NATO welcomes more U.S. forces to Romania

Publicat:
NATO welcomes more U.S. forces to Romania

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday that the presence of American troops in Romania showed the ‘ commitment to the security of Europe, as more soldiers arrived at an airbase, according to Reuters. NATO visited the Mihail Kogalniceanu Military Base (MK) in Romania to greet Allied deployments to the security of […] The post NATO welcomes more U.S. forces to Romania appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


