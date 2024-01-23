NATO signs 1.1 bln euro contract for 155mm artillery ammunition

Stiri Recomandate

Balamucul de la Casa de Ajutor Reciproc Pensionari, departe de a fi soluționat

Balamucul de la Casa de Ajutor Reciproc Pensionari, departe de a fi soluționat

■ miza conducerii CARP este una uriașă ■ instituția are un capital subscris de 50.000.000 lei și 22.000 de membri ■ contabila șefă, Mariana Rusu, cere aprobarea instanței de fuziune prin absorbție cu un alt CAR, ceea ce ar rezolva, în opinia… [citeste mai departe]

Un temut interlop român a descoperit ce se întâmplă cu omenirea: S-a ajuns la decadență pentru că așa se dorește

Un temut interlop român a descoperit ce se întâmplă cu omenirea: S-a ajuns la decadență pentru că așa se dorește

Pricu a adunat trei condamnări, în total 17 ani de închisoare, din care a executat mai puțin de jumătate. Cunoscut în special pentru implicarea în dosarul Prostituate… [citeste mai departe]

(VIDEO) Djokovic, calificat în semifinale la Australian Open, dar ”modest”

(VIDEO) Djokovic, calificat în semifinale la Australian Open, dar ”modest”

Novak Djokovic, numărul unu mondial, s-a calificat în semifinalele turneului Australian Open, după ce l-a învins în patru seturi, 7-6 (7/3), 4-6, 6-2, 6-3, pe americanul Taylor Fritz (locul 12 ATP), la capătul unui meci care a durat trei ore… [citeste mai departe]

Numărul cazurilor de gripă, mai mare cu 67% în perioada 15-21 ianuarie, faţă de săptămâna anterioară

Numărul cazurilor de gripă, mai mare cu 67% în perioada 15-21 ianuarie, faţă de săptămâna anterioară

Numărul persoanelor diagnosticate cu gripă, în judeţul Alba, în a treia săptămână a anului a crescut cu peste 67% faţă de săptămâna anterioară. Şi numărul cazurilor de infecţii acute… [citeste mai departe]

Cetatea de Scaun a Sucevei se închide pentru vizitare, în perioada 5 februarie – 4 martie 2024, pentru lucrări de restaurare la podul de acces

Cetatea de Scaun a Sucevei se închide pentru vizitare, în perioada 5 februarie – 4 martie 2024, pentru lucrări de restaurare la podul de acces

Muzeul Național al Bucovinei a anunțat închiderea Cetății de Scaun a Sucevei pentru vizitare, în perioada… [citeste mai departe]

(video) „La p**** i-am văzut. Haidem, s-a terminat lucru la noi”: Șase polițiști, reținuți pentru corupere. Zeci de mii de euro, ridicați de CNA

(video) „La p**** i-am văzut. Haidem, s-a terminat lucru la noi”: Șase polițiști, reținuți pentru corupere. Zeci de mii de euro, ridicați de CNA

Șase polițiști din cadrul Direcției de Patrulare Nord a Inspectoratului Național de Securitate… [citeste mai departe]

Istoric: Tablouri din colecțiile familiei Năstase, printre falsurile expuse la Muzeul Național de Artă. „Să se facă urgent o contraexpertiză”

Istoric: Tablouri din colecțiile familiei Năstase, printre falsurile expuse la Muzeul Național de Artă. „Să se facă urgent o contraexpertiză”

Potrivit istoricului Adrian Buga, în cadrul expoziției „Victor Brauner. Între oniric şi ocult",… [citeste mai departe]

Medicii de la centrele de permanență din Sălaj amenință cu întreruperea activității

Medicii de la centrele de permanență din Sălaj amenință cu întreruperea activității

Mai mulți medici care profesează în centrele de permanență din Sălaj ne-au declarat astăzi că își vor întrerupe activitatea în cadrul unităților de permanență dacă nu își vor primi fondurile restante. Suspendarea ar urma… [citeste mai departe]

Proiect educațional de excepție în beneficiul copiilor din așezămintele sociale

Proiect educațional de excepție în beneficiul copiilor din așezămintele sociale

Asociația Filantropia Ortodoxa Alba Iulia, în parteneriat cu Consistoriul Superior al Bisericii Evanghelice CA Sibiu, a inițiat un proiect educațional de excepție în beneficiul copiilor vulnerabili din așezămintele sociale. În cadrul… [citeste mai departe]

Restricții pe Podul Prieteniei până în martie

Restricții pe Podul Prieteniei până în martie

Traficul pe Podul Prieteniei , care face legătura între Giurgiu şi Ruse, Bulgaria, se va desfăşura pe o singură bandă până la finalul lunii martie, ca urmare a lucrărilor de reparaţii pe care partea bulgară le execută la rosturile de dilatare ale podului. Anunțul a fost făcut marţi, de Inspectoratul Teritorial… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

NATO signs 1.1 bln euro contract for 155mm artillery ammunition

Publicat:
NATO signs 1.1 bln euro contract for 155mm artillery ammunition

NATO has signed a 1.1 billion euro contract for 155mm artillery ammunition, the alliance said on Tuesday, with part of the shells to be supplied to Ukraine after complaints a shortage of munitions was hampering its war efforts, according to Reuters.  “The war in Ukraine has become a battle of ammunition,” NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg […] The post NATO signs 1.1 bln euro contract for 155mm artillery ammunition appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Finland to sign defence pact with US

14:25, 14.12.2023 - Finland will sign a defence cooperation agreement with the United States on Monday that will bring US soldiers and military material to aid in the Nordic nation’s defence, the Finnish government said on Thursday, according to Reuters. Finland became the NATO military alliance’s newest member earlier…

EU transport commissioner says truck blockade at Polish-Ukrainian border ‘unacceptable’

17:45, 29.11.2023 - Ukraine and the European Union cannot be “taken hostage” by Polish truckers blockading the Polish-Ukrainian border in protest at competition from Ukrainian hauliers, the European Commissioner for Transport said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. The round-the-clock blockade in Medyka and three other…

Ukraine has received 300,000 of EU’s promised million shells says foreign minister

12:40, 29.11.2023 - The European Union has delivered about 300,000 of its promised million shells to Ukraine so far, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Wednesday while attending a NATO meeting in Brussels, according to Reuters. Speaking to reporters on the event’s sidelines, Kuleba called for greater alignment…

Stoltenberg urges NATO allies to ‘stay the course’ on Ukraine

15:45, 28.11.2023 - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg urged members of the alliance on Tuesday to “stay the course” in supporting Ukraine in its war against Russia‘s invasion as both the United States and European Union struggle to agree on further military aid, according to Reuters.  “It’s our obligation to ensure…

Zelenskyy sacks military medical chief, urges reform of system

11:35, 20.11.2023 - Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday, demanded rapid changes in the operations of Ukraine‘s military medical system as he announced the dismissal of the commander of the medical forces, according to Reuters.  Zelenskyy’s move was announced as he met Defence Minister Rustem Umerov, and coincided…

EU struggles to produce and send the ammunition it promised to Ukraine

14:55, 14.11.2023 - European Union nations acknowledged on Tuesday that they risk failing to provide Ukraine with the ammunition they pledged to help Kyiv stave off the Russian invasion and win back its territory, according to AP News. Early this year, EU leaders promised to provide 1 million rounds of ammunition to Ukraine’s…

Iceland shields geothermal plant from risk of volcanic eruption

14:45, 14.11.2023 - Icelandic authorities were on Tuesday preparing to build defence walls around a geothermal power plant in the southwestern part of the country that they hope will protect it from lava flows amid concerns of an imminent volcanic eruption, according to Reuters. Seismic activity and underground lava flows…

Montenegro votes in new government with Milojko Spajic prime minister

12:16, 31.10.2023 - After weeks of negotiations, Montenegro‘s parliament on Tuesday appointed a new government, a coalition of pro-European and pro-Serb parties expected to lead the small Balkan country in its bid to join the European Union, according to Reuters.  The new government, led by economist Milojko Spajic of…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 23 ianuarie 2024
USD 4.578
EUR 4.9767
CHF 5.2672
GBP 5.82
CAD 3.3964
XAU 298.02
JPY 3.0949
CNY 0.6384
AED 1.2464
AUD 3.0134
MDL 0.2573
BGN 2.5445

Urmareste stirile pe: