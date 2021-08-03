NATO, EU join criticism of Iran after deadly tanker attackPublicat:
NATO and the European Union have added to Western criticism of Iran over a purported drone attack on a merchant ship in the Arabian Sea that killed two crewmen last week, urging Tehran to respect its international obligations, according to rferl.org. The July 29 strike on the Mercer Street tanker killed two crewmembers, one Briton […] The post NATO, EU join criticism of Iran after deadly tanker attack appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
