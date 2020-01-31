National Force Party proposes all citizens to vote for three days in parliamentary, local elections

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The National Liberal Party (ruling PNL, ed. n.) will nominate Alina Gorghiu for the leadership of the Senate, after the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR, ed. n.) ruled the election of current head Teodor Melescanu was unconstitutional, said on Wednesday Prime Minister Ludovic Orban. The premier…

- President Klaus Iohannis voiced hope on Wednesday that the Section for investigating crimes in Justice will be dismantled, while mentioning that this must be done through parliamentary procedure. "The Special Section, if this decision remains, to dismantle it - and I hope that it does - we must do…

- The National Liberal Party (PNL) is in favor of calling early elections, a context in which a commission made up of party leaders will investigate the real possibilities to carry them out and will hold exploratory discussions with all political partners to find out their stance on the matter, Prime…

- The People's Movement Party (PMP) supports early elections, but with a number of conditions, stipulated as a matter of fact in the Protocol signed with the National Liberal Party (PNL) before the Orban Government's investiture, Eugen Tomac, the leader of the party, announced in central Sinaia on…

- Chairman of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) Calin Popescu-Tariceanu announced that he would initiate a legislative proposal giving Romanians in the country the possibility to vote just like the ones abroad, during three days. "I waited for the final results of the first round of elections…

- The National Liberal Party (PNL) candidate for the presidential elections, Klaus Iohannis, the current head of state, declared that the war with the Social Democratic Party (PSD) has not ended, calling on the Romanians to also come to vote in the runoff of the presidential elections.He pointed…

- Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, at the Interior Ministry (MAI) headquarters on Saturday, launched a call on hospital managers to send mobile ballot box requests so that all hospitalised citizens be allowed to vote."I am drawing the attention to all hospital managers to make sure that all Romanian…

- The Government proposed by Klaus Iohannis and Ludovic Orban starts off on the left foot through the fact that it requests the Parliament's investiture vote for a team with no less than three designated ministers which were rejected at the hearings in the specialty committees, dismissed Prime Minister…