NASA successfully flies Ingenuity helicopter, a historic flight on Mars

- The Romanian Cosmonautics and Aeronautics Association (ARCAspace), said it focuses on building rockets and high altitude balloons and have scheduled a launch of the first Romanian satellite for early June, according to eureporter.co. Romania will put into orbit its first space satellite, becoming the…

- The Czech Republic’s billionaire and the founder of the PPF Group, Petr Kellner has been killed in a helicopter crash during a ski trip in Alaska on Saturday. The PPF Group announced on Monday, five people including Kellner were killed and one was injured, according to The Sun. Kellner and his group…

- Global crude oil prices dropped approximately 1% on Monday as renewed European lockdowns may raise concerns over recovery in demand for fuel products, according to Reuters. Brent crude was down 69 cents (1.1%) at $63.84 a barrel by 07:55 GMT. U.S. oil was off by $1.03 (1.7%) at $60.39 a barrel. Both…

- Un grup de siguranța pentru vaccinurile Organizației Mondiale a Sanatații (OMS) a declarat miercuri ca beneficiile vaccinului AstraZeneca COVID-19 sunt mai mari decat riscurile sale și recomanda continuarea vaccinarilor, relateaza Reuters. OMS a listat luna trecuta vaccinul AstraZeneca și al Universitații…

- Autoritațile militare din Myanmar au arestat un responsabil al unei fundații finanțate de omul de afaceri american George Soros și i-au dat in urmarire pe alți 11 membri, pentru acuzația ca au finanțat protestele populare, potrivit unor relatari oficiale citate de Reuters. Armata a preluat puterea…

- Bitcoin fell back sharply on Monday after hitting a record high of $61,781.83 over the weekend after U.S. President Joe Biden signed off on his $1.9 trillion fiscal stimulus and ordered an acceleration in vaccinations, according to Reuters. Bitcoin’s new high also came as ten-year U.S. Treasury yields…

- Pope Francis departed Iraq on Monday after a four-day visit which included meetings with Christians and Muslim leaders to bring hope to the country with a message of coexistence, forgiveness and peace, according to voanews.com. The four-day trip, which began on Friday, was the pontiff’s first international…

- Marian Preda, the Rector of the University of Bucharest, announced on Tuesday that 45 first-year law students who cheated in the winter exams have been expelled from the Faculty of Law. “The Council of the Faculty of Law, comprised of the best-reputed law experts nationally, voted by a large majority,…