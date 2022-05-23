National Food Authority seeks EC support with the development of ASF control strategy

National Food Authority seeks EC support with the development of ASF control strategyPublicat:
Improving epidemiological investigations and the compensation procedure for breeders affected by the African swine fever (ASF) were among the main topics of discussion during the European Commission's May 16 - 20 ASF technical assistance mission to Romania, the National Sanitary Veterinary and Food Safety Authority (ANSVSA) said in a release on Monday.
Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.
Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebookstiripesurse.ro ×
Help your friends know more about Romania!
Share this article on Facebook
Share this article!× NEWSLETTER…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
Ciuca: Measures in 'Support for Romania' program to enter into force on May 1
22:40, 11.04.2022 - The measures in the "Support for Romania" program will enter into force no earlier than May 1, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca announced on Monday during a press conference held by coalition leaders to present the package of social and economic measures. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.…
European commissioner for Environment, in Romania on Monday and Tuesday
21:55, 11.04.2022 - European commissioner for Environment, Oceans and Fisheries Virginijus Sinkevicius is carrying out a visit in Romania during the period of April 11-12, 2022, the European Commission informs in a press release. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…
PM Ciuca: We will communicate support measures next week, after discussing with European Commission
15:50, 22.03.2022 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca on Tuesday stated that the mix of measures regarding energy, food and other products will be communicated next week, after the authorities discuss the matter with the European Commission. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe…
Iohannis discusses situation in Ukraine and Eastern Flank strengthening with British Prime Minister
16:56, 21.03.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis on Monday had a conversation with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the situation in Ukraine and the measures to strengthen NATO's Eastern Flank, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…
Iohannis,during consulting with Biden:Determined actions for eliminating energy as political instrument of pressure and blackmail
00:35, 01.03.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis took part on Monday, on the invitation of the president of the United States of America, Joe Biden, to a new round of consultations in a tight format with allied global leaders and multilateral institutions, in the context of the Russian Federation's unjustified and illegal…
President Volodymyr Zelensky thanks Romania for significant contribution and support for Ukraine's EU membership
16:56, 28.02.2022 - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday thanked Romania for its aid to his country, which has been facing a major Russian military invasion for several days. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your…
National Athenaeum in Iasi offers to support Ukrainian artists
23:00, 25.02.2022 - The Iasi National Athenaeum reports that it is launching a solidarity campaign for Ukrainian artists, in the context of the tragic situation in the neighbouring country. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your…
Veterinary Authority issues temporary derogation from observance of rules for pets coming from Ukraine
19:00, 25.02.2022 - Romania will grant a temporary derogation from the observance of certain rules for the entry of pets from Ukraine on the national territory, informs the National Sanitary Veterinary and Food Safety Authority (ANSVSA), in a press release sent on Friday to AGERPRES. Fii la curent cu cele mai…