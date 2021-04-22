NATO summit to take place on June 14 in Brussels

Stiri Recomandate

Prefectul județului Satu Mare a convocat astăzi, 22 aprilie, o ședință de lucru cu primarii unităților administrativ-teritoriale din județ. Întâlnirea a avut loc în Sala Mică de ședințe a Palatului Administrativ, la care a participat subprefectul Lavinia Kiss și șefii compartimentelor din cadrul aparatului de lucru.… [citeste mai departe]

În județul Botoșani, la azilul de bătrâni din Trușești, trăiesc 25 de pensionari. Majoritatea nu mai au locuință și nici familii.… [citeste mai departe]

Preşedintele american Joe Biden a prezentat joi, în cadrul summitului internaţional privind clima organizat online de SUA, un obiectiv ambiţios al Washingtonului privind reducerea… [citeste mai departe]

Angajații pompelor funebre refuză să aplice protocolul schimbat de ministrul Sănătății, care prevede că aceștia sunt responsabili cu îmbrăcarea decedaților Covid. Aceștia au anunțat că vor opri activitatea în semn de protest și că nu vor să se supună unor riscuri de infectare atât de mari.… [citeste mai departe]

Președintele ucrainean, Volodimir Zelenski, și-a avertizat cetățenii că țara va „rezista până la ultimul om” în cazul unui război cu Rusia, în contextul în care tensiunile la frontiera dintre cele două state cresc… [citeste mai departe]

Echipa secundă a clubului Universitatea Craiova întâlneşte vineri, de la ora 17.00, pe stadionul „Extensiv“, pe Unirea Bascov. Partida contează pentru etapa a 17-a, penultima din campionatul regular, din Liga 3, seria 6. Disputa va fi arbitrată… [citeste mai departe]

Tânărul trimis în judecată pentru că a violat de mai multe ori o fetiță de numai 10 ani și-a aflat joi pedeapsa. Florin Costel Bătrîniuc a fost condamnat de magistrații de la Judecătoria Suceava la o pedeapsă de 6 ani de închisoare pentru comiterea… [citeste mai departe]

De ziua Pământului, președintele a făcut o vizită în delta aflată la doar câțiva kilometri de centrul Capitalei. Șeful statului a abordat o ținută… [citeste mai departe]

Romanian-German pair Horia Tecau/Kevin Krawietz on Thursday qualified for the semifinals of the doubles event of the tennis tournament in Barcelona (ATP), equipped with total prizes worth 1,565,480 euros, after defeating Australians… [citeste mai departe]

O imagine cu noile gropi a fost publicată joi în presa iraniană, dar primăria oraşului Teheran şi administraţia cimitirului nu au făcut comentarii despre această… [citeste mai departe]


NATO summit to take place on June 14 in Brussels

Publicat:
NATO summit to take place on June 14 in Brussels

NATO Secretary-General,  announced on Thursday that the next Summit of Allied leaders will take place June 14 at NATO’s headquarters in Brussels.  “We will take decisions on our substantive and forward-looking NATO 2030 agenda to deal with the challenges of today and tomorrow: Russia’s aggressive actions, the threat of terrorism, cyber-attacks, emerging and disruptive […] The post NATO summit to take place on June 14 in Brussels appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

