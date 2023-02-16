NATO chief urges Turkey to let Nordic pair join quickly

Stiri Recomandate

Elon Musk a finanțat ChatGPT, dar trage semnalul de alarmă: Este un mare risc pentru viitorul civilizației! Un mare pericol!

ChatGPT arată că inteligenţa artificială a devenit incredibil de avansată şi că este ceva pentru care ar trebui să ne îngrijorăm cu toţii, potrivit… [citeste mai departe]

Marius Budăi, ministrul “macho man”. Incidente de alcool şi alcov cu ministrul Muncii

Potrivit une anchete a ziarului Libertatea, ministrul PSD al Muncii, Marius Budăi, a provocat două evenimente cu iz de alcool şi… alcov. Primul, în august 2022, la un hotel din Olimp, el a sunat o deputată noaptea. Apoi,… [citeste mai departe]

Atenţionare de călătorie MAE. Circulaţia este perturbată de greva generală din Franța

Ministerul Afacerilor Externe îi informează pe românii care tranzitează sau intenționează să călătorească Franța că joi, 16 februarie 2023, este prevăzută o grevă generală Așadar, în acest context sunt aşteptate perturbări… [citeste mai departe]

Campanie de donare de sânge la Mioveni. Primarul Ion Georgescu: „Cetățenii orașului au fost și vor fi solidari cauzelor umanitare”

Pentru a marca într-un mod activ și eficient „Ziua Internaţională a Copilului Bolnav de Cancer”, primăria orașului Mioveni… [citeste mai departe]

Șapte persoane înșelate de un bărbat din Alba Iulia: Le-a luat banii pentru o excursie la Vatican care nu a mai avut loc

Șapte persoane înșelate de un bărbat din Alba Iulia: Le-a luat banii pentru o excursie la Vatican care nu a mai avut loc Șapte persoane au fost înșelate… [citeste mai departe]

Geoana: We are aware that the coming times will be very intense in Ukraine

"We are all aware of the fact that the coming times will be very intense (...) and I think that at the same time with the need to mobilise the equipment as quickly as possible, including heavier ones of the type of heavy tanks that Ukraine needs, we need… [citeste mai departe]

Elena Udrea, interviu în închisoare

Elena Udrea nu tace chiar dacă este în spatele gratiilor. Și dacă de obicei își spune păsurile prin intermediul rețelelor de socializare, de această dată a decis să acorde interviu. Ziarista aleasă în acest scop a fost Anca Alexandrescu, de la Realitatea Tv. „Am acordat astazi un interviu Ancai Alexandrescu, pentru emisiunea… [citeste mai departe]

Giulia ne-a adus „Fumez amintiri” și „Vorbește lumea” în variantă acustică la Breakfast

Ingredientele unei dimineți perfecte? Pentru unii energie debordantă, un mic dejun copios, bună dispoziție, un duș răcoros și un zâmbet pe buze. Pentru alții câteva ore de somn în plus. Virgin Radio Romania… [citeste mai departe]

Un șofer a ajuns după gratii pentru că a dat 2.800 de lei mită unui polițist. Ce pretindea în schimbul banilor

Un bărbat din Iași a ajuns după gratii pentru că a încercat să îl mituiască pe polițistul de la circulație care îl oprise în trafic. Individul fusese tras pe dreapta marți,… [citeste mai departe]

Începe verificarea clădirilor cu risc seismic ridicat. Cum beneficiază românii de reconsolidare gratuită

Începe verificarea clădirilor cu risc seismic ridicat, iar românii pot beneficia de reconsolidare gratuită din partea statului. De asemenea, premierul Nicolae Ciucă a cerut şi identificarea… [citeste mai departe]


NATO chief urges Turkey to let Nordic pair join quickly

Publicat:
NATO chief urges Turkey to let Nordic pair join quickly

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday urged Turkey to ratify the applications of Finland and Sweden to join the military organization, repeating his claim that the Nordic neighbours have done enough to satisfy Ankara’s demands that they crack down on extremism, according to AP News. At a news conference in Ankara standing alongside […] The post NATO chief urges Turkey to let Nordic pair join quickly appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Finland to discuss NATO ratification that may leave Sweden behind

10:00, 10.02.2023 - Finnish parliamentary groups are expected to discuss on Friday when to ratify NATO’s founding treaties, in a move that could lead the country to proceed with membership ahead of neighbouring Sweden, amid growing support among the Finnish public to go it alone, according to Reuters. The two Nordic countries…

U.S. Congress says F-16 sale to Turkey depends on NATO approval

10:05, 03.02.2023 - The U.S. Congress cannot support the $20 billion sale of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey until Ankara ratifies the NATO memberships of Sweden and Finland, a bipartisan group of senators said on Thursday, according to Reuters. Sweden and Finland applied last year to join the trans-Atlantic defense pact after…

NATO’s chief urges South Korea to step up military support for Ukraine

09:45, 30.01.2023 - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg urged South Korea on Monday to increase military support to Ukraine, citing other countries that have changed their policy of not providing weapons to countries in conflict after Russia‘s invasion, according to Reuters.  Stoltenberg is in Seoul, the first stop…

Turkey says NATO’s nordic expansion depends on meeting pledges

11:30, 26.01.2023 - Turkey is keeping up the pressure on Sweden and Finland, again telling the Nordic countries to do more to fight terrorist groups in exchange for allowing them to join NATO, according to Bloomberg. “It is mandatory for countries which want to join the alliance to take solid steps to meet their responsibilities…

Finland signals it may consider NATO entry without Sweden

10:31, 24.01.2023 - Finland may need to reconsider whether to move jointly with Sweden toward membership in NATO after fresh objections to Sweden from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, according to Finland’s Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto, Bloomberg reports. The “primary option” is still for the two countries to…

Former NATO boss urges countries to show China consequences if it attacks Taiwan

11:11, 05.01.2023 - Democratic countries should make it clear the “severe economic consequences” China would face should it move against self-governed Taiwan, the former NATO secretary-general said during a visit to the island on Thursday, according to Reuters. China, which claims Taiwan as its own despite strong objections…

Turkey plans talks with Russia to seek discount on gas imports

10:40, 08.12.2022 - Turkey will host talks with a Russian delegation in Ankara on Friday to seek a discount of more than 25% for the price of its gas imports from Russia, senior Turkish officials said, according to Bloomberg. A deal with Russia could ease the pressure on the lira, one of the world’s worst-performing currencies…

Poland vows to press Orban to back Finnish and Swedish NATO bids

12:20, 24.11.2022 - Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said he will seek to win a pledge from his Hungarian counterpart Viktor Orban to back the NATO bids of Finland and Sweden as quickly as possible, according to Bloomberg. Hungary has been dragging its feet over the vote in parliament that would ratify Finland’s…


