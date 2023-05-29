NATO head urges Kosovo to ease tensions with Serbia

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Tens of thousands of Moldovans rallied in the capital Chisinau on Sunday to support their pro-Western government’s drive towards Europe and demand European Union membership amid what officials have said are Russian efforts to destabilize their country, according to Reuters. Republic of Moldova has been…

- A Moscow-installed official in the Russia-controlled parts of the Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine said late on Sunday that some 1,679 people, including 660 children, have been evacuated from areas near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, according to Reuters. The head of the U.N.’s nuclear power watchdog…

- European Union lawmakers on Tuesday backed rules requiring thousands of large companies to identify and mitigate human rights abuses like child labour or slavery, and environmental damage by suppliers, according to Reuters. The European Parliament’s legal affairs committee voted to approve the draft…

- Romania will seal and monitor Ukrainian grain cargoes transiting the country and conduct quality checks on food products at border checkpoints, the agriculture ministry said on Wednesday, stopping short of a ban on imports, according to Reuters. European Union member states Poland, Hungary and Slovakia…

- The United States and the European Union need to produce clear results next month from their forum on trade and technology and forge closer ties on green products and technology, European Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. Sweden will host a fourth ministerial-level…

- Georgia‘s ruling party said on Thursday it was dropping a bill on “foreign agents” after two nights of violent protests against what opponents said was a Russian-inspired authoritarian shift that imperilled hopes of the country joining the European Union, according to Reuters. The Georgian Dream ruling…

- Twitter‘s lead European Union privacy regulator said on Tuesday she was concerned that the Elon Musk-owned U.S. firm had launched its Twitter Blue subscription service in the region without consulting her office, despite a pledge to do so, according to Reuters. Twitter, which did not immediately respond…

- The leaders of Serbia and Kosovo have agreed that no further talks are needed on an agreement to normalize relations between the two Balkan countries and expressed their readiness to continue with its implementation, European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said, according to RFE/RL Speaking…