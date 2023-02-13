MP Turcan: Ministry of Labor should have come up with bill special pensions last year

Stiri Recomandate

România, lovită de un cutremur cu o magnitudine periculoasă! A urmat şi o replică

România, lovită de un cutremur cu o magnitudine periculoasă! A urmat şi o replică

Un cutremur cu magnitudinea de 5,2 grade pe scara Richter a avut loc luni în România, la 14 km nord-vest de Târgu-Jiu și 73 km nord-est de Drobeta Turnu-Severin, potrivit Centrului Seismologic European-Mediteranean (EMSC). Seismul… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO. Defibrilatoare montate de Primăria Timișoara în zonele aglomerate

FOTO. Defibrilatoare montate de Primăria Timișoara în zonele aglomerate

În cazul unui stop cardio-respirator, defibrilatoarele amplasate pe stradă pot face diferența între viață și moarte. Primăria Timișoara montează 12 astfel de dispozitive în zonele aglomerate ale orașului. [citeste mai departe]

Partidul de opoziție Șor o acuză pe Maia Sandu de uzurpare a puterii și îndeamnă la manifestații

Partidul de opoziție Șor o acuză pe Maia Sandu de uzurpare a puterii și îndeamnă la manifestații

Partidul de opoziţie (prorus) al omului de afaceri Ilan Şor a acuzat-o luni pe Maia Sandu de tentativă de uzurpare a puterii şi a îndemnat la noi proteste, după ce preşedinta Republicii Moldova… [citeste mai departe]

Mașină spulberată pe trecerea de cale ferată, lângă Nădab. O persoană este încarcerată

Mașină spulberată pe trecerea de cale ferată, lângă Nădab. O persoană este încarcerată

În urmă cu puțin timp a avut loc un accident la o trecere de cale ferată pe drumul național 79 (dinspre Nădab). La locul accidentului... The post Mașină spulberată pe trecerea de cale ferată, lângă Nădab. O persoană… [citeste mai departe]

Tânăr de 29 de ani din Vama drogat cu amfetamină în trafic prin Câmpulung Moldovenesc

Tânăr de 29 de ani din Vama drogat cu amfetamină în trafic prin Câmpulung Moldovenesc

La data de 11 februarie în jurul orei 19:02, polițiștii echipajului rutier din cadrul Compartimentului Rutier al Poliției  Câmpulung Moldovenesc, în timp ce executau serviciul de monitorizare, supraveghere și control al… [citeste mai departe]

Sarabanda acuzațiilor continuă! Cum îi iau chinezii pe americani în balon

Sarabanda acuzațiilor continuă! Cum îi iau chinezii pe americani în balon

China a afirmat luni că Statele Unite ale Americii au trimis de peste zece ori în spaţiul său aerian baloane de mare altitudine, fără "nicio permisiune", începând din ianuarie anul trecut, relatează Reuters şi AFP, conform AGERPRES. Fii la curent… [citeste mai departe]

Sepsi OSK şi Chindia Târgovişte au remizat, scor 2-2, în Superligă

Sepsi OSK şi Chindia Târgovişte au remizat, scor 2-2, în Superligă

Formaţia Sepsi OSK a încheiat la egalitate, scor 2-2, meciul susţinut, luni, pe teren propriu, în compania echipei Chindia Târgovişte, în etapa a XXV-a a Superligii. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro ×… [citeste mai departe]

Cutremur cu magnitudinea de 5,2 în România, luni după-amiază. L-au simțit și unii clujeni: „A venit o undă de jos, totul s-a mișcat puțin"

Cutremur cu magnitudinea de 5,2 în România, luni după-amiază. L-au simțit și unii clujeni: „A venit o undă de jos, totul s-a mișcat puțin”

Un cutremur cu magnitudinea de 5,2 s-a înregistrat în România, luni după-amiază, la ora 16.58. După… [citeste mai departe]

Dacia Jogger Hybrid – Cum s-a comportat pe șoselele de la capătul vestic al Europei

Dacia Jogger Hybrid – Cum s-a comportat pe șoselele de la capătul vestic al Europei

Dacia Jogger Hybrid 140 este disponibil pentru comenzi din luna ianuarie 2023. Este primul vehicul hibrid al mărcii și recent și-a demonstrat atuurile, dar și slăbiciunile, în cadrul unui test internațional desfășurat în Portugalia.Încă… [citeste mai departe]

DigiSport. FOTO Un bărbat a intrat pe teren și a lovit cu pumnul un jucător! "Victima" a văzut cartonașul roșu. Ce a urmat

DigiSport. FOTO Un bărbat a intrat pe teren și a lovit cu pumnul un jucător! ”Victima” a văzut cartonașul roșu. Ce a urmat

Un suporter al echipei columbiene Deportes Tolima a intrat, duminică, pe teren şi l-a agresat pe Daniel Catano, mijlocaşul formaţiei Millonarios… [citeste mai departe]


MP Turcan: Ministry of Labor should have come up with bill special pensions last year

Publicat:
MP Turcan: Ministry of Labor should have come up with bill special pensions last year

The ministry of Labor should have come up with a bill last year to solve the problem of special pensions, more precisely to bring these pensions as close as possible to contribution, MP , former minister of Labor, said on Monday.

Senate extends to 60 days adoption deadline for service pensions bill

17:30, 13.02.2023 - The Senate extended, on Monday, in plenary sitting, with 70 votes "for", 22 "against" and one abstention, the deadline for the adoption of the Government's draft law on the reduction of expenses with service pensions, at 45 to 60 days. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…

Special pensions bill should clear Parliament by end of current legislative session (PSD's Ciolacu)

15:41, 13.02.2023 - Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Marcel Ciolacu said on Monday that he expects the government to present him a briefing on the World Bank reports on the special pensions law, noting that the bill should pass through Parliament until the end of this legislative session, told Agerpres. Fii…

841 patients with COVID-19, hospitalized, of whom 93 in the ICU

14:01, 06.02.2023 - As many as 841 people with COVID-19 are hospitalized in specialized health units, the Ministry of Health informed on Monday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania! Share…

Ministry of Health: New case of monkeypox, confirmed in Romania

15:01, 16.01.2023 - A 34-year-old man from Bucharest was confirmed with monkey pox, being the 47th case in Romania to date, the Ministry of Health informed on Monday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about…

More than 5.698 million active employees, registered on December 31, 2022

09:20, 12.01.2023 - The number of active employees registered in Romania was, at the end of last year, 5,698,691, and 4,787,920 pensioners, according to the data centralized by the Ministry of Labor and Social Solidarity. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…

1,025 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, 119 in ICU

13:50, 09.01.2023 - As many as 1,025 people with COVID-19 are hospitalized in specialized health units, the Ministry of Health informed on Monday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania! Share…

Students to return to school on Monday

12:10, 05.01.2023 - Students will return to classes on Monday, according to the calendar approved by the Ministry of Education. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania! Share this article…

Ministry of Health: 834 patients with COVID-19, 114 admitted to ICU

16:30, 26.12.2022 - A number of 834 people with COVID-19 are hospitalized in specialized health units, the Ministry of Health informed on Monday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania! Share…


