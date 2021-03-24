NATO Meeting in Brussels: Romania supports New Strategic Concept

Stiri Recomandate

Klaus Iohannis, după dezvăluirile ministrului Voiculescu: Nu a măsluit nimeni datele despre pandemie nici înainte, nici după alegeri

Klaus Iohannis, după dezvăluirile ministrului Voiculescu: Nu a măsluit nimeni datele despre pandemie nici înainte, nici după alegeri

Preşedintele Klaus Iohannis a comentat acuzaţiile ministrului Sănătăţii, Vlad Voiculescu, privind „felul «inovativ» în care a…

Jucătorii echipei naţionale, testaţi negativ înaintea meciului cu Macedonia de Nord

Jucătorii echipei naţionale, testaţi negativ înaintea meciului cu Macedonia de Nord

Jucătorii echipei naţionale au fost testaţi negativ pentru noul coronavirus înaintea meciului cu Macedonia de Nord, din preliminariile Cupei Mondiale din 2022, potrivit news.ro. Citește și: BREAKING! OMERTA polițiștilor acuzați…

Cum să transformi un hanorac într-o declarație de stil

Cum să transformi un hanorac într-o declarație de stil

Moda pentru bărbați este acum și mai relaxată, iar îmbrăcămintea de lux seamănă din ce în ce mai mult cu îmbrăcămintea sport care revine în tendințe. Iubitorii de confort din întreaga lume se bucură.

Reducerile momentului la eMag. Ce băuturi sunt la ofertă

Reducerile momentului la eMag. Ce băuturi sunt la ofertă

Dacă vrei să îți refaci stocul de băuturi din barul personal de acasă, vrei să faci un cadou unei persoane pasionate de băuturi fine, sau pur și simplu te pregătești de o petrecere, ți-am pregătit o selecție de băuturi, care mai de care mai diverse și pentru toate gusturile. În plus,…

ALERTĂ - Deputați PNL au fost sunați să meargă la DNA Brașov înainte de votul pentru desființarea SIIJ

ALERTĂ - Deputați PNL au fost sunați să meargă la DNA Brașov înainte de votul pentru desființarea SIIJ

Peste 10 deputați PNL au fost sunați, miercuri, înainte de votul final pe legea pentru desființarea SIIJ, de pe un număr necunoscut, pentru a fi chemați la DNA Brașov, a acuzat liderul…

Antibiotice Iași și-a dublat investițiile în an pandemic

Antibiotice Iași și-a dublat investițiile în an pandemic

1 of 3 În anul 2020, un an afectat de pandemia cu virusul SARS COV-2, compania Antibiotice și-a dublat investițiile în cercetare de produse noi, echipamente pentru asigurarea calității, modernizarea tehnologiilor de fabricaţie și digitalizarea activităților. Dacă în anul 2019, valoarea…

Persoana vaccinată cu numărul 1 milion, din România, a făcut doza de rapel. Cum se simte

Persoana vaccinată cu numărul 1 milion, din România, a făcut doza de rapel. Cum se simte

Comitetul Naţional de Coordonare a Activităţilor privind Vaccinarea împotriva COVID-19  a anunţat, miercuri, că persoana vaccinată cu numărul 1 milion, o femeie în vârstă de 86 de ani, a făcut doza de rapel

Județul Alba a depășit pragul de 50.000 de vaccinări anti-Covid-19: Ce seruri sunt utilizate la cele 11 centre din județ

Județul Alba a depășit pragul de 50.000 de vaccinări anti-Covid-19: Ce seruri sunt utilizate la cele 11 centre din județ

Județul Alba a depășit pragul de 50.000 de vaccinări anti-Covid-19: Ce seruri sunt utilizate la cele 11 centre din județ Județul Alba a depășit pragul…

FOTO – Percheziții! Au fost ridicate mai multe arme letale

FOTO – Percheziții! Au fost ridicate mai multe arme letale

Ieri, 23 martie, polițiștii au desfășurat o acțiune pentru prevenirea și combaterea infracțiunilor la regimul armelor și al delictelor. Totodată, acțiunile au avut drept scop documentarea activității infracționale în două cauze aflate în instrumentarea polițiștilor Biroului Arme,…

O femeie a povestit experiența traumatizantă din cabinetul unor falși dentiști: M-am dus pentru aparat dentar. Tremur când îmi amintesc

O femeie a povestit experiența traumatizantă din cabinetul unor falși dentiști: M-am dus pentru aparat dentar. Tremur când îmi amintesc

Un bărbat și o femeie din București, soț și soție, au fost reținuți pentru că au pretins că sunt stomatologi. Niciunul…


NATO Meeting in Brussels: Romania supports New Strategic Concept

Publicat:
NATO Meeting in Brussels: Romania supports New Strategic Concept

Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu said on Tuesday in Brussels at a meeting of heads of diplomacy from the Alliance's member states, that Romania supports the development of a new NATO Strategic Concept to better reflect current security realities, according to Agerpres.    The first meeting addressed the stability in the of the Euro-Atlantic

Meeting of Foreign Ministers of NATO countries / Aurescu: Romania supports drawing up new Strategic Concept

21:11, 23.03.2021 - Romania supports the development of a new NATO Strategic Concept to better reflect current security realities, Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu said on Tuesday at a meeting of heads of diplomacy from the Alliance's member states, which is taking place in Brussels. The agenda of the first day of the…

PM Citu: EU Commission supports lifting of the CVM at the end of 2021

15:05, 19.03.2021 - Prime Minister Florin Cițu on Thursday discussed in detail with the Vice President of the European Commission, Vera Jourova, about the Mechanism regarding the rule of law and the Report on Romania, stating that the EU Commission supports the lifting of the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (CVM)…

Romania’s central bank raises 2021 inflation forecast to 3.4%

18:41, 16.03.2021 - Romania’s central bank (BNR) decided on Tuesday to raise its 2021 inflation forecast to 3.4% from 2.5% predicted in November, close to the upper end of its target band of 1.5-3.5%, according to seenews.com. “Since the release of the November 2020 Inflation Report, some significant inflationary pressures…

Energy Minister to discuss the restructuring plan for CE Oltenia in Brussels

18:45, 15.03.2021 - The Minister of Energy Virgil Popescu has announced that he would be in Brussels on Monday and Tuesday to discuss with the European officials the restructuring plan of the Energy Complex Oltenia which is a network of coal mines and power plants, according to actmedia.eu.  “We have assumed the support…

Romania’s Central Bank bond buying paves way for more debt supply

18:50, 11.03.2021 - Romania’s central bank bought bonds on the secondary market from commercial lenders on Monday and Tuesday, triggering a rally in the country’s government debt and prompting the cabinet to sell more debt than planned at domestic auctions, according to Bloomberg. The bank purchased about 150m lei ($36…

New Amazon investment further boost for Romania’s IT sector, creating more that 500 jobs

18:06, 09.03.2021 - Online retailer Amazon announced on Tuesday a major expansion of its operations as it plans to open three new offices in Romania over the next three years and aims to create more than 500 jobs bringing the number of staff employed in the country to over 3,000, according to seenews.com. The first office…

MFA: Romania supports Serbia’s European path

18:21, 03.03.2021 - The Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogan Aurescu hosted Stefan Tomasevic, the ambassador of the Republic of Serbia to Romania, on Wednesday. The two dignitaries addressed Belgrade’s European path as well as the cooperation in multilateral formats, informed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), according…

University of Bucharest expelled 45 law students for cheating

17:55, 03.03.2021 - Marian Preda, the Rector of the University of Bucharest, announced on Tuesday that 45 first-year law students who cheated in the winter exams have been expelled from the Faculty of Law. “The Council of the Faculty of Law, comprised of the best-reputed law experts nationally, voted by a large majority,…


