NATO to agree at summit on ‘major increases’ of forces on eastern flank

Neamţ: Patru suspecţi din reţeaua de vaccinări fictive împotriva COVID-19, arestaţi preventiv

Patru suspecţi din reţeaua de vaccinări fictive împotriva COVID-19 au fost arestaţi preventiv, astăzi, pentru 30 de zile, a anunţat purtătorul de cuvânt al IPJ Neamţ, subinspectorul Ramona Ciofu. Potrivit… [citeste mai departe]

Rusia nu va mai accepta dolari sau euro pentru plata gazelor livrate ”ţărilor ostile”

Preşedintele Vladimir Putin a anunţat miercuri că Rusia nu va mai accepta plăţi în dolari sau euro pentru livrările sale de gaze naturale către UE şi a dat termen autorităţilor ruse o săptămână să pună la punct un nou… [citeste mai departe]

Statele UE vor discuta „împărțirea echitabilă a poverii” găzduirii refugiaților ucraineni

Statele Uniunii Europene vor discuta „împărțirea echitabilă a poverii” în ce privește găzduirea milioanelor de refugiați ucraineni, a declarat, miercuri, Ylva Johansson, comisar european pentru migrație… [citeste mai departe]

Unde a greșit Guvernul când a dat OUG pentru obligativitatea purtării măștii în aer liber

Avizul Consiliului Legislativ a fost cerut de Guvern la o zi după adoptatea OUG, arată, în motivarea deciziei de neconstituționalitate a OUG privind obligativitatea purtării măștii în spațiul liber, judecătorii… [citeste mai departe]

Licitaţiile publice sunt în impas din cauza scumpirilor, afirmă premierul Natalia Gavriliţa

Licitaţiile publice sunt în impas din cauza scumpirilor, afirmă premierul Natalia Gavriliţa. Potrivit ei, agenţii economici evită să participe la achiziţii, iar o bună parte din contractele deja existente între… [citeste mai departe]

Ce a găsit Protecţia Consumatorilor în mijloacele de transport STB

În urma unor controale derulate la Societatea de Transport Bucureşti, comisarii Autorităţii Naţionale pentru Protecţia Consumatorilor (ANPC) au oprit de la a intra pe traseu, ieri dimineaţă, mai multe mijloace de transport în comun care prezentau deficienţe majore. [citeste mai departe]

DOLIU în lumea fotbalului! Un cunoscut jucător a murit la doar 18 ani, într-un cumplit accident

Taurus Turrentine Jr. a murit într-un grav accident de circulație, marți seară, potrivit unui comunicat de presă al Departamentului de Poliție Metro Nashville. Avea doar 18 ani.Turrentine a fost jucător de… [citeste mai departe]

HANDBAL: Victorie istorică pentru Gloria! A învins Zalăul lui Tadici la el acasă în Cupa României

CS Gloria 2018 Bistrița-Năsăud a învins, astăzi, în deplasare la Zalău, echipa din prima ligă, HC Zalău, condusă de Gheorghe Tadici. Este prima dată în istoria Gloriei Bistrița când învinge în deplasare… [citeste mai departe]

Mesajul lui Vitali Kliciko, primarul Kievului, către ruşi: Plecaţi din ţara noastră, plecaţi acasă!

Primarul Kievului, Vitali Kliciko, a declarat că armata rusă este în continuare blocată la nord-vest şi la est de capitala ucraineană. ''Mesajul nostru către ruşi: plecaţi din ţara noastră,… [citeste mai departe]


NATO to agree at summit on ‘major increases’ of forces on eastern flank

Publicat:
NATO to agree at summit on ‘major increases’ of forces on eastern flank

NATO nations’ leaders will agree at a summit on Thursday to agree on bolstering forces on the alliance’s eastern flank, with the deployment of four new battle groups in Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, NATO’s secretary-general said, according to Reuters. “I expect leaders will agree to strengthen NATO’s posture in all domains, with major increases in […] The post NATO to agree at summit on ‘major increases’ of forces on eastern flank appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

U.S. Vice President to visit Poland, Romania for talks on Ukraine

12:40, 09.03.2022 - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will collaborate with Poland and Romania on next steps to respond to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and reassure them of Washington’s support during her meetings with leaders of both countries starting Thursday, according to Reuters.  The countries have been increasingly…

Almost 11,000 Ukrainians entered Romania on first day of Russian invasion – minister

13:45, 25.02.2022 - A total of 10,624 Ukrainians entered Romania through its six border checkpoints on Thursday as Russia invaded Ukraine by land, sea and air, Romanian Interior Minister Lucian Bode said on Friday, according to Reuters. Bode said 3,660 of them passed through Romania on their way to Bulgaria and Hungary.…

NATO puts warplanes on alert, to increase troop presence on eastern flank

14:20, 24.02.2022 - NATO said on Thursday it would take new deterrence and defence steps after Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine, which would include putting over 100 warplanes on high alert and further increase the presence of troops on its eastern flank, according to Reuters.  NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg…

Central European countries prepare to receive Ukrainian refugees

13:06, 24.02.2022 - Central European countries braced on Thursday to receive people fleeing Russia‘s invasion of Ukraine, with Poland setting up reception points on its border and Hungary planning to send troops to create a corridor for refugees, according to Reuters.  The countries on the European Union’s eastern flank…

NATO welcomes more U.S. forces to Romania

14:36, 11.02.2022 - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday that the presence of American troops in Romania showed the United States‘ commitment to the security of Europe, as more soldiers arrived at an airbase, according to Reuters. NATO Secretary General visited the Mihail Kogalniceanu Military Base (MK)…

France hopes to seal Romania E1.2 bln warship deal quickly

13:45, 03.02.2022 - France hopes a deal to sell four warships to Romania for E1.2 bln ($1.35 bln) will be concluded soon, as the two sides look to ensure security in the Black Sea, Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Thursday, according to Reuters.  Defence firm Naval Group won the contract to build four Gowind…

Russia wants NATO forces to leave Romania, Bulgaria

12:11, 21.01.2022 - The security guarantees that Russia seeks from the West include provisions requiring NATO forces to leave Romania and Bulgaria, the Russian foreign ministry said on Friday, according to Reuters. Moscow has demanded legally binding guarantees from NATO that the bloc will stop its expansion and return…

Moscova cere ca forțele NATO sa plece din Romania și Bulgaria

11:40, 21.01.2022 - Garantiile de securitate pe care Rusia cauta sa le obtina de la Occident includ prevederi care presupun plecarea fortelor NATO din Romania si Bulgaria, a anuntat, vineri, Ministerul Afacerilor Externe al Federatiei Ruse, informeaza Reuters. Moscova a cerut garantii din partea NATO obligatorii din punct…


