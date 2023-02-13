MP Turcan: Ministry of Labor should have come up with bill special pensions last year

MP Turcan: Ministry of Labor should have come up with bill special pensions last yearPublicat:
The ministry of Labor should have come up with a bill last year to solve the problem of special pensions, more precisely to bring these pensions as close as possible to contribution, MP Raluca Turcan, former minister of Labor, said on Monday.
