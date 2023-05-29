NATO head urges Kosovo to ease tensions with SerbiaPublicat:
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg called on Kosovo to tone down tensions with Serbia on Sunday, two days after clashes between Kosovan police and protesters who are opposed to Albanian mayors taking office in ethnic Serbian areas, according to Reuters. Stoltenberg said he had spoken to European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell about Kosovo and […] The post NATO head urges Kosovo to ease tensions with Serbia appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro
