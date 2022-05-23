National Food Authority seeks EC support with the development of ASF control strategy

Stiri Recomandate

Xiaomi şi Leica anunţă un parteneriat pe termen lung şi lansarea primului smartphone cu tehnologie germană

Xiaomi şi Leica Camera anunţă oficial parteneriatul pentru dezvoltarea imagisticii mobile. Primul telefon inteligent flagship realizat în colaborare de cele două companii va fi lansat… [citeste mai departe]

Olesea Țurcanu va ajunge pe banca acuzațiilor. PA a expediat în instanța de judecată cauza penală

Procuratura Anticorupție informează că a expediat în instanța de judecată, cauza penală de învinuire a Olesei Țurcan, magistrata din cadrul Judecătoriei Chișinău, căreia i se incriminează săvârșirea… [citeste mai departe]

Suplimentele alimentare sunt un moft sau o necesitate? Care sunt situațiile în care avem nevoie de ele

Multe persoane întâmpină probleme de absorbție ale substanțelor nutritive în organism sau stilul de viață nu le permite să consume alimente bogate în vitamine și minerale. Indiferent de context,… [citeste mai departe]

TOP 5 idei inspirate de tort la comandă pentru o nuntă de vis

Dacă 2022 este anul nunții tale, înseamnă că aproape toate detaliile sunt deja puse la punct. Însă, cele mai multe cupluri își concentrează toată atenția și energia asupra decorului sălii și a meniului, lăsând la final alegerea tortului de nuntă. Mulți sunt de părere că tortul… [citeste mai departe]

Serviciile secrete din Ucraina dau bomba: Vladimir Putin a supraviețuit unei tentative de asasinat

A existat o tentativă de asasinare a președintelui rus Vladimir Putin, a afirmat un înalt oficial de securitate din Ucraina într-un interviu acordat publicației Ukrayinska Pravda, anunță Sky News. Kyrylo… [citeste mai departe]

Politistii, prezenti in Constanta, Cumpana si Valu lui Traian. Despre ce au discutat cu oamenii

Astazi, 23 mai a.c., politistii Biroului de Analiza si Prevenire a Criminalitatii, impreuna cu politisti din cadrul Sectiei 4 si Sectiei 1 Rurala Constanta, au desfasurat activitati de prevenire a discriminarii,… [citeste mai departe]

Este ieftin să faci contravenții în trafic în România. Se pune semnul egal între un accident în care ai spart o bară sau ai luat viața unui om - președinte BAAR

„În România nu se penalizează suficient anumite comportamente… [citeste mai departe]

Atletico Arad luptă pentru cununa cu lauri la U15

CRAIOVA. De câteva minute, delegația celor de la Atletico Arad a ajuns la Craiova, acolo unde marți și miercuri are lor turneul final al Ligii Elitelor U15. Antrenorii Adrian Petruț și Viorel Erdei au la dispoziție un lot de 22 de jucători, iar în această după-amiază vor efectua un antrenament de dezmorțire. [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO: Biden amenință că va folosi forța pentru a apăra Taiwanul

Președintele american Joe Biden a declarat că ar fi dispus să folosească forța pentru a apăra Taiwanul. Statele Unite ar fi dispuse să folosească forța pentru a apăra Taiwanul, a declarat președintele Joe Biden, într-un comentariu care a părut a fi o abatere de… [citeste mai departe]

Brașovenii care au cazat refugiați primesc aproape 3 milioane de lei, pentru luna aprilie

ISU Brașov a primit cereri de decontare în valoare de aproape 3 milioane de lei, potrivit radiobrasovfm.ro. Această sumă trebuie acordată brașovenilor din județ care au cazat refugiați în luna aprilie, atât persoane fizice… [citeste mai departe]


National Food Authority seeks EC support with the development of ASF control strategy

Publicat:
Improving epidemiological investigations and the compensation procedure for breeders affected by the African swine fever (ASF) were among the main topics of discussion during the 's May 16 - 20 ASF technical assistance mission to Romania, the and (ANSVSA) said in a release on Monday.

