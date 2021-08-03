NATO, EU join criticism of Iran after deadly tanker attack

Stiri Recomandate

Talibanii afgani, la un pas să captureze prima capitală de provincie. Mesajul armatei către rezidenți:Fugiți din oraș!

Armata guvernamentală le-a cerut rezidenților din Lashkar Gah să părăsească orașul "cât mai repede", în timp ce presa internațională relatează că insurgenții… [citeste mai departe]

Noi detalii despre divorțul Ronei Hartner de Herve Camilleri. Ce trebuie să facă bărbatul timp de un an. „A greșit foarte mult”

Rona Hartner și Herve Camilleri s-au despărțit după un an șijumătate de la nuntă. Dacă la început artista nu a vrut să dea detalii… [citeste mai departe]

Ministrul Educației CERE universităţilor care au eliberat titluri de doctor să verifice toate tezele

Ministrul Educaţiei, Sorin Cîmpeanu, solicită universităţilor care, din 1990 şi până în prezent, au eliberat titluri de doctor să verifice tezele care au stat la baza acordării acestora, el anunţând… [citeste mai departe]

Cristina Cioran trece prin clipe grele. Actrița a recunoscut ce o neliniștește

 Cristina Cioran este mai transparentă decât a fost vreodată. Vedeta le-a mărturisit fanilor cum se simte și a recunoscut ce neliniște imensă are în această perioadă. Mamele care au trecut prin clipe asemănătoare îi înțeleg durerea. Ce o… [citeste mai departe]

UE şi NATO condamnă atacul din Marea Arabiei soldat cu moartea unui marinar român: O „acţiune inacceptabilă”

Uniunea Europeană (UE) şi NATO au condamnat marţi atacul sângeros vizând petrolierul MT Mercer Street, la Marea Oman, soldat cu moartea unui român şi a unui britanic,… [citeste mai departe]

Noi surprize aduse de organizatorii UNTOLD! Fanii, surprinși cu o emisiune TV

Începând cu 8 august, la Pro TV va fi difuzată o nouă emisiune, aceasta fiind un format realizat pe plaja Neversea, de către creatorii Untold și Neversea. &"Provocare pe care&" se anunță a fi un format de vară, pentru toate vârstele,… [citeste mai departe]

RO Vaccinare: Vaccinarea este sigura si eficienta!

CNCAV reaminteste ca vaccinarea ramane cea mai la indemana solutie de protectie impotriva COVID 19. RO Vaccinare informeaza ca, in perioada 27 decembrie 2020 ndash; 31 iulie 2021: 23.784 persoane 0.47 din totalul persoanelor vaccinate cu prima doza au avut un test pozitiv de infectie cu virusul SARS… [citeste mai departe]

Gestul unui polițist în rezervă pentru copiii polițiștilor decedați de Covid 19

În cursul zilei de miercuri, maratonistul Dănuț Cernat, polițist în rezervă, va alerga pentru copiii polițiștilor decedați de Covid 19 în cadrul campaniei „Turul României în pași de alergare” inițiată de Corpul Național al Polițiștilor.… [citeste mai departe]

Cădere semnificativă a pieței imobiliare din România: investițiile au scăzut cu 20% față de 2020

Volumul total al investiţiilor imobiliare în România a atins 303,6 milioane de euro în prima jumătate a anului, cu 21% sub nivelul înregistrat în aceeaşi perioadă a anului trecut, potrivit celor… [citeste mai departe]

Fost gardian al unui lagăr nazist, trimis în judecată la vârsta de 100 de ani. El este acuzat de complicitate la peste 3.500 de crime

Un fost gardian al unui lagăr de concentrare nazist, în vârstă de 100 de ani, va fi judecat de un tribunal din Germania pentur… [citeste mai departe]


NATO, EU join criticism of Iran after deadly tanker attack

Publicat:
NATO and the have added to Western criticism of Iran over a purported drone attack on a merchant ship in the that killed two crewmen last week, urging Tehran to respect its international obligations, according to rferl.org.  29 strike on the tanker killed two crewmembers, one Briton […] The post NATO, EU join criticism of Iran after deadly tanker attack appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


