Peste 80 de cadre medicale veterinare au solicitat vaccinare antirabică

Patru cazuri de rabie la câini din gospodării au fost raportate, în perioada 15 - 25 noiembrie, pe raza judeţului, preponderent în zona Siret, a informat, marţi, purtătorul… [citeste mai departe]

Situație tragică: Bolnavii de cancer din România aşteaptă luni de zile pentru un RMN decontat

România este codașă la accesul locuitorilor la unitățile CT și RMN în spitale. Bolnavii de cancer din România pot aştepta chiar şi cinci luni pentru a ajunge la un computer tomograf sau un RMN decontat care… [citeste mai departe]

Cadariu: Oferta României este prezentată la târgul de turism IBTM Barcelona

Ministerul Antreprenoriatului și Turismului (MAT) este prezent în perioada 29 noiembrie – 1 decembrie a.c. la târgul de turism IBTM Barcelona. Ministrul Antreprenoriatului și Turismului, Constantin Daniel Cadariu, a precizat că prezența la acest… [citeste mai departe]

Examinări de tip electroencefalogramă (EEG) pentru pacienții minori la spitalul județean, începând de azi

Spitalul Clinic Județean de Urgență Arad efectuează, începând de astăzi, examinări de tip – electroencefalogramă (EEG) pentru pacienții minori. Investigațiile se efectuează la recomandarea… [citeste mai departe]

Sorin Grindeanu: CNAIR a anunţat câştigătorul licitaţiei pentru proiectarea şi execuţia Lotului 1 al A0 Nord / Valoarea contractului este de 815 milioane de lei fără TVA

”Un nou lot al Autostrăzii de Centură a Capitalei… [citeste mai departe]

Zile libere 2022-2023. Câte zile libere le-au mai rămas românilor din anul 2022 şi câte vor avea în 2023

Până la sfârșitul anului, românii mai au trei zile libere legale. Ținând cont de faptul că Ziua de Crăciun, 25 decembrie, pică într-o zi de duminică. Pentru anul în curs, românii mai… [citeste mai departe]

Putin și Xi Jinping subliniază intensificarea legăturilor energetice între Rusia și China

Preşedinţii Rusiei şi Chinei, Vladimir Putin şi Xi Jinping au subliniat marţi, 29 noimebrie, intensificarea legăturilor energetice dintre cele două ţări, ceea ce a permis Moscovei să-şi crească cifra de afaceri cu… [citeste mai departe]

În capitala României a început ministeriala NATO

România poate conta pe faptul că Statele Unite îi vor fi alături şi acum, când apără democraţia de pretutindeni, a declarat azi secretarul de stat american Antony Blinken, la Bucureşti, în cadrul unei conferinţe de presă comune cu ministrul român de externe, Bogdan Aurescu. În capitala României a… [citeste mai departe]

Au pescuit ilegal și s-au ales cu procese verbale: Doi moldoveni, prinși cu 25 kg de pește și mai multe ustensile conectate la sursă electrică

Doi conaționali riscă o cercetare penală pentru braconaj piscicol, dar și amenzi contravenționale pentru… [citeste mai departe]


NATO2022 Bucharest/ Blinken: Romania can count on America being by its side

Publicat:
NATO2022 Bucharest/ Blinken: Romania can count on America being by its side

Having proceeded down the long road to democracy and now standing up for democracy everywhere, Romania can count on America to continue to be by its side, US Secretary of told a joint news conference with his Romanian counterpart in Bucharest on Tuesday.

