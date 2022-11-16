NATO states race to contain fallout after missile hits Poland

Stiri Recomandate

„Învățare cu Stare De Bine”, la Liceul Teoretic Teiuș

„Învățare cu Stare De Bine”, la Liceul Teoretic Teiuș

Proiectul „Învățare cu Stare De Bine” își propune generarea stării de bine în rândul cadrelor didactice și crearea unei atmosfere prietenoase și de învățare, în sala de clasa. 10 cadre didactice vor participa la un atelierul de lucru abordând tema „Beneficiile stării de bine în… [citeste mai departe]

Actele de violență din școli, în atenția decidenților din educație

Actele de violență din școli, în atenția decidenților din educație

Ministerul Educației a lansat campania „Nu sunteți singuri. Împreună oprim violența din școli", proiect care vizează prevenirea actelor de violență din mediul școlarși care a pornit în urma cazurilor repetate care au avut loc în ultima perioadă în școlile… [citeste mai departe]

Reduceri la vasele de gătit în oferta Aloshop de Black Friday, azi, 16 noiembrie

Reduceri la vasele de gătit în oferta Aloshop de Black Friday, azi, 16 noiembrie

AloShop este un brand 100% românesc și a fost lansat în luna septembrie 2014. Mereu inovator şi anticipând cerinţele pieţei, AloShop ţine cont de modificările apărute în rutina zilnică şi vine în întâmpinarea nevoilor consumatorilor cu… [citeste mai departe]

ANAF avertizează contribuabilii să nu deschidă mesajele sau documentele transmise în numele instituției

ANAF avertizează contribuabilii să nu deschidă mesajele sau documentele transmise în numele instituției

ANAF atenţionează asupra unei noi campanii de mesaje false, transmise în numele instituţiei, prin care contribuabilii sunt informaţi despre „discrepanţe în evidenţa fiscală” şi recomandă… [citeste mai departe]

FC Barcelona ar putea avea interdicţie la transferuri în mercato de iarnă

FC Barcelona ar putea avea interdicţie la transferuri în mercato de iarnă

Preşedintele clubului FC Barcelona, Joan Laporta, a anunţat marţi că gruparea catalană ar putea să nu poată transfera jucători în mercato de iarnă din cauza regulilor fair play-ului financiar al ligii spaniole de fotbal (La Liga), transmite Reuters,… [citeste mai departe]

Ministrul ungar de externe: Conducta de petrol Drujba ar putea fi repornită în scurt timp

Ministrul ungar de externe: Conducta de petrol Drujba ar putea fi repornită în scurt timp

Conducta de petrol Drujba probabil va putea fi repornită într-un timp scurt, având în vedere că oleoductul în sine nu a fost avariat, a spus, miercuri, într-o declarație video de pe Facebook ministrul de externe ungar… [citeste mai departe]

Care încălzire este cea mai ieftină?

Care încălzire este cea mai ieftină?

Pentru a simplifica lucrurile, ne interesează doar două lucruri atunci când evaluăm cel mai rentabil sistem de încălzire: cât costă încălzirea lunară și care este investiția inițială în sistemul de încălzire. O investiție mai mare merită doar dacă reușiți să economisiți energie pe termen lung. [citeste mai departe]

Spectacolul Anotimpuri, prezentat în premieră la Teatrul Gong

Spectacolul Anotimpuri, prezentat în premieră la Teatrul Gong

Spectacolul "Anotimpuri" va fi prezentat în premieră, în 26 noiembrie, la Teatrul "Gong" din municipiul Sibiu, fiind o producţie a BIS Teatru, cu protagonişti profesionişti şi amatori, cu vârste cuprinse între trei şi 88 de ani, fiind vorba despre copii şi vârstnici instituţionalizaţi,… [citeste mai departe]

China intervine ferm după incidentul din Polonia: somație pentru Occident, Rusia și Ucraina

China intervine ferm după incidentul din Polonia: somație pentru Occident, Rusia și Ucraina

China îndeamnă toţi actorii la ”calm”, în urma unor informaţiilor despre căderea în Polonia a unor rachete, moartea a doi polonezi şi plasarea în alertă a armatei poloneze, relatează AFP, potrivit News.ro. Fii la… [citeste mai departe]

Afacerea cu care o româncă a dat lovitura. Ia şi 500 de lei pentru un produs vândut, e ceva inedit

Afacerea cu care o româncă a dat lovitura. Ia şi 500 de lei pentru un produs vândut, e ceva inedit

O româncă a dat lovitura în afaceri după ce a avut ideea să intre în industria textilă. Soțul femeii a lucrat mai mulți ani pentru o fabrică din industrie, astfel că a știut cum să se orienteze pentru… [citeste mai departe]


NATO states race to contain fallout after missile hits Poland

NATO states race to contain fallout after missile hits Poland

US and key European leaders are urging caution after a missile struck a Polish village just over the border from Ukraine, as doubts grow over whether Russia was to blame and, if so, whether it had been an accident, according to Bloomberg. The attack, which killed two people at a village about […] The post NATO states race to contain fallout after missile hits Poland appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Poland starts building temporary barrier on border with Russia

11:55, 02.11.2022 - Poland started to build a temporary barrier on its 210 kilometer-long (130 miles) border with Russia’s exclave of Kaliningrad to strengthen its security, Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said, according to Bloomberg. The decision follows reports that the airport in Kaliningrad began accepting flights…

Poland signs deal with South Korea to build second nuclear plant

12:10, 31.10.2022 - Poland reached a deal with South Korea to develop the European nation’s second nuclear power plant, accelerating its efforts to become energy independent following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to Bloomberg. Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co., a state-run nuclear plant operator, signed a letter…

Romanian defense chief quits after controversial Ukraine remarks

14:10, 24.10.2022 - Romanian Defense Minister Vasile Dincu resigned after making public statements implying that Ukraine may have to cede territory to Russia as part of potential talks aimed at ending the war, according to Bloomberg. The comments drew a rebuke from Romania’s president, Klaus Iohannis, who said only the…

Ukraine leader to make case to G7 for more arms after deadly Russia strikes

11:20, 11.10.2022 - President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to ask the leaders of the G7 group of nations to urgently supply Ukraine with weapons to defend itself from Russian missiles, a day after Moscow launched retaliatory strikes that killed 19 people, according to Reuters.  U.S. President Joe Biden and other Group…

Poland is in talks with US about gaining nuclear weapons

16:11, 05.10.2022 - Poland has spoken to the US about sharing nuclear weapons to counter the growing threat from Russia, President Andrzej Duda said, after the Kremlin stepped up nuclear saber-rattling over Ukraine, according to Bloomberg. The biggest eastern European NATO member has been ramping up military spending following…

France wants to boost renewable energy, now lagging behind

13:45, 22.09.2022 - President Emmanuel Macron was set to unveil a plan on Thursday to boost renewable energy in France, including offshore wind farms and solar power, as the country is lagging behind most of its European neighbours, according to AP news.  The move comes amid a major energy crisis in Europe, aggravated…

Hungary vows to obey EU demands after threat to block funds

11:15, 20.09.2022 - Hungary said it was prepared to meet European Union demands that it take action to curb fraud and corruption after the bloc threatened to freeze 7.5 billion euros of funds that have been earmarked for the country, according to Bloomberg. Justice Minister Judit Varga said in a Facebook post late Monday…

Euro jumps to three-week high on Ukraine gains, rates outlook

11:06, 12.09.2022 - The euro rose to a three-week high versus the dollar as reports of Ukraine retaking territory from Russia boosted sentiment while a European Central Bank policy maker said further interest-rate hikes will be needed to curb inflation, according to Bloomberg.  The common currency jumped as much as 1.2%…


