NATO, EU to boost protection for pipelines, key infrastructure

Locuri de muncă 11.01.2023

*** FUNDAŢIA „ACASĂ” ZALĂU angajează: INFIRMIERE / MUNCITOR NECALIFICAT în domeniul îngrijire pacienți și curățenie;  PERSONAL PENTRU BUCĂTĂRIE. Dosarul de înscriere (cerere, CV, acte de studii) se trimite prin email la adresa [email protected] sau la sediul nostru din Zalău, str. Gheorghe Doja, nr. 161. Relaţii suplimentare la telefon: 0360730750,… [citeste mai departe]

CSM Târgoviște, un nou duel de „foc” în Liga Campionilor! Giovanni Caprara: „Acum este timpul nu numai să jucăm bine, ci să câștigăm”

Vicecampioana României la volei feminin susține astăzi un nou meci în Liga Campionilor. De la ora 18.00,… [citeste mai departe]

50 Cent spune că Eminem a refuzat o colaborare de 9 milioane de dolari pentru a cânta la Cupa Mondială din Qatar

50 Cent spune că Eminem a refuzat o ofertă de a cânta cu el la Cupa Mondială din 2022 din Qatar, într-o colaborare pentru care organizatorii erau dispuși să plătească 9 milioane… [citeste mai departe]

Capturarea Soledarului devine o miză strategică esențială pentru forțele armate rusești: punct de cotitură pentru eliberarea Donețkului

Capturarea Soledarului deschide calea spre Slaviansk și Kramatorsk, pregătirile sunt în curs de desfășurare pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Primul pacient din România cu triplă infecție: gripă, covid și virus sincițial respirator - Ce simptome are

La Spitalul de Boli Infecțioase din Iași a fost raportat PRIMUL caz de pacient cu triplă infecție virală, gripă, covid și virus sincițial respirator. Este vorba despre un bolnav… [citeste mai departe]

Lugojean saltat de politisti de la scara avionului. In urma cu cativa ani, s-a filmat conducand fara permis pe strazile din Lugoj

Un lugojean de 30 de ani, a fost retinut cand se dadea jos din avionul care l-a adus in Romania. Barbatul, Caldaras Ion, zis David Turcu, membru… [citeste mai departe]

Situație incredibilă în SUA. Toate zborurile interne au fost anulate / Alertă la Casa Albă

Autoritatea americană de reglementare a aviației civile (FAA) a anunțat miercuri că toate zborurile interne din Statele Unite au fost suspendate până la ora 14 GMT în condițiile în care o defecțiune generalizată… [citeste mai departe]

Ziua Culturii Naționale la Muzeul Județean de Artă «Centrul Artistic Baia Mare»

Duminică, 15 ianuarie 2023, cu ocazia Zilei Culturii Naționale, Muzeul Județean de Artă «Centrul Artistic Baia Mare» invită toate persoanele interesate de arta băimăreană să ia parte la activitățile desfășurate la sediul său din str.… [citeste mai departe]

De ce este bună conopida când vrei să slăbești? 4 idei de rețete care nu îngrașă

Poate nu este cea mai bună prietenă a ta când vine vorba despre legume, dar conopida poate să fie gătită în foarte multe feluri, astfel încât să nu i se simtă foarte puternic aroma. Dacă o fierbi prea mult, conopida devine… [citeste mai departe]


NATO, EU to boost protection for pipelines, key infrastructure

Publicat:
NATO, EU to boost protection for pipelines, key infrastructure

NATO and the EU are launching a task force to boost the protection of critical infrastructure in response to last year’s attack on the gas pipelines and Russia‘s “weaponizing of energy,” the organization’s leaders said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the sabotage of the Russia-to-Germany […] The post NATO, EU to boost protection for pipelines, key infrastructure appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Sweden makes regulatory push to allow new nuclear reactors

10:40, 11.01.2023 - Sweden is preparing legislation to allow the construction of more nuclear power stations to boost electricity production in the Nordic country and bolster energy security, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. Kristersson has made expanding nuclear power generation…

Ukraine sees speeding up inspections as key to Black Sea grain deal

16:36, 04.01.2023 - Ukraine’s efforts to increase exports under the Black Sea grain deal with Russia are currently focused on securing faster inspections of ships rather than including more ports in the initiative, a senior Ukrainian official said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. Ukraine is a major global grain producer…

France’s defense minister goes to Ukraine to boost support

14:16, 28.12.2022 - France’s defense minister arrived in Kyiv on Wednesday to discuss further military support for Ukraine, insisting the French government’s backing is unflagging while efforts are made to reach an eventual negotiated end to Russia’s invasion, according to AP News. French Minister for the Armed Forces…

Germany nationalizes gas supplier Uniper after EU approval

11:16, 22.12.2022 - The German government stated on Thursday that it has nationalized energy company Uniper after the European Union gave its blessing for it to rescue the gas supplier, according to AP News. The government announced its plan to nationalize Uniper in September, expanding state intervention in the energy…

EU clears Germany’s planned takeover of gas giant Uniper

14:45, 16.12.2022 - The European Commission approved the acquisition of struggling gas trader Uniper SE by the German government, it said on Friday, paving the way for the nationalisation of the firm which nearly collapsed after Russia stopped supplying gas, according to Reuters. The acquisition was approved under the…

European Parliament declares Russia a state sponsor of terrorism

14:10, 23.11.2022 - The European Parliament on Wednesday designated Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism, arguing Moscow’s military strikes on civilian targets such as energy infrastructure, hospitals, schools and shelters violated international law, according to Reuters. European lawmakers voted in favour of a resolution…

Traces of explosives found at Nord Stream pipelines, Sweden says

11:46, 18.11.2022 - Investigators have found traces of explosives at the site of the damaged Nord Stream pipelines, confirming that sabotage had taken place, a Swedish prosecutor said on Friday, according to Reuters. Swedish and Danish authorities are investigating four holes in the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines which…

Romania plans to boost Black Sea talks, military procurement

10:35, 26.10.2022 - Romania will speed up defence procurement and intensify talks with Turkey, Bulgaria and Georgia to counter potential spillovers from Russia‘s war in Ukraine towards the Black Sea, the country’s supreme defence council said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. The Black Sea is crucial for the shipment of…


