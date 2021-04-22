NATO summit to take place on June 14 in Brussels NATO Secretary-General, Jens Stoltenberg announced on Thursday that the next Summit of Allied leaders will take place June 14 at NATO’s headquarters in Brussels. “We will take decisions on our substantive and forward-looking NATO 2030 agenda to deal with the challenges of today and tomorrow: Russia’s aggressive actions, the threat of terrorism, cyber-attacks, emerging and disruptive […] The post NATO summit to take place on June 14 in Brussels appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

