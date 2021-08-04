Munich-Prague train collides with Czech commuter service, three dead

Stiri Recomandate

Magazinul Ikea de la Dumbrăvița va fi ridicat în 12 luni de la începerea lucrărilor

Ikea a anunțat că ridicarea magazinului din Dumbrăvița va dura aproximativ 12 luni, cu un timp suplimentar alocat pentru desfăşurarea activităţilor de preconstrucţie. Retailerul de mobilă Ikea a ajuns la afaceri de 951,5 milioane… [citeste mai departe]

Primăria Turda: Persoanele care doresc să se vaccineze vor putea face acest lucru la Centrul de vaccinare de la Colegiul Național Mihai Viteazu

Stimați cetățeni, ???? În perioada următoare, persoanele care doresc să se vaccineze vor putea face acest lucru… [citeste mai departe]

BiblioVacanța prinde din nou viață la Biblioteca Județeană „Lucian Blaga” Alba

După o întrerupere de un an cauzată de pandemia de Covid 19, Consiliul Județean Alba și Biblioteca Județeană „Lucian Blaga” Alba reiau implementarea proiectului 3.8 BiblioVacanța, un proiect destinat copiilor, care se derulează… [citeste mai departe]

IAȘI: Proiect european de peste 4 milioane de euro la Spitalul de Recuperare

Spitalul Clinic de Recuperare Iași a fost admis la finanțare cu proiectul „Recuperarea Eficientă a Pacientului COVID-19 – REPCOV” în cadrul Programului Operațional Infrastructură Mare 2014 – 2020, Axa Prioritară 9: Protejarea sănătății populației… [citeste mai departe]

271 de infectări Covid-19 s-au înregistrat în ultimele 24 de ore, în România

Până astăzi, 4 august, pe teritoriul României, au fost confirmate 1.083.982 cazuri de persoane infectate cu noul coronavirus (COVID – 19). 1.048.072 de pacienți au fost declarați vindecați. În urma testelor efectuate la nivel național, față… [citeste mai departe]

4 cazuri noi de COVID-19 în Argeș, în ultimele 24 de ore

Instituția Prefectului Argeș informează că, potrivit datelor furnizate de Direcția de Sănătate Publică, situația epidemiologică din județ se prezintă astfel: -incidența pe ultimele 14 zile: 0,03 (ieri 0,03); -persoane internate la ATI: 2 (ieri 1); -persoane internate în spital: 37… [citeste mai departe]

Bărbat din Dolj, reţinut, după ce a ameninţat cu un pistol clienţii unui bar. Arsenal găsit asupra lui

Un bărbat de 50 de ani a fost reţinut de poliţiştii din Calafat, după ce a ameninţat duminică noaptea cu un pistol oamenii aflați la terasa unui bar. Pe lângă pistol, bărbatul mai avea… [citeste mai departe]

Loturi de îngheţată La Strada Capşuni, cu conţinut mare de oxid de etilenă, retrase de la vânzare din Carrefour şi Auchan

Mai multe loturi de îngheţată La Strada Capşune, care erau vândute în lanţurile de hipermarketuri Carrefour şi Auchan au fost retrase de… [citeste mai departe]

AUR susținut din echipa lui Florin Cîțu în privința noilor buletine: “Sper că e doar o gravă eroare”

Președintele PNL sector 4, Pavel Popescu, unul dintre cei care îl susțin pe Florin Cîțu pentru șefia PNL, nu este de acord cu modelul cărții de identitate electronică. Acesta critică… [citeste mai departe]

Au pus în pericol siguranța în trafic: Doi tineri, prinși de polițiștii din Alba, în timp ce conduceau, fără permis

Au pus în pericol siguranța în trafic: Doi tineri, prinși de polițiștii din Alba, în timp ce conduceau, fără permis Au pus în pericol siguranța în trafic:… [citeste mai departe]


Munich-Prague train collides with Czech commuter service, three dead

Publicat:
Three people died and eight were seriously injured on Wednesday when a Munich-to-Prague express train ran through a stop signal and collided with a local commuter train in the , Czech authorities said, according to ReutersSeveral passengers were taken by helicopters to hospitals from the crash site near the western Czech village of […] The post Munich-Prague train collides with Czech commuter service, three dead appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

