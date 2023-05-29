NATO head urges Kosovo to ease tensions with Serbia

Stiri Recomandate

Elevii cer o procedură de urgenţă pentru înscrierea la Bacalaureat: Incertitudinea creşte în fiecare zi

Elevii cer o procedură de urgenţă pentru înscrierea la Bacalaureat: Incertitudinea creşte în fiecare zi

Consiliul Naţional al Elevilor solicită stabilirea unei proceduri de urgenţă pentru înscrierea elevilor la examenul de Bacalaureat, în contextul în care aceste înscrieri ar fi trebuit… [citeste mai departe]

Iohannis congratulates Turkeys Erdogan: Looking forward to continuing our close cooperation

Iohannis congratulates Turkeys Erdogan: Looking forward to continuing our close cooperation

President Klaus Iohannis congratulated his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his re-election for another five years as Turkey's president."I am looking forward to continuing our close cooperation, based on the… [citeste mai departe]

Știrea Cititorului: Au inundat locul de joacă pentru copii cu stropitoarele

Știrea Cititorului: Au inundat locul de joacă pentru copii cu stropitoarele

Ce nu reușește să facă natura, face omul cu mâna lui până la urmă. Este cazul și în părculețul de la FunShop Park Turda care este inundat în prezent, probabil din cauza stropitoarelor care merg și la ora actuală. Un cititor TurdaNews ne-a trimis… [citeste mai departe]

Patru oameni au murit azi noapte și alți 19 s-au salvat după ce o barcă s-a scufundat în urma unei vijelii în apropiere de Milano

Patru oameni au murit azi noapte și alți 19 s-au salvat după ce o barcă s-a scufundat în urma unei vijelii în apropiere de Milano

Patru persoane au murit duminică noapte după ce o ambarcațiune turistică s-a răsturnat pe Lacul Maggiore, în nordul Italiei, din cauza… [citeste mai departe]

Vasile Dîncu, despre scenariul ca PNL să rămână cu premier până la toamnă: Vrabia mălai visează, dar nu cred că se poate întâmpla

Vasile Dîncu, despre scenariul ca PNL să rămână cu premier până la toamnă: Vrabia mălai visează, dar nu cred că se poate întâmpla

Preşedintele Consiliului Naţional al PSD, Vasile Dîncu, a afirmat că rotativa guvernamentală va avea loc în proporţie… [citeste mai departe]

Max Verstappen l-a depăşit pe Vettel la numărul de victorii pentru Red Bull

Max Verstappen l-a depăşit pe Vettel la numărul de victorii pentru Red Bull

Pilotul olandez Max Verstappen a scris o nouă pagină de istorie a echipei Red Bull, după ce a obţinut duminică a 39-a sa victorie din Formula 1, la Marele Premiu al Monaco, depăşind recordul germanului Sebastian Vettel, de patru ori campion mondial… [citeste mai departe]

Cătălin Scărlătescu a răbufnit la „Chefi la cuțite”: „Sunt plin de nervi. E cutremur în echipă”. Ce a pățit bucătarul

Cătălin Scărlătescu a răbufnit la „Chefi la cuțite”: „Sunt plin de nervi. E cutremur în echipă”. Ce a pățit bucătarul

În seara aceasta, la „Chefi la cuțite”, competiția continuă cu o nouă luptă, în care fiecare echipă intră cu un scop bine definit.… [citeste mai departe]

Alice în Țara Minunilor, un spectacol de excepție al Atelierului Actorului din Câmpina, în fața unei săli pline până la refuz

Alice în Țara Minunilor, un spectacol de excepție al Atelierului Actorului din Câmpina, în fața unei săli pline până la refuz

În sala mare a Casei Tineretului din Câmpina, în fața unui public numeros, copiii și tinerii de la "Atelierul Actorului" au prezentat… [citeste mai departe]

Ziua Copiilor va fi sărbătorită la Chișinău pe 2 iunie

Ziua Copiilor va fi sărbătorită la Chișinău pe 2 iunie

În acest an Ziua Copiilor, sărbătorită  anual la data de 1 iunie va fi organizată pe data de 2 iunie, din cauza Summitului EPC 2023. Declarațiile au fost făcute de Primarul Capitalei, Ion Ceban, în cadrul ședinței operative a serviciilor municipale de astăzi. [citeste mai departe]

Cât cer liderii sindicatelor din educație să fie salariul unui profesor debutant?

Cât cer liderii sindicatelor din educație să fie salariul unui profesor debutant?

Președintele Federaţiei Sindicatelor din Educaţie „Spiru Haret”, Marius Nistor, a anunțat, luni, că sindicaliștii cer ca în viitoare lege a salarizării bugetarilor să fie stipulat clar că salariul brut al unui cadru didactic cu studii… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

NATO head urges Kosovo to ease tensions with Serbia

Publicat:
NATO head urges Kosovo to ease tensions with Serbia

NATO chief called on Kosovo to tone down tensions with Serbia on Sunday, two days after clashes between Kosovan police and protesters who are opposed to Albanian mayors taking office in ethnic Serbian areas, according to Reuters. Stoltenberg said he had spoken to foreign policy chief about Kosovo and […] The post NATO head urges Kosovo to ease tensions with Serbia appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Tens of thousands join pro-EU rally in Republic of Moldova

09:25, 22.05.2023 - Tens of thousands of Moldovans rallied in the capital Chisinau on Sunday to support their pro-Western government’s drive towards Europe and demand European Union membership amid what officials have said are Russian efforts to destabilize their country, according to Reuters. Republic of Moldova has been…

More than 1,600 evacuated from Zaporizhzhia nuclear-plant areas

10:10, 08.05.2023 - A Moscow-installed official in the Russia-controlled parts of the Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine said late on Sunday that some 1,679 people, including 660 children, have been evacuated from areas near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, according to Reuters. The head of the U.N.’s nuclear power watchdog…

EU lawmakers back human rights, environmental checks for big companies

15:15, 25.04.2023 - European Union lawmakers on Tuesday backed rules requiring thousands of large companies to identify and mitigate human rights abuses like child labour or slavery, and environmental damage by suppliers, according to Reuters.  The European Parliament’s legal affairs committee voted to approve the draft…

Romania to monitor Ukraine grain in transit, seeks to limit imports

10:35, 20.04.2023 - Romania will seal and monitor Ukrainian grain cargoes transiting the country and conduct quality checks on food products at border checkpoints, the agriculture ministry said on Wednesday, stopping short of a ban on imports, according to Reuters.  European Union member states Poland, Hungary and Slovakia…

EU urges firm results, green alliance from US trade talks

06:15, 13.04.2023 - The United States and the European Union need to produce clear results next month from their forum on trade and technology and forge closer ties on green products and technology, European Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. Sweden will host a fourth ministerial-level…

Georgian ruling party withdraws ‘foreign agents’ bill after two nights of protest

10:51, 09.03.2023 - Georgia‘s ruling party said on Thursday it was dropping a bill on “foreign agents” after two nights of violent protests against what opponents said was a Russian-inspired authoritarian shift that imperilled hopes of the country joining the European Union, according to Reuters. The Georgian Dream ruling…

Twitter’s lead EU regulator concerned over blue tick roll-out

11:05, 07.03.2023 - Twitter‘s lead European Union privacy regulator said on Tuesday she was concerned that the Elon Musk-owned U.S. firm had launched its Twitter Blue subscription service in the region without consulting her office, despite a pledge to do so, according to Reuters. Twitter, which did not immediately respond…

Serbia, Kosovo agree no more talks needed on EU plan to normalize relations

11:11, 28.02.2023 - The leaders of Serbia and Kosovo have agreed that no further talks are needed on an agreement to normalize relations between the two Balkan countries and expressed their readiness to continue with its implementation, European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said, according to RFE/RL Speaking…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 26 mai 2023
USD 4.6194
EUR 4.9575
CHF 5.1137
GBP 5.7071
CAD 3.3885
XAU 290.089
JPY 3.3068
CNY 0.6542
AED 1.258
AUD 3.0134
MDL 0.2601
BGN 2.5348

Urmareste stirile pe: