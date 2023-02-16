NATO chief urges Turkey to let Nordic pair join quickly NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday urged Turkey to ratify the applications of Finland and Sweden to join the military organization, repeating his claim that the Nordic neighbours have done enough to satisfy Ankara’s demands that they crack down on extremism, according to AP News. At a news conference in Ankara standing alongside Turkish Foreign […] The post NATO chief urges Turkey to let Nordic pair join quickly appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

