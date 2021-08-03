NATO, EU join criticism of Iran after deadly tanker attack

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Romania announced on Monday that it reserves the right to deliver an ”appropriate respons” against Iran, together with its allies, after the drone attack committed last week on the ship “Mercer Street”, in which the ship’s captain, a Romanian citizen, died. Foreign minister Bogdan Aurescu said on Twitter…

- Ambasadorul Republicii Islamice Iran la București a fost convocat de urgența la MAE roman. Potrivit MAE, autoritațile iraniene vor trebui sa ofere explicații in cazul marinarului ucis. Romania condamna cu fermitate atacul cu drona comis asupra vasului “Mercer Street”, care s-a soldat cu pierderea vieții…

- European Union (EU) countries on Monday gave the final seal of approval to a law to make the bloc’s greenhouse gas emissions targets legally binding, as EU policymakers prepare a huge new package of policies to fight climate change, according to Reuters. Ministers from the 27 EU countries formally approved…

- The European Court of Justice said Google’s YouTube can’t automatically be held liable for illegal uploads of copyright-protected music or videos under the European Union’s old rules, according to Bloomberg. “Operators of online platforms in such cases aren’t the ones that communicate illegal content…

- U.S. President Joe Biden will intensify his push to renew relations with Europe on Tuesday after a summit at NATO, meeting with European Union leaders to seek a truce in trade wars and a 17-year-long aircraft subsidy dispute, according to Reuters. Seen as another opportunity to re-set ties after four…

- Germany‘s Foreign Minister said on Monday that the European Union should abolish the right of individual member states to veto foreign policy measures as the 27-nation bloc could not allow itself to be “held hostage,” according to Reuters. His comments, which came days after a more junior official…

- European Union ambassadors on Friday adopted a plan to ban Belarus airlines from flying over EU territory or landing in EU airports and prohibiting EU airlines from flying over Belarus, three diplomats said, according to Reuters. The decision is part of broader economic sanctions against Belarus in…

- Bulgaria a member country of the European Union has vaccinated the smallest share of its population and plans to provide as many as 150,000 doses to its Balkan neighbours amid a lack of demand at home, according to Bloomberg. Scepticism toward the vaccines, poor organization and lack of trust in the…