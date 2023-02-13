MP Turcan: Ministry of Labor should have come up with bill special pensions last year The ministry of Labor should have come up with a bill last year to solve the problem of special pensions, more precisely to bring these pensions as close as possible to contribution, MP Raluca Turcan, former minister of Labor, said on Monday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × .ro × Help your friends know more about Romania! Share this article on Facebook Share this article! × NEWSLETTER × × NEWSLETTER × Am citit și sunt de acord cu

Politica de confidențialitate BACK TO TOP DESPRE… Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro BACK TO TOP DESPRE…

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The Senate extended, on Monday, in plenary sitting, with 70 votes "for", 22 "against" and one abstention, the deadline for the adoption of the Government's draft law on the reduction of expenses with service pensions, at 45 to 60 days. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…

- Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Marcel Ciolacu said on Monday that he expects the government to present him a briefing on the World Bank reports on the special pensions law, noting that the bill should pass through Parliament until the end of this legislative session, told Agerpres. Fii…

- As many as 841 people with COVID-19 are hospitalized in specialized health units, the Ministry of Health informed on Monday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania! Share…

- A 34-year-old man from Bucharest was confirmed with monkey pox, being the 47th case in Romania to date, the Ministry of Health informed on Monday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about…

- The number of active employees registered in Romania was, at the end of last year, 5,698,691, and 4,787,920 pensioners, according to the data centralized by the Ministry of Labor and Social Solidarity. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…

- As many as 1,025 people with COVID-19 are hospitalized in specialized health units, the Ministry of Health informed on Monday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania! Share…

- Students will return to classes on Monday, according to the calendar approved by the Ministry of Education. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania! Share this article…

- A number of 834 people with COVID-19 are hospitalized in specialized health units, the Ministry of Health informed on Monday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania! Share…