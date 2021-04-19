NASA successfully flies Ingenuity helicopter, a historic flight on Mars

Stiri Recomandate

Unul dintre liderii globali din industria agtech, AGRIVI, ȋși consolidează echipa de management din România

AGRIVI, una dintre cele mai importante companii din industria globală agtech, care dezvoltă soluții software de management al fermelor, anunță numirea lui Mircea Drăghici ȋn funcția… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO: IPJ Vrancea: Acționăm cu radarele pe șoselele din județ, respectați viteza legală!

De astăzi şi pe parcursul întregii săptămâni, polițiștii rutieri intensifică acţiunile pe principalele artere din județ, pentru prevenirea evenimentelor rutiere şi pentru depistarea celor care pun în pericol siguranța… [citeste mai departe]

Handbal: Juniorii II continuă parcursul perfect

Juniorii II de la Potaissa Turda, în colaborare cu LT „Liviu Rebreanu”, continuă parcursul perfect din campionat, asigurându-și prezența la turneul final. Acesta este doar un sumar al știrilor. Vizitați siteul nostru pentru mai multe știri complete! [citeste mai departe]

ȘOC anafilactic la o tânără de 16 ani după vaccinarea cu Pfizer, în Maramureș - Ce reacții adverse a mai avut

 Tânăra a prezentat o reacţie adversă anafilactică, manifestată prin hipotensiune arterială, desaturare şi pierderea temporară a conştienţei, după administrarea dozei… [citeste mai departe]

Diana Șoșoacă, „abateri de la deontologia parlamentară”. Ce riscă senatoarea

Comisia juridică a Senatului a constatat „abateri de la deontologia parlamentară” în cazul Dianei Şoşoacă. Raportul va fi trimis Biroului permanent, urmând ca acesta să decidă sancțiunea, a declarat preşedintele comisiei, Iulia Scântei,… [citeste mai departe]

SolvIT Networks crește solid în 2020 și continuă să se extindă pe securitate cibernetică

SolvIT Networks, unul dintre principalii furnizori și integratori de soluții IT&C cu acționariat integral românesc, a obținut o cifră de afaceri netă de 29 milioane lei (6 milioane euro) și o creștere de 63% în… [citeste mai departe]

Primarul Chişinăului cere lista persoanelor vinovate de vinderea terenurilor „pe sub masă”

Primarul general al Capitalei, Ion Ceban, a dispus să fie întocmită „o listă a lustraţiei”, în care să fie trecute persoanele care se fac vinovate de vinderea ,,pe sub masă” a pământurilor şi terenurilor,… [citeste mai departe]

ANRE a amendat pe bandă furnizorii de energie electrică, după liberalizarea pieței

ANRE a aplicat amenzi contravenționale în valoare de 1.110.000 de lei furnizorilor de energie electrică, după controalele efectuate în contextul liberalizării pieței. Autoritatea Naţională de Reglementare în domeniul Energiei (ANRE)… [citeste mai departe]

„Bookuri fără etichetă”, târg de cărți caritabil caritabil organizat de Rotaract Baia Mare

Rotaract Baia Mare inițiază o acțiune caritabilă, „Bookuri fără etichetă”, ce urmează a se desfășura în acest weekend, sâmbătă, 24 aprilie, începând cu ora 10.00, la The Oak, în Centrul Vechi municipiului.… [citeste mai departe]

Premieră în cucerirea spațiului: Primul vehicul motorizat pilotat de om pe altă planetă

Mini-elicopterul Ingenuity al NASA, dus pe Marte de roverul Perseverance, a reuşit luni să se ridice câţiva metri de la sol, înregistrând astfel o premieră istorică. Ingenuity cântăreşte 1,8 kilograme şi a ajuns pe Marte… [citeste mai departe]


NASA successfully flies Ingenuity helicopter, a historic flight on Mars

NASA successfully flies Ingenuity helicopter, a historic flight on Mars

NASA’s Ingenuity helicopter successfully performed the first powered and controlled flight on another planet on Monday, hovering above the surface of Mars, according to Reuters (JPL) confirmed that the flight went as expected. The robot rotorcraft was programmed to ascend 3 meters straight up, then hover and rotate in place over […] The post NASA successfully flies Ingenuity helicopter, a historic flight on Mars appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Romania racing to become second EU country to launch its own satellite

12:45, 07.04.2021 - The Romanian Cosmonautics and Aeronautics Association (ARCAspace), said it focuses on building rockets and high altitude balloons and have scheduled a launch of the first Romanian satellite for early June, according to eureporter.co. Romania will put into orbit its first space satellite, becoming the…

CME owner Petr Kellner killed in Alaska helicopter crash

12:15, 29.03.2021 - The Czech Republic’s billionaire and the founder of the PPF Group, Petr Kellner has been killed in a helicopter crash during a ski trip in Alaska on Saturday. The PPF Group announced on Monday, five people including Kellner were killed and one was injured, according to The Sun.  Kellner and his group…

Oil falls as European lockdowns dim demand recovery hopes

13:15, 22.03.2021 - Global crude oil prices dropped approximately 1% on Monday as renewed European lockdowns may raise concerns over recovery in demand for fuel products, according to Reuters. Brent crude was down 69 cents (1.1%) at $63.84 a barrel by 07:55 GMT. U.S. oil was off by $1.03 (1.7%) at $60.39 a barrel. Both…

OMS recomanda continuarea vaccinarii cu serul AstraZeneca

17:05, 17.03.2021 - Un grup de siguranța pentru vaccinurile Organizației Mondiale a Sanatații (OMS) a declarat miercuri ca beneficiile vaccinului AstraZeneca COVID-19 sunt mai mari decat riscurile sale și recomanda continuarea vaccinarilor, relateaza Reuters. OMS a listat luna trecuta vaccinul AstraZeneca și al Universitații…

Criza din Myanmar: Armata acuza opoziția ca este finanțata de Soros

13:40, 16.03.2021 -   Autoritațile militare din Myanmar au arestat un responsabil al unei fundații finanțate de omul de afaceri american George Soros și i-au dat in urmarire pe alți 11 membri, pentru acuzația ca au finanțat protestele populare, potrivit unor relatari oficiale citate de Reuters. Armata a preluat puterea…

Bitcoin’s price falls back sharply on Monday after weekend record

18:50, 15.03.2021 - Bitcoin fell back sharply on Monday after hitting a record high of $61,781.83 over the weekend after U.S. President Joe Biden signed off on his $1.9 trillion fiscal stimulus and ordered an acceleration in vaccinations, according to Reuters.  Bitcoin’s new high also came as ten-year U.S. Treasury yields…

Pope leaves Iraq for Rome after 4-day visit

17:50, 08.03.2021 - Pope Francis departed Iraq on Monday after a four-day visit which included meetings with Christians and Muslim leaders to bring hope to the country with a message of coexistence, forgiveness and peace, according to voanews.com. The four-day trip, which began on Friday, was the pontiff’s first international…

University of Bucharest expelled 45 law students for cheating

17:55, 03.03.2021 - Marian Preda, the Rector of the University of Bucharest, announced on Tuesday that 45 first-year law students who cheated in the winter exams have been expelled from the Faculty of Law. “The Council of the Faculty of Law, comprised of the best-reputed law experts nationally, voted by a large majority,…


