NASA successfully flies Ingenuity helicopter, a historic flight on MarsPublicat:
NASA’s Ingenuity helicopter successfully performed the first powered and controlled flight on another planet on Monday, hovering above the surface of Mars, according to Reuters. The Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) confirmed that the flight went as expected. The robot rotorcraft was programmed to ascend 3 meters straight up, then hover and rotate in place over […] The post NASA successfully flies Ingenuity helicopter, a historic flight on Mars appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
Romania racing to become second EU country to launch its own satellite
12:45, 07.04.2021 - The Romanian Cosmonautics and Aeronautics Association (ARCAspace), said it focuses on building rockets and high altitude balloons and have scheduled a launch of the first Romanian satellite for early June, according to eureporter.co. Romania will put into orbit its first space satellite, becoming the…
CME owner Petr Kellner killed in Alaska helicopter crash
12:15, 29.03.2021 - The Czech Republic’s billionaire and the founder of the PPF Group, Petr Kellner has been killed in a helicopter crash during a ski trip in Alaska on Saturday. The PPF Group announced on Monday, five people including Kellner were killed and one was injured, according to The Sun. Kellner and his group…
Oil falls as European lockdowns dim demand recovery hopes
13:15, 22.03.2021 - Global crude oil prices dropped approximately 1% on Monday as renewed European lockdowns may raise concerns over recovery in demand for fuel products, according to Reuters. Brent crude was down 69 cents (1.1%) at $63.84 a barrel by 07:55 GMT. U.S. oil was off by $1.03 (1.7%) at $60.39 a barrel. Both…
OMS recomanda continuarea vaccinarii cu serul AstraZeneca
17:05, 17.03.2021 - Un grup de siguranța pentru vaccinurile Organizației Mondiale a Sanatații (OMS) a declarat miercuri ca beneficiile vaccinului AstraZeneca COVID-19 sunt mai mari decat riscurile sale și recomanda continuarea vaccinarilor, relateaza Reuters. OMS a listat luna trecuta vaccinul AstraZeneca și al Universitații…
Criza din Myanmar: Armata acuza opoziția ca este finanțata de Soros
13:40, 16.03.2021 - Autoritațile militare din Myanmar au arestat un responsabil al unei fundații finanțate de omul de afaceri american George Soros și i-au dat in urmarire pe alți 11 membri, pentru acuzația ca au finanțat protestele populare, potrivit unor relatari oficiale citate de Reuters. Armata a preluat puterea…
Bitcoin’s price falls back sharply on Monday after weekend record
18:50, 15.03.2021 - Bitcoin fell back sharply on Monday after hitting a record high of $61,781.83 over the weekend after U.S. President Joe Biden signed off on his $1.9 trillion fiscal stimulus and ordered an acceleration in vaccinations, according to Reuters. Bitcoin’s new high also came as ten-year U.S. Treasury yields…
Pope leaves Iraq for Rome after 4-day visit
17:50, 08.03.2021 - Pope Francis departed Iraq on Monday after a four-day visit which included meetings with Christians and Muslim leaders to bring hope to the country with a message of coexistence, forgiveness and peace, according to voanews.com. The four-day trip, which began on Friday, was the pontiff’s first international…
University of Bucharest expelled 45 law students for cheating
17:55, 03.03.2021 - Marian Preda, the Rector of the University of Bucharest, announced on Tuesday that 45 first-year law students who cheated in the winter exams have been expelled from the Faculty of Law. “The Council of the Faculty of Law, comprised of the best-reputed law experts nationally, voted by a large majority,…